Kentucky’s 50 best high school football players in 2019 . . . plus a few more

The following is a preseason list of the Herald-Leader’s @HLpreps top 50 football players in the state, as selected by coaches and digital sports writer Jared Peck.

The top 10 players are presented in order of votes received in a preseason survey of coaches, who were asked to rank the top 10 players in the state regardless of school classification.

The next 40 are, in alphabetical order, the other players most often named as part of that polling and, in a few instances, players who were not frequently named in polling but whose absence would have called into question the integrity of the ranking (Jared Peck made that call).

Additionally, more notable players from Kentucky’s respective geographic regions were recognized according to those regions.

THE TOP 10

School/Class: Lexington Catholic/Sr.

Height/Weight/Position: 6-2/200/QB

Total points received in survey: 273

School/Class: Frederick Douglass/Sr.

Height/Weight/Position: 6-6/270/T/DE

Total points received in survey: 252

School/Class: Covington Catholic/Sr.

Height/Weight/Position: 6-5/240/TE/MLB

Total points received in survey: 246

School/Class: Bowling Green/Sr.

Height/Weight/Position: 6-1/201/S

Total points received in survey: 209

School/Class: Christian Academy-Louisville/Sr.

Height/Weight/Position: 6-6/295/T/DT

Total points received in survey: 198

School/Class: Male/Sr.

Height/Weight/Position: 6-4/208/WR

Total points received in survey: 146

School/Class: Boyle County/Sr.

Height/Weight/Position: 5-11/175/WR/FS

Total points received in survey: 138

School/Class: North Hardin/Sr.

Height/Weight/Position: 6-3/305/NG/DT

Total points received in survey: 122

School/Class: Boyle County/Sr.

Height/Weight/Position: 6-1/190/RB/CB

Total points received in survey: 75

School/Class: Frederick Douglass/Jr.

Height/Weight/Position: 6-4/280/T/G

Total points received in survey: 47

School/Class: Butler/Sr.

Height/Weight/Position: 6-1/180/ATH

Total points received in survey: 47

THE NEXT 40

Jaylyn Allen — Paintsville/Sr./6-2/215/OLB/RB.

Brandt Babin — Christian Academy/Jr./6-1/209/RB/OLB.

Parker Bates — Apollo/Jr./6-5/290/T/DT.

Selah Brown — Male/So./6-2/270/DE/FB.

Nick Broyles — Franklin County/Jr./6-1/180/QB.

Austin Collins — Christian Academy-Louisville/Sr./6-4/260/DE.

Malachi Corley — Campbellsville/Sr./5-10/167/CB.

Tristan Cox — Pulaski County/Jr./6-3/228/RB/MLB.

Dekel Crowdus — Frederick Douglass/Jr./5-10-169/WR.

Darion Dearinger — Anderson County/Jr./6-3/235/DE/TE.

Jordan Dingle — Bowling Green/Jr./6-4/210/TE/DE.

Isaac Dixon — Belfry/Jr./5-8/160/SS.

Charlie Ely — Trinity/Sr./6-2/225/LB.

Mark Goode — LaRue County/6-6/250/TE.

Jackson Hensley — Pikeville/Sr./6-0/186/WR.

Brycen Huddleston — Highlands/Sr./6-0/210/RB/MLB.

Colt Jackson — South Warren/Sr./6-4/255/T/DE.

Dane Jackson — Madison Southern/Sr./6-0/275/C/G.

Reece Jesse — Hopkinsville/Jr./6-3/180/WR.

Devin Johnson — Johnson Central/Sr./6-0/200/OLB.

Chase Jones — Glasgow/Sr./6-4/270/DT/G.

Darius Jones — Butler/Sr./5-9/155/CB/WR.

Hosea Knifeley — Butler/Sr./6-4/228/MLB/DE/RB.

Q’Daryius McHenry — Grayson County/Jr./5-11/185/RB/S.

Josh Minkins Jr. — Ballard/Sr./6-3/183/CB/WR.

Nick Mitchell — Glasgow/Sr./6-0/225/RB/OLB.

Jon Nalley — Daviess County/Jr./6-6/280/OT.

Devin Neal — Frederick Douglass/Sr./6-0/190/SS/RB.

Keontae Pittman — Ashland/Jr./5-11/170/RB.

Dalton Ponder — Williamsburg/Sr./5-9/150/QB/CB.

Tyler Roberson — Trinity/Sr./6-3/255/DE.

Briceson Rodgers — Male/Sr./6-4/208/WR/TE/QB.

Eli Sammons — Greenup County/Sr./6-6/215/QB.

Kaiya Sheron — Somerset /Jr./6-3/195/QB.

Jake Sloan — Pulaski County/Sr./6-3/185/WR/CB.

London Stephney — Bell County/Sr./5-10/170/FS/QB.

Miles Thomas — Tates Creek/Sr./6-3/175/WR.

Markeice Warner — Ballard/Sr./5-10/205/RB.

Logan Weedman — Apollo/Jr./6-5/240/DE/T/TE.

Lavell Wright — North Hardin/Jr./6-1/210/RB/WR.

And five more you should know from . . .

CENTRAL KENTUCKY: Matthew Barber, Paris (Sr. RB/OLB); Bronson Brown, Scott County (Sr. RB); Fred Farrier, Franklin County (Jr. WR/CB); Reed Lanter, Boyle County (QB); and Malachi Yulee, Mercer County (Sr. RB/LB).

EASTERN KENTUCKY: Treyveon Longmire, Corbin (So. ATH); John Phelps, Paintsville (Sr. CB); Ethan Wine, Corbin (Sr. DE); Brady Worley, Knox Central (Jr. QB); and Ethan Wolford, Belfry (Sr. C).

LEXINGTON: Jayden Barnhardt, Lexington Christian (Sr. QB); Luke Duby, Tates Creek (Sr. QB); Jacob O’Buck, Frederick Douglass (Sr. OT); Jamarcus Robinson, Paul Laurence Dunbar (Sr. WR); and Dearious Smith, Lexington Christian Academy (Sr. WR).

LOUISVILLE: Chaz Burks, Butler (Sr. QB/SS); Andreiss Charlton, Waggener (Sr. LB/RB); Exavier Douglas, Kentucky Country Day (Jr. MLB/FB); Vasean Green, Fern Creek (Sr. FS/CB); and Joe Kuerzi, Male (Sr. :B/LB).

NORTHERN KENTUCKY: Jeremy Adams, Dixie Heights (Sr. QB); JT Benson, South Oldham (Sr. RB); Caleb Jacob, Covington Catholic; Paul Kremer, Newport Central Catholic (Sr. QB/DB/S); Vuk Sajlovic, Simon Kenton (Sr. NG/DT)

WESTERN KENTUCKY: Drew Hartz, Owensboro Catholic (Sr. QB); Cody Goatley, Graves County (Sr. QB/MLB); Austin Gough, Owensboro (Jr. MLB/FB); Cam Jordan, Trigg County, (Sr. QB/OLB); and Kade Neely, Mayfield (Sr. WR/SS).

ANYWHERE ELSE: Tre Goodin, Taylor County (Sr. CB/RB); Brady Holleran, Franklin County (Sr. DE/DT); Dylan Moore, East Jessamine (Sr. WR/RB); Cain Saucedo, Nicholas County (RB) and Jaden Stinson, Mayfield (Sr. QB).