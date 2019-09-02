Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?

Photo slideshow: Paintsville defeats Beechwood 19-14 Paintsville defeats Beechwood 19-14 Friday at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Paintsville defeats Beechwood 19-14 Friday at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown.

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of week two.

Kentucky AP Top 10

CLASS A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (8) 2-0 89 1

2. Campbellsville (1) 2-0 78 2

3. Paintsville - 2-0 72 5

4. Williamsburg - 2-0 61 7

5. Crittenden Co. - 2-0 49 8

6. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 2-0 39 9

7. Newport Central Catholic - 1-1 23 4

8. Ludlow - 1-1 19 10

9. Lynn Camp - 2-0 17 NR

10. Raceland - 1-1 15 3

Others receiving votes: Pineville 13. Hazard 8. Lou. Holy Cross 4. Eminence 3. Berea 2. Bethlehem 1. Frankfort 1. Russellville 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mayfield (8) 2-0 88 1

2. Somerset (1) 2-0 81 3

3. Caldwell Co. - 2-0 66 6

4. Owensboro Catholic - 2-0 55 7

5. Breathitt Co. - 2-0 51 8

5. Beechwood - 0-1 51 2

7. Lex. Christian - 1-1 26 4

8. Murray - 1-1 25 10

9. Danville - 1-1 13 5

T10. Todd Co. Central - 2-0 8 NR

T10. Walton-Verona - 2-0 8 T10

Others receiving votes: Leslie Co. 7. Shelby Valley 4. Carroll Co. 4. Lloyd Memorial 4. Washington Co. 3. Cov. Holy Cross 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (6) 2-0 84 1

2. Belfry (2) 2-0 83 2

3. Bell Co. (1) 2-0 69 3

4. Ashland Blazer - 2-0 58 4

5. Paducah Tilghman - 2-0 49 7

6. Lou. DeSales - 1-1 37 5

7. Glasgow - 2-0 34 8

8. Taylor Co. - 2-0 32 9

9. Trigg Co. - 2-0 23 10

10. Elizabethtown - 1-1 18 6

Others receiving votes: Russell 5. Mercer Co. 3.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle Co. (8) 2-0 86 1

2. Johnson Central (1) 2-0 82 2

3. Corbin - 2-0 69 3

4. Lex. Catholic - 2-0 57 4

5. Madisonville-North Hopkins - 2-0 51 5

6. Anderson Co. - 2-0 39 7

7. Lou. Central - 1-1 37 6

8. Franklin Co. - 2-0 27 10

9. Hopkinsville - 1-1 20 9

10. Logan Co. - 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Harlan Co. 7. Perry Co. Central 3. Franklin-Simpson 3. Clay Co. 2. Lou. Valley 2. Knox Central 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (5) 2-0 85 1

2. Frederick Douglass (3) 2-0 82 2

3. Scott Co. (1) 2-0 70 3

4. South Warren - 2-0 66 4

5. Bowling Green - 1-1 41 6

6. Highlands - 1-1 39 5

T7. Owensboro - 1-1 27 7

T7. Pulaski Co. - 1-1 27 9

9. South Oldham - 1-1 25 8

10. Greenwood - 2-0 10 NR

Others receiving votes: North Laurel 5. Southwestern 5. South Laurel 4. Graves Co. 4. 15, Grayson Co. 3. 16, Conner 2.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity (9) 2-0 90 1

2. Lou. Male - 2-0 81 2

3. Lou. St. Xavier - 2-0 72 3

4. North Hardin - 2-0 59 7

5. Lou. DuPont Manual - 2-0 48 8

6. Central Hardin - 2-0 41 10

7. Lou. Ballard - 1-1 30 5

8. Simon Kenton - 1-1 25 6

9. Oldham Co. - 2-0 16 NR

10. Henderson Co. - 2-0 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Ryle 7. Meade Co. 5. Lex. Tates Creek 5. Lou. Butler 3. Lou. Fern Creek 3. George Rogers Clark 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Paducah Sun, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; PVS-Previous position.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1 Pikeville (2-0) 2 Paintsville (2-0) 3 Campbellsville (2-0) 4 Williamsburg (2-0) 5 Crittenden County (2-0) 6 Kentucky Country Day (2-0) 7 Lynn Camp (2-0) 8 Newport Central Catholic (1-1) 9 Raceland (1-1) 10 Frankfort (1-1)

Class 2A

1 Mayfield (2-0) 2 Somerset (2-0) 3 Beechwood (0-1) 4 Caldwell County (2-0) 5 Owensboro Catholic (2-0) 6 Breathitt County (2-0) 7 Shelby Valley (2-0) 8 Washington County (2-0) 9 Lexington Christian (1-1) 10 Danville (1-1)

Class 3A

1 Christian Academy-Louisville (2-0) 2 Belfry (2-0) 3 Ashland Blazer (2-0) 4 Bell County (2-0) 5 Paducah Tilghman (2-0) 6 Glasgow (2-0) 7 Taylor County (2-0) 8 Mercer County (2-0) 9 Russell (2-0) 10 Elizabethtown (1-1)

Class 4A

1 Boyle County (2-0) 2 Johnson Central (2-0) 3 Corbin (2-0) 4 Lexington Catholic (2-0) 5 Anderson County (2-0) 6 Madisonville-North Hopkins (2-0) 7 Franklin County (2-0) 8 Central (1-1) 9 Logan County (2-0) 10 Hopkinsville (1-1)

Class 5A

1 Frederick Douglass (2-0) 2 Scott County (2-0) 3 Covington Catholic (2-0) 4 South Warren (2-0) 5 Bowling Green (1-1) 6 Highlands (1-1) 7 Pulaski County (1-1) 8 Greenwood (2-0) 9 Owensboro (1-1) 10 Graves County (1-0)

Class 6A

1 Trinity (2-0) 2 Male (2-0) 3 St. Xavier (2-0) 4 North Hardin (2-0) 5 Manual (2-0) 6 Central Hardin (2-0) 7 Oldham County (2-0) 8 Henderson County (2-0) 9 Simon Kenton (1-1) 10 Ballard (1-1)