Check out Dave Cantrall’s first high school football ratings of the season

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for high school football in Kentucky:

(Note: Teams that haven’t played two games against instate schools are not included)

TOP 25 1. Male (3-0) 90.7 2. South Warren (3-0) 87.9 3. Frederick Douglass (3-0) 87.3 4. Covington Catholic (3-0) 86.6 5. St. Xavier (2-1) 86.4 6. Highlands (2-1) 86.1 7. South Oldham (2-1) 84.7 8. Boyle County (3-0) 84.6 9. Louisville Christian (3-0) 84.5 10. Bowling Green (2-1) 83.9 11. Somerset (3-0) 83.7 12. Scott County (3-0) 83.5 13. Belfry (2-0) 82.9 14. Lexington Catholic (2-1) 82.6 15. Mayfield (3-0) 82.4 16. North Hardin (3-0) 81.4 17. DeSales (1-1) 81.2 18. Owensboro (2-1) 80.5 19. Ballard (1-2) 79.4 20. Corbin (2-1) 78.7 21. Pulaski County (2-1) 77.6 22. Central Hardin (3-0) 77.1 23. Butler (1-2) 76.9 24. Manual (2-1) 75.7 25. Pikeville (3-0) 74.8

Class A rankings





1. Pikeville 74.8 2. Paintsville 70.4 3. Newport Catholic 66.1 4. Raceland 58.8 5. Campbellsville 57.3 6. Hazard 53.6 6. Williamsburg 53.6 8. Lou. Holy Cross 51.4 9. Crittenden County 49.3 10. Country Day 49.2 11. Ludlow 44.0 12. Frankfort 41.1 13. Lynn Camp 36.6 14. Bethlehem 35.9 15. Eminence 34.7 16. Phelps 31.0 17. Pineville 30.5 18. Paris 26.3 19. Nicholas County 24.3 20. Harlan 21.6 21. Berea 18.3 22. Bishop Brossart 18.0 23. Russellville 17.7 24. Bracken County 12.1 25. Bellevue 11.7 26. Dayton 11.0 27. Fort Knox 8.6 28. Caverna 7.1 29. Betsy Layne 5.3 30. Fairview 0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Somerset 83.7 2. Mayfield 82.4 3. Beechwood 70.1 4. Lexington Christian 68.6 5. Owensboro Catholic 62.2 6. Caldwell County 61.5 7. Murray 60.6 8. Danville 56.2 9. Lloyd 54.7 10. Walton-Verona 50.1 11. Washington County 49.0 12. Shelby Valley 46.7 13. Newport 43.5 14. Breathitt County 42.4 15. Monroe County 37.8 16. West Carter 34.7 17. Bath County 32.8 18. McLean County 30.5 19. Carroll County 29.6 20. Edmonson County 29.2 21. Leslie County 28.9 22. Todd Central 27.4 23. Hancock County 26.4 23. Middlesboro 26.4 25. Martin County 22.2 26. Cov. Holy Cross 21.6 27. Metcalfe County 18.8 28. Fort Campbell 18.4 29. Prestonsburg 15.9 30. Green County 13.5 31. Ballard Memorial 10.6 32. Butler County 7.6 33. Morgan County 5.0 34. Knott Central 3.7 35. East Ridge 0.1 35. Gallatin County 0.1 35. Owen County 0.1 35. Shawnee 0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. Louisville Christian 84.5 2. Belfry 82.9 3. DeSales 81.2 4. Paducah Tilghman 74.0 5. Elizabethtown 72.8 6. Glasgow 72.2 7. Bell County 70.3 8. Ashland Blazer 69.1 9. Taylor County 68.9 10. Russell 63.2 11. Greenup County 58.1 12. Mercer County 55.6 13. LaRue County 54.8 14. Bardstown 54.6 15. Trigg County 49.3 16. Union County 48.9 17. Lawrence County 45.4 18. Garrard County 44.4 19. Western Hills 43.1 20. Casey County 41.9 21. Rockcastle County 41.5 22. Pike Central 38.8 23. East Carter 36.7 24. Fleming County 33.6 25. Hart County 33.0 26. Powell County 30.4 27. Floyd Central 29.1 27. Henry County 29.1 29. Estill County 28.9 30. Pendleton County 26.7 31. Mason County 23.2 32. Adair County 17.8 33. Thomas Nelson 16.0 34. Webster County 12.3 35. McCreary Central 10.2 36. Magoffin County 7.7 37. Nelson County 6.8 38. Jackson County 6.2 39. Lewis County 6.0

Class 4A rankings

1. Boyle County 84.6 2. Lexington Catholic 82.6 3. Corbin 78.7 4. Madisonville 73.9 5. Franklin County 72.7 6. Anderson County 71.3 6. Wayne County 71.3 8. Central 70.3 9. Franklin-Simpson 68.7 10. Knox Central 68.3 11. Waggener 68.0 12. Hopkinsville 67.8 13. Logan County 62.7 14. Scott High 58.8 15. Shelby County 57.5 16. Warren East 54.4 17. Moore 52.6 18. Harlan County 52.3 19. Lincoln County 50.2 20. Harrison County 45.4 21. John Hardin 44.6 22. Allen County 44.5 23. Rowan County 42.7 24. Spencer County 41.8 25. Letcher Central 36.6 26. Holmes 35.0 27. Russell County 33.4 28. Perry Central 32.7 29. Warren Central 32.4 30. Bourbon County 30.8 30. North Oldham 30.8 32. Clay County 30.4 33. Valley 26.9 34. Calloway County 22.5 35. Marion County 20.7 36. Boyd County 20.5 37. Hopkins Central 6.3

Class 5A rankings

1. South Warren 87.9 2. Frederick Douglass 87.3 3. Covington Catholic 86.6 4. Highlands 86.1 5. South Oldham 84.7 6. Bowling Green 83.9 7. Scott County 83.5 8. Owensboro 80.5 9. Pulaski County 77.6 10. Conner 73.4 11. Southwestern 67.2 12. Cooper 65.1 13. Christian County 62.2 14. Madison Southern 53.9 15. Greenwood 52.4 16. North Bullitt 51.7 17. Graves County 51.4 18. Whitley County 50.4 19. Doss 49.5 20. Montgomery County 48.7 21. Boone County 48.4 22. Grayson County 47.9 23. East Jessamine 47.5 24. Fairdale 45.8 25. North Laurel 45.0 26. Woodford County 44.7 27. Collins 44.0 28. Bullitt Central 42.7 29. South Laurel 33.3 30. Jeffersontown 32.1 31. Atherton 31.8 32. Grant County 30.0 33. West Jessamine 28.6 34. Iroquois 28.1 35. Breckinridge County 24.0 36. Ohio County 23.8 37. Seneca 22.4 38. Western 22.0 39. Great Crossing 20.9 40. Muhlenberg County 18.7

Class 6A rankings