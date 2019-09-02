Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?

High School Football

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of week two.

Kentucky AP Top 10

CLASS A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (8) 2-0 89 1

2. Campbellsville (1) 2-0 78 2

3. Paintsville - 2-0 72 5

4. Williamsburg - 2-0 61 7

5. Crittenden Co. - 2-0 49 8

6. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 2-0 39 9

7. Newport Central Catholic - 1-1 23 4

8. Ludlow - 1-1 19 10

9. Lynn Camp - 2-0 17 NR

10. Raceland - 1-1 15 3

Others receiving votes: Pineville 13. Hazard 8. Lou. Holy Cross 4. Eminence 3. Berea 2. Bethlehem 1. Frankfort 1. Russellville 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mayfield (8) 2-0 88 1

2. Somerset (1) 2-0 81 3

3. Caldwell Co. - 2-0 66 6

4. Owensboro Catholic - 2-0 55 7

5. Breathitt Co. - 2-0 51 8

5. Beechwood - 0-1 51 2

7. Lex. Christian - 1-1 26 4

8. Murray - 1-1 25 10

9. Danville - 1-1 13 5

T10. Todd Co. Central - 2-0 8 NR

T10. Walton-Verona - 2-0 8 T10

Others receiving votes: Leslie Co. 7. Shelby Valley 4. Carroll Co. 4. Lloyd Memorial 4. Washington Co. 3. Cov. Holy Cross 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (6) 2-0 84 1

2. Belfry (2) 2-0 83 2

3. Bell Co. (1) 2-0 69 3

4. Ashland Blazer - 2-0 58 4

5. Paducah Tilghman - 2-0 49 7

6. Lou. DeSales - 1-1 37 5

7. Glasgow - 2-0 34 8

8. Taylor Co. - 2-0 32 9

9. Trigg Co. - 2-0 23 10

10. Elizabethtown - 1-1 18 6

Others receiving votes: Russell 5. Mercer Co. 3.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle Co. (8) 2-0 86 1

2. Johnson Central (1) 2-0 82 2

3. Corbin - 2-0 69 3

4. Lex. Catholic - 2-0 57 4

5. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 2-0 51 5

6. Anderson Co. - 2-0 39 7

7. Lou. Central - 1-1 37 6

8. Franklin Co. - 2-0 27 10

9. Hopkinsville - 1-1 20 9

10. Logan Co. - 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Harlan Co. 7. Perry Co. Central 3. Franklin-Simpson 3. Clay Co. 2. Lou. Valley 2. Knox Central 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (5) 2-0 85 1

2. Frederick Douglass (3) 2-0 82 2

3. Scott Co. (1) 2-0 70 3

4. South Warren - 2-0 66 4

5. Bowling Green - 1-1 41 6

6. Highlands - 1-1 39 5

T7. Owensboro - 1-1 27 7

T7. Pulaski Co. - 1-1 27 9

9. South Oldham - 1-1 25 8

10. Greenwood - 2-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 5. Southwestern 5. South Laurel 4. Graves Co. 4. 15, Grayson Co. 3. 16, Conner 2.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity (9) 2-0 90 1

2. Lou. Male - 2-0 81 2

3. Lou. St. Xavier - 2-0 72 3

4. North Hardin - 2-0 59 7

5. Lou. DuPont Manual - 2-0 48 8

6. Central Hardin - 2-0 41 10

7. Lou. Ballard - 1-1 30 5

8. Simon Kenton - 1-1 25 6

9. Oldham Co. - 2-0 16 NR

10. Henderson Co. - 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Ryle 7. Meade Co. 5. Lex. Tates Creek 5. Lou. Butler 3. Lou. Fern Creek 3. George Rogers Clark 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Paducah Sun, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; PVS-Previous position.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Pikeville(2-0)
2Paintsville (2-0)
3Campbellsville(2-0)
4Williamsburg(2-0)
5Crittenden County(2-0)
6Kentucky Country Day(2-0)
7Lynn Camp(2-0)
8Newport Central Catholic(1-1)
9Raceland(1-1)
10Frankfort(1-1)

Class 2A

1Mayfield (2-0)
2Somerset(2-0)
3Beechwood(0-1)
4Caldwell County(2-0)
5Owensboro Catholic (2-0)
6Breathitt County (2-0)
7Shelby Valley (2-0)
8Washington County(2-0)
9Lexington Christian(1-1)
10Danville (1-1)

Class 3A

1Christian Academy-Louisville (2-0)
2Belfry (2-0)
3Ashland Blazer (2-0)
4Bell County(2-0)
5Paducah Tilghman(2-0)
6Glasgow (2-0)
7Taylor County (2-0)
8Mercer County(2-0)
9Russell (2-0)
10Elizabethtown (1-1)

Class 4A

1Boyle County(2-0)
2Johnson Central (2-0)
3Corbin (2-0)
4Lexington Catholic (2-0)
5Anderson County(2-0)
6Madisonville-North Hopkins(2-0)
7Franklin County(2-0)
8Central(1-1)
9Logan County(2-0)
10Hopkinsville (1-1)

Class 5A

1Frederick Douglass(2-0)
2Scott County (2-0)
3Covington Catholic (2-0)
4South Warren (2-0)
5Bowling Green(1-1)
6Highlands (1-1)
7Pulaski County(1-1)
8Greenwood(2-0)
9Owensboro (1-1)
10Graves County(1-0)

Class 6A

1Trinity (2-0)
2Male (2-0)
3St. Xavier (2-0)
4North Hardin (2-0)
5Manual(2-0)
6Central Hardin (2-0)
7Oldham County(2-0)
8Henderson County(2-0)
9Simon Kenton (1-1)
10Ballard(1-1)
