Highlights: UK football commit Beau Allen and Lexington Catholic fall short in thriller

Covington Catholic coach ‘proud of the fight’ his team showed against Lex Cath Covington Catholic football coach Eddie Eviston talks about his teams 39-38 win over Lexington Catholic on September 6. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Covington Catholic football coach Eddie Eviston talks about his teams 39-38 win over Lexington Catholic on September 6.

Covington Catholic 39, Lexington Catholic 38: The conventional wisdom says play it safe, go for the tie and take your chances in overtime when you’re the home team. Covington Catholic threw the conventional wisdom out the window on Friday night.

After a thrilling back-and-forth battle the host Colonels pulled within one point of Lexington Catholic (2-1) on a 2-yard touchdown run by Caleb Jacob with less than three minutes to play. Instead of letting ever-reliable David Gronotte kick the extra point, Covington Catholic Coach Eddie Eviston went for the win. Daniel Felix ran in a 2-point conversion and the Colonels completed an impressive comeback victory over the Knights and University of Kentucky commit Beau Allen.

“I’m very pleased with their fight. For a while there it didn’t look good” Eviston told the Herald-Leader after the game. “They had us outnumbered for a while there but our guys kept fighting. They kept plugging away and things kind of bounced our way there at the end. i think it could’ve went either way, we’re just glad to get out of here with a win.”

The Colonels out-rushed the Knights 211 yards to 17. Felix led the way with 90 yards on nine carries. He scored on a 12-yard run to pull Covington Catholic (3-0) within 38-31 halfway through the fourth quarter. He also had a 29-yard touchdown reception late in the first half.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lexington Catholic took a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter after Allen threw touchdown passes to Dylan Bracken and Jack Gohmann. The teams traded scores the rest of the way, but the Knights didn’t give up the lead until Felix scored the game-winning conversion for the Colonels.

Allen completed 23 of 33 passes for 455 yards and five touchdowns. He completed throws to 10 different receivers. Jackson Corbett caught a team-high six passes for 93 yards and Blake Busson hauled in three catches for 167 yards and two long TDs in the loss.

Caleb Jacob completed 17 of 26 passes for 243 yards and one touchdown and also scored on the ground twice in the win.

Clark County 34, Tates Creek 28: After the host Commodores jumped out to a 14-0 lead on a 53-yard touchdown run by Marcus Bosley and a 19-yard TD pass from Luke Duby to Miles Thomas, the Cardinals scored four unanswered touchdowns to go ahead 28-14 then held on for their first victory of the season.

Thomas’ 96-yard TD catch drew Tates Creek (1-2) within 28-21 early in the fourth quarter, but Clark County (1-1) answered on the next possession with a 70-yard touchdown run by Azariah Israel. Duby threw a 27-yard TD to Kobe Middleton to set the final score.

Israel ran for 131 yards on 21 carries. Jordan Manley threw for 116 yards and three scores for the Cardinals, who out-gained the Commodores on offense 470 yards to 258. Duby completed 24 of 47 passes for three touchdowns against one interception in the loss, while Thomas finished with five catches for 140 yards.

Frederick Douglass 40, Lafayette 0: Josh McClurg threw for 67 yards and a touchdown and added 107 rushing yards and another TD as the visiting Broncos (3-0) smothered the Generals (0-3). Douglass surrendered just five yards of total offense while gaining 246. Connor Farley and Jasin Burnam each had an interception for the Broncos. Chase Bradford led Lafayette’s defense with nine tackles.

East Jessamine 28, Paul Dunbar 21: Dylan Moore ran for three touchdowns as the host Colts built a 28-7 lead and held on to improve to 2-1 on the year. Moore finished with 141 yards on 34 carries, while his backfield mate Turner McHolan added 122 yards on 13 carries.

Jake Smith threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns for Paul Dunbar (1-2), which hurt its own cause by turning the ball over three times. East Jessamine had no turnovers. Jamarcus Robinson caught six passes for 11 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Madison Southern 34, Madison Central 25: behind a huge game from quarterback Tobias Storm the visiting Eagles (1-2) got their first win of the year. Storm ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 164 yards and two more scores. Walt Smith caught three passes for 116 yards and two TDs in the win.

Joe Burton had a team-high 88 rushing yards and Ashton Hulberg ran for a pair of short touchdowns for Madison Central (0-3).

Franklin County 46, Collins 7: Tariq Lester ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns and Nick Broyles completed 11 of 18 passes for 146 yards and two TDs as the visiting Flyers (3-0) rolled. Franklin County has scored at least 35 points in each of its games.

Collins (0-3) was led by Joe Lucas, who threw for 179 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown pass to Zach Creque.

Scott County 48, Manual 35: Phillip Garner ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns and Bronson Brown added 105 yards on the ground as the host Cardinals remained undefeated (3-0). Cade McKee tossed TD passes to Jeremy Hamilton and Micah McClave in the win.

Eli Blakley caught three passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns to lead Manual (2-1).

Harrison County 49, Great Crossing 0: Devin Lewis ran for two touchdowns and Logan Cummins scored on a 5-yard run and a 35-yard interception return as the host Thorobreds improved to 2-1. Great Ccrossing (0-3) was held scoreless for the second week in a row.

Oldham County 31, Shelby County 28: Senior kicker Khaled Al Asad nailed a 33-yard field goal with less than a minute to play to keep the host Colonels undefeated (3-0). William Davis ran for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Shelby County (1-2).

Pikeville 9, Paintsville 8: Tanner Hamilton’s 26-yard field goal in the third quarter proved to be the game-winner as the visiting Panthers (3-0) topped the Tigers (2-1).

Hazard 47, Prestonsburg 14: Garrett Miller threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to help the host Bulldogs (1-1) get into the win column. Jonah Helm hit a pair of 30-plus yard field goals to help Hazard’s cause. Eric Armstrong returned a blocked field goal 83 yards for a touchdown for Prestonsburg (0-2). Tyson Turner caught a touchdown and returned a kickoff 97 yards for a score in the win.

Caitlyn Stroh contributed to this report: cstroh@herald-leader.com