Check out Dave Cantrall’s first high school football ratings of the season

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

Frederick Douglass keeps city win streak rolling

Frederick Douglass defeats Tates Creek to keep its perfect record against city teams in high school football at 14-0. By
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for high school football in Kentucky:

(Note: Teams that haven’t played two games against instate schools are not included)

TOP 25

1. Male (3-0)

90.7

2. South Warren (3-0)

87.9

3. Frederick Douglass (3-0)

87.3

4. Covington Catholic (3-0)

86.6

5. St. Xavier (2-1)

86.4

6. Highlands (2-1)

86.1

7. South Oldham (2-1)

84.7

8. Boyle County (3-0)

84.6

9. Louisville Christian (3-0)

84.5

10. Bowling Green (2-1)

83.9

11. Somerset (3-0)

83.7

12. Scott County (3-0)

83.5

13. Belfry (2-0)

82.9

14. Lexington Catholic (2-1)

82.6

15. Mayfield (3-0)

82.4

16. North Hardin (3-0)

81.4

17. DeSales (1-1)

81.2

18. Owensboro (2-1)

80.5

19. Ballard (1-2)

79.4

20. Corbin (2-1)

78.7

21. Pulaski County (2-1)

77.6

22. Central Hardin (3-0)

77.1

23. Butler (1-2)

76.9

24. Manual (2-1)

75.7

25. Pikeville (3-0)

74.8

Class A rankings

1. Pikeville

74.8

2. Paintsville

70.4

3. Newport Catholic

66.1

4. Raceland

58.8

5. Campbellsville

57.3

6. Hazard

53.6

6. Williamsburg

53.6

8. Lou. Holy Cross

51.4

9. Crittenden County

49.3

10. Country Day

49.2

11. Ludlow

44.0

12. Frankfort

41.1

13. Lynn Camp

36.6

14. Bethlehem

35.9

15. Eminence

34.7

16. Phelps

31.0

17. Pineville

30.5

18. Paris

26.3

19. Nicholas County

24.3

20. Harlan

21.6

21. Berea

18.3

22. Bishop Brossart

18.0

23. Russellville

17.7

24. Bracken County

12.1

25. Bellevue

11.7

26. Dayton

11.0

27. Fort Knox

8.6

28. Caverna

7.1

29. Betsy Layne

5.3

30. Fairview

0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Somerset

83.7

2. Mayfield

82.4

3. Beechwood

70.1

4. Lexington Christian

68.6

5. Owensboro Catholic

62.2

6. Caldwell County

61.5

7. Murray

60.6

8. Danville

56.2

9. Lloyd

54.7

10. Walton-Verona

50.1

11. Washington County

49.0

12. Shelby Valley

46.7

13. Newport

43.5

14. Breathitt County

42.4

15. Monroe County

37.8

16. West Carter

34.7

17. Bath County

32.8

18. McLean County

30.5

19. Carroll County

29.6

20. Edmonson County

29.2

21. Leslie County

28.9

22. Todd Central

27.4

23. Hancock County

26.4

23. Middlesboro

26.4

25. Martin County

22.2

26. Cov. Holy Cross

21.6

27. Metcalfe County

18.8

28. Fort Campbell

18.4

29. Prestonsburg

15.9

30. Green County

13.5

31. Ballard Memorial

10.6

32. Butler County

7.6

33. Morgan County

5.0

34. Knott Central

3.7

35. East Ridge

0.1

35. Gallatin County

0.1

35. Owen County

0.1

35. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. Louisville Christian

84.5

2. Belfry

82.9

3. DeSales

81.2

4. Paducah Tilghman

74.0

5. Elizabethtown

72.8

6. Glasgow

72.2

7. Bell County

70.3

8. Ashland Blazer

69.1

9. Taylor County

68.9

10. Russell

63.2

11. Greenup County

58.1

12. Mercer County

55.6

13. LaRue County

54.8

14. Bardstown

54.6

15. Trigg County

49.3

16. Union County

48.9

17. Lawrence County

45.4

18. Garrard County

44.4

19. Western Hills

43.1

20. Casey County

41.9

21. Rockcastle County

41.5

22. Pike Central

38.8

23. East Carter

36.7

24. Fleming County

33.6

25. Hart County

33.0

26. Powell County

30.4

27. Floyd Central

29.1

27. Henry County

29.1

29. Estill County

28.9

30. Pendleton County

26.7

31. Mason County

23.2

32. Adair County

17.8

33. Thomas Nelson

16.0

34. Webster County

12.3

35. McCreary Central

10.2

36. Magoffin County

7.7

37. Nelson County

6.8

38. Jackson County

6.2

39. Lewis County

6.0

Class 4A rankings

1. Boyle County

84.6

2. Lexington Catholic

82.6

3. Corbin

78.7

4. Madisonville

73.9

5. Franklin County

72.7

6. Anderson County

71.3

6. Wayne County

71.3

8. Central

70.3

9. Franklin-Simpson

68.7

10. Knox Central

68.3

11. Waggener

68.0

12. Hopkinsville

67.8

13. Logan County

62.7

14. Scott High

58.8

15. Shelby County

57.5

16. Warren East

54.4

17. Moore

52.6

18. Harlan County

52.3

19. Lincoln County

50.2

20. Harrison County

45.4

21. John Hardin

44.6

22. Allen County

44.5

23. Rowan County

42.7

24. Spencer County

41.8

25. Letcher Central

36.6

26. Holmes

35.0

27. Russell County

33.4

28. Perry Central

32.7

29. Warren Central

32.4

30. Bourbon County

30.8

30. North Oldham

30.8

32. Clay County

30.4

33. Valley

26.9

34. Calloway County

22.5

35. Marion County

20.7

36. Boyd County

20.5

37. Hopkins Central

6.3

Class 5A rankings

1. South Warren

87.9

2. Frederick Douglass

87.3

3. Covington Catholic

86.6

4. Highlands

86.1

5. South Oldham

84.7

6. Bowling Green

83.9

7. Scott County

83.5

8. Owensboro

80.5

9. Pulaski County

77.6

10. Conner

73.4

11. Southwestern

67.2

12. Cooper

65.1

13. Christian County

62.2

14. Madison Southern

53.9

15. Greenwood

52.4

16. North Bullitt

51.7

17. Graves County

51.4

18. Whitley County

50.4

19. Doss

49.5

20. Montgomery County

48.7

21. Boone County

48.4

22. Grayson County

47.9

23. East Jessamine

47.5

24. Fairdale

45.8

25. North Laurel

45.0

26. Woodford County

44.7

27. Collins

44.0

28. Bullitt Central

42.7

29. South Laurel

33.3

30. Jeffersontown

32.1

31. Atherton

31.8

32. Grant County

30.0

33. West Jessamine

28.6

34. Iroquois

28.1

35. Breckinridge County

24.0

36. Ohio County

23.8

37. Seneca

22.4

38. Western

22.0

39. Great Crossing

20.9

40. Muhlenberg County

18.7

Class 6A rankings

1. Male

90.7

2. St. Xavier

86.4

3. North Hardin

81.4

4. Ballard

79.4

5. Central Hardin

77.1

6. Butler

76.9

7. Manual

75.7

8. Fern Creek

74.2

9. McCracken County

71.2

10. Henry Clay

69.9

11. Meade County

69.4

12. Oldham County

68.8

13. Ryle

66.7

14. Madison Central

65.2

15. Tates Creek

64.3

16. Campbell County

62.4

17. Bryan Station

61.1

18. Lafayette

60.7

19. Clark County

58.0

20. Eastern

57.7

21. Dixie Heights

57.6

22. Pleasure Ridge Park

54.5

23. Daviess County

51.1

24. Bullitt East

48.3

25. Apollo

47.8

26. Paul Dunbar

46.5

27. Southern

43.9

28. Marshall County

28.9

29. Barren County

23.3

