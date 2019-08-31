Football highlights: Bryan Station tames Colts; UK commit leads LexCath romp

Frederick Douglass keeps city win streak rolling Frederick Douglass defeats Tates Creek to keep its perfect record against city teams in high school football at 14-0. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Frederick Douglass defeats Tates Creek to keep its perfect record against city teams in high school football at 14-0.

Bryan Station 27, West Jessamine 0: The visiting Defenders got into the win column on Friday behind a breakout game from a speedy sophomore who was all over the field.

Amodeus Taylor ran for two touchdowns, caught another and made a team-high seven tackles as Bryan Station (1-1) shut down West Jessamine (0-2). Taylor rushed 10 times for 75 yards. His lone catch was a 42-yard touchdown that put the Defenders ahead 14-0 early in the third quarter. Taylor also had a 26-yard punt return.

Jacob Jackson capped the win with a 29-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds left in the game. Bryan Station rushed for 233 yards as a team and averaged 6.3 yards per carry while holding the Colts to 2.9 yards per carry and 175 yards of total offense. Haden Rowland led West Jessamine with 50 rushing yards and 54 passing yards.

Scott County 28, Lafayette 19: Senior fullback Phillip Garner ran wild once again as Scott County jumped out to an early lead and held off the host Generals.

Last week Garner ran for four touchdowns and more than 200 yards as the Cardinals routed Great Crossing. Against the Generals, Garner added two more touchdowns and 168 yards on 32 carries. Sam Daniel’s 44-yard interception return for a touchdown put the Cardinals ahead 21-6 early in the second quarter.

Lafayette quarterback Tanner Pace hit Oumar Toure for a 70-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to get the Generals within nine points, but neither team scored the rest of the way. Pace completed 10 of 23 passes for 235 yards and one TD and added a short touchdown on the ground. JaeWon Kendrick ran for 77 yards and a score while Austin Anderson caught three passes for 71 yards in the loss.

Lexington Catholic 43, Howe (Ind.) 9: University of Kentucky commit Beau Allen was a model of efficiency as the host Knights rolled. Allen completed 14 of 17 passes for 242 yards and five touchdowns and rushed twice for 15 yards.

Jackson Corbett caught six passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns for Lexington Catholic (2-0), which held Howe (1-1) to 208 total yards. Corbett also returned four kickoffs for 197 yards. The Knights combined to make nine tackles for loss.

Boone County 34, Paul Dunbar 28: Evan Curee ran for 177 yards and a a pair of touchdowns as the host Rebels turned back a late charge by the Bulldogs. Curee’s one-yard TD plunge put Boone County (2-0) ahead 34-13 late in the fourth quarter. Dunbar (1-1) responded with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jake Smith to Frank Illunga, then drew within one possession on a 29-yard TD from Smith to Jamarcus Robinson with one minute to play.

Robinson turned right around and recovered an onside kick at the 50-yard line, but back-to-back sacks by the Rebels sank Dunbar’s chance pull off a stunner. Robinson finished with six catches for 134 yards and also returned a kickoff 81 yards for a TD.

St. Xavier 48, Henry Clay 7: Logan Davis ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns and Douglas Bodhaine threw for 185 yards and two scores as the visiting Tigers shut down the Blue Devils.

St. Xavier (2-0) ran up 320 total yards while holding Henry Clay (0-2) to 60. Four different Tigers came up with interceptions and five had at least half a sack.

Frederick Douglass 62, Tates Creek 14: A touchdown pass from Commodores quarterback Luke Duby to Miles Thomas tied the game 7-7 early in the first quarter, but the Broncos quickly pulled away. Devin Neal put Douglass (2-0) back up 14-7 with a tough touchdown run, then intercepted a pass at the Broncos’ 2-yard line to kill a nice drive by Tates Creek (1-1).

Jaylin Bybee intercepted a pass on fourth-and-goal with 2.8 seconds left in the second quarter and returned it 102 yards for a touchdown to put the Broncos ahead 49-14 at halftime.

Covington Catholic 49, Campbell County 0: Quarterback Caleb Jacob spread four touchdowns among three receivers as the visiting Colonels dominated the Camels. Jacob had 131 passing yards for CovCath (2-0), which gained 403 total yards while Campbell County (0-2) had minus-47.

Shelby County 23, Collins 9: The visiting Titans built a 9-0 lead before the Rockets took control with a 17-point second quarter. Dominique Bosco capped the win with a 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth. Bosco ran for 74 yards on 10 carries.

Joe Lucas had 219 passing yards and a TD for Collins (0-2), but was picked off four times. Brandon Even had two of those interceptions. D.J. Tunrer led Shelby County (1-1) with 7.5 tackles and also made two sacks.