Football highlights: Pikeville, Boyle County roll in Saturday tilts

Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: Ashland Blazer v. Knox Central in Barbourville.

Pikeville’s Cody Raines had four touchdowns, including a 44-yard punt return to opening the scoring as the Panthers routed Mingo Central (W.Va.) 47-7 Saturday in the third of four Labor Day weekend Pike County Bowls at Belfry High School.

Raines rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 7-yard pass his other score. Panthers wideout Seth Pugh had 133 yards receiving while Harvard commit Jackson Hensley had 96 yards and two TDs on three catches. Quarterback Isaac McNamee went 7-12-1 for 236 yards and three touchdowns.

Next up for Pikeville is an Eastern Kentucky small-school showdown with Paintsville on the road in what could be a playoff preview between two top 10 teams.

Boyle County 56, Bullitt Central 7: Reese Smith took the wide receiver screen from Reed Lanter 51 yards on Boyle County’s first play from scrimmage and the Rebels never looked back. Running back Landon Bartleson rushed for four touchdowns, including a 40-yarder and a 50-yarder, both before half. Lanter threw three touchdown passes, two to Smith and another to Reiley Colwick.

Frankfort 35, Paris 14: After a two hour, 24 minute lightning delay, the Panthers stormed Paris with big second half plays by junior Charles Ellis. His 54-yard interception return in the third quarter put Frankfort up 14-0. His 90-yard TD run a few minutes later all but ended Paris’ hopes. He also scored on a screen pass he took in from 38 yards out. Paris got 143 rushing yards from Matthew Barber. Azeno Williams rushed for 54 yards and a TD for Frankfort.

Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.) 31, Highlands 28: The Bluebirds rallied from down 14 to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but Knoxville scored the game winner with two minutes left in the Cumberland Falls Classic in Corbin. Highlands quarterback Collin Hollingsworth went 14-26-1 for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Hunter Ahlfeld caught two short TD passes. Adam Weyer caught for 100 yards. Knoxville racked up 544 total yards of offense to Highlands 362.

Friday’s games

Bell County 22, Knox Central 8: The Bobcats scored all its points in the first half. Brandon Baker had 88 yards rushing and two TDs, pounding in the first from 2 yards out midway through the first quarter. Quarterback London Stephey ran home the two point conversion and followed up with his own TD on a 1-yard sneak before the first quarter was out. He converted the 2 points again. Baker capped the scoring for Bell County on a 3-yard run. Ethan Mills scored all eight points for the Panthers in the third quarter.

No refs? Friday night’s game at Fort Knox against Todd County Central did not kick off because no officials were present. Eagles Coach Wes Arnold said his team was disappointed not to play, and the issue was being reviewed. The status of whether the game will be played has not been settled.