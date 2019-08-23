Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

The 2019 high school football season begins this weekend.

The Kentucky high school football season is finally here!

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the first weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) will make the trek to Southwestern for the Don Franklin Bowl where Lexington Catholic takes on Pulaski County in the opener at 6 p.m. with Belfry vs. Southwestern to follow.

) and photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) will make the trek to Southwestern for the Don Franklin Bowl where Lexington Catholic takes on Pulaski County in the opener at 6 p.m. with Belfry vs. Southwestern to follow. Reporter Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will take in the atmosphere at the Birds Nest in Georgetown between Scott County and Great Crossing along with photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos).

Photographer Ryan Hermans (@ryanhermens) heads to Knox Central where the Panthers host Ashland.

Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) also will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

Friday

Franklin County at East Jessamine, 6 p.m. (PrepSpin)

Lexington Catholic vs. Pulaski County, 6 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

South Oldham at Christian Academy of Louisville, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Moore at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (LCASports)

West Jessamine vs. Bourbon County at East Jessamine, 8 p.m. (PrepSpin)

Russellville at Warren East, 8:30 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)

Belfry vs. Southwestern, 8:30 (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Saturday

Greenup County at Raceland, 7:40 p.m. (MyTown TV)

RADIO STREAMING

Friday

Boyle County vs. Iroquois, 5 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105.1)

Boyle County vs. Iroquois, 5 p.m. (Hometown News/Sports Channel)

Johnson Central at Lafayette, 6 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Hopkinsville at Kenwood (Tenn.), 6:35 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)

Christian County at Caldwell County, 6:35 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Moore at Lexington Christian, 7 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Ryle at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)

South Oldham at Christian Academy-Louisville, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Fairview at East Carter, 7:10 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Lewis Co vs. Bath County, 7:10 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

Russell at Mason County, 7:10 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Rockcastle County at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1)

Landmark Christian (Ohio) at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

John Hardin at Danville, 8 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Belfry at Southwestern, 8 p.m. (WZLK-FM 107.5)

Saturday

Boyd Co vs. South Laurel, 4:40 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Greenup County at Raceland, 7:40 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

Paducah Tilghman at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (WPAD-FM 99.5)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

