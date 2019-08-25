Football highlights: Star duo leads Tates Creek rout; Danville sophomore breaks out

Great Crossing High School football players see new field for the first time The Great Crossing Warhawks take their new field for practice the first time. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Great Crossing Warhawks take their new field for practice the first time.

Tates Creek’s dynamic senior duo was in sync on Saturday night, leading the Commodores to a 39-7 rout over Madison Southern in the Roy Kidd Bowl. Quarterback Luke Duby connected with Miles Thomas on a pair of touchdown passes, the second of which went for 88 yards and put the Commodores ahead 32-0.

Duby, who has received an offer to play for Cornell, completed 18 of 22 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He also rushed for a team-high 40 yards. Thomas, who has scholarship offers from Louisville and Purdue among others, caught four passes for 124 yards. Cion Townsend caught a touchdown and ran for another. Linebacker Isaiah McFarland led the Commodores’ defense with nine tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Madison Southern quarterback Tobias Storm completed 12 of 21 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown pass to Jayshaun Ethridge, who caught four balls for 90 yards. Walt Smith had four catches for 97 yards in the loss.

Conner 27, Madison Central 6: Jared Hicks threw two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Cougars past the Indians in the second game of the Roy Kidd Bowl at Madison Central. Hicks’ 15-yard touchdown run got Conner on the board early in the second quarter. Madison Central answered with a 31-yard TD run by Joe Burton but Conner’s defense held the rest of the way.

Hicks threw for 150 yards on 13-for-29 passing. He also made a mark on special teams, dropping two of his six punts inside the Indians’ 20-yard line. Colton Roy caught five passes for 69 yards in the win. Three different Cougars had interceptions.

Madison Central, which has for several years been among the best rushing offenses in the state, had a combined 111 yards on the ground. Ashton Hulberg ran for 55 yards on three carries.

Anderson Co. 42, Spencer Co. 13: A trio of playmakers led the visiting Bearcats to a big win on Saturday. Jagger Gillis threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores in the win. Kynan Russell caught a 45-yard touchdown and returned an interception 40 yards for a TD, while Zach Labhart caught a 60-yard touchdown and returned a blocked punt five yards for another score. Russell had nine catches for 82 yards and Labhart caught 12 passes for 68 yards. Colton Price threw for 125 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Bell Co. 37, Collins 14: A pair of Bobcats ran for more than 100 yards as Bell County rolled. Brandon Baker had 115 yards on 17 carries and London Stephney ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Stephney also completed six of nine passes for 90 yards. Joe Lucas passed for 134 yards and two TDs in the loss.

Danville 48, John Hardin 18: The host Admirals pounded the Bulldogs behind a big night from sophomore Caleb Burns, who ran for 227 yards and five touchdowns.