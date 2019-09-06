Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Friday Night Lens: ‘You can’t go anywhere in Jackson without them talking about Breathitt Co. football’ Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: South Laurel vs. Breathitt County in Jackson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: South Laurel vs. Breathitt County in Jackson.

Week 3 of the Kentucky high school football season kicks off Friday.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the third weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) head to Anderson County, which hosts Mercer County. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.





) and photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) head to Anderson County, which hosts Mercer County. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. Photographer Caitlyn Stroh (@caitlyn_stroh) heads to Covington Catholic where Lexington Catholic and UK commit Beau Allen take on the Colonels and Notre Dame commit Michael Mayer at 7 p.m.

Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Week 2’s Kentucky.com Player of the Week poll went to Phelps’ Tyrell Hollis who rushed for 150 yards and a TD with a punt return TD as well. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite when the new poll comes out Monday!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

Friday

Franklin-Simpson at South Warren, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)

Lexington Catholic at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (PrepSpin)

Lawrence County at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Russell at Ironton (Ohio), 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Madison Southern at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Knott County Central at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. (WPRG.tv)

Manual at Scott County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Eastern at Christian Academy-Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Male at St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Beechwood at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Breathitt County at Magoffin County, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Nation)

RADIO STREAMING

Friday

Frederick Douglass at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

Lexington Catholic at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)

Lincoln County at West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WNJK-FM 105.9)

Lexington Christian at Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Pulaski County at Corbin, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Southwestern at Knox Central, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Franklin County at Collins, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Caldwell County at Hopkinsville, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)

Christian County at Henderson County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Pikeville at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WPKE-FM 98.1)

East Carter at Morgan County (WLGC-FM 105.7)

Montgomery County at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

Lawrence County at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Fairview at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Raceland at Rowan County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Lewis County at West Carter, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

Russell at Ironton (Ohio), 7:30 p.m. (Russell broadcast) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Beechwood at Somerset, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1)

Pendleton County at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Boyle County at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

McCracken County at Graves County, 7 p.m. (WPAD-FM 99.5)

Letcher County Central at Estill County, 7:30 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1500)

Tates Creek at Clark County, 8 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Pigskin stories





Friday Night Lens: Part 1, Knox Central

Friday Night Lens: Part 2, Breathitt County

‘A whole different level.’ New stadium, new turf, new energy in Clark County

Historic Kentucky program celebrates 700th football victory

Complete Herald-Leader preseason coverage at Kentucky.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/

Twitter stream