High School Football
Check out Dave Cantrall’s first high school football ratings of the season
Frederick Douglass keeps city win streak rolling
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State for high school football in Kentucky:
(Note: Teams that haven’t played two games against instate schools are not included)
TOP 25
1. Male (3-0)
90.7
2. South Warren (3-0)
87.9
3. Frederick Douglass (3-0)
87.3
4. Covington Catholic (3-0)
86.6
5. St. Xavier (2-1)
86.4
6. Highlands (2-1)
86.1
7. South Oldham (2-1)
84.7
8. Boyle County (3-0)
84.6
9. Louisville Christian (3-0)
84.5
10. Bowling Green (2-1)
83.9
11. Somerset (3-0)
83.7
12. Scott County (3-0)
83.5
13. Belfry (2-0)
82.9
14. Lexington Catholic (2-1)
82.6
15. Mayfield (3-0)
82.4
16. North Hardin (3-0)
81.4
17. DeSales (1-1)
81.2
18. Owensboro (2-1)
80.5
19. Ballard (1-2)
79.4
20. Corbin (2-1)
78.7
21. Pulaski County (2-1)
77.6
22. Central Hardin (3-0)
77.1
23. Butler (1-2)
76.9
24. Manual (2-1)
75.7
25. Pikeville (3-0)
74.8
Class A rankings
1. Pikeville
74.8
2. Paintsville
70.4
3. Newport Catholic
66.1
4. Raceland
58.8
5. Campbellsville
57.3
6. Hazard
53.6
6. Williamsburg
53.6
8. Lou. Holy Cross
51.4
9. Crittenden County
49.3
10. Country Day
49.2
11. Ludlow
44.0
12. Frankfort
41.1
13. Lynn Camp
36.6
14. Bethlehem
35.9
15. Eminence
34.7
16. Phelps
31.0
17. Pineville
30.5
18. Paris
26.3
19. Nicholas County
24.3
20. Harlan
21.6
21. Berea
18.3
22. Bishop Brossart
18.0
23. Russellville
17.7
24. Bracken County
12.1
25. Bellevue
11.7
26. Dayton
11.0
27. Fort Knox
8.6
28. Caverna
7.1
29. Betsy Layne
5.3
30. Fairview
0.1
Class 2A rankings
1. Somerset
83.7
2. Mayfield
82.4
3. Beechwood
70.1
4. Lexington Christian
68.6
5. Owensboro Catholic
62.2
6. Caldwell County
61.5
7. Murray
60.6
8. Danville
56.2
9. Lloyd
54.7
10. Walton-Verona
50.1
11. Washington County
49.0
12. Shelby Valley
46.7
13. Newport
43.5
14. Breathitt County
42.4
15. Monroe County
37.8
16. West Carter
34.7
17. Bath County
32.8
18. McLean County
30.5
19. Carroll County
29.6
20. Edmonson County
29.2
21. Leslie County
28.9
22. Todd Central
27.4
23. Hancock County
26.4
23. Middlesboro
26.4
25. Martin County
22.2
26. Cov. Holy Cross
21.6
27. Metcalfe County
18.8
28. Fort Campbell
18.4
29. Prestonsburg
15.9
30. Green County
13.5
31. Ballard Memorial
10.6
32. Butler County
7.6
33. Morgan County
5.0
34. Knott Central
3.7
35. East Ridge
0.1
35. Gallatin County
0.1
35. Owen County
0.1
35. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A rankings
1. Louisville Christian
84.5
2. Belfry
82.9
3. DeSales
81.2
4. Paducah Tilghman
74.0
5. Elizabethtown
72.8
6. Glasgow
72.2
7. Bell County
70.3
8. Ashland Blazer
69.1
9. Taylor County
68.9
10. Russell
63.2
11. Greenup County
58.1
12. Mercer County
55.6
13. LaRue County
54.8
14. Bardstown
54.6
15. Trigg County
49.3
16. Union County
48.9
17. Lawrence County
45.4
18. Garrard County
44.4
19. Western Hills
43.1
20. Casey County
41.9
21. Rockcastle County
41.5
22. Pike Central
38.8
23. East Carter
36.7
24. Fleming County
33.6
25. Hart County
33.0
26. Powell County
30.4
27. Floyd Central
29.1
27. Henry County
29.1
29. Estill County
28.9
30. Pendleton County
26.7
31. Mason County
23.2
32. Adair County
17.8
33. Thomas Nelson
16.0
34. Webster County
12.3
35. McCreary Central
10.2
36. Magoffin County
7.7
37. Nelson County
6.8
38. Jackson County
6.2
39. Lewis County
6.0
Class 4A rankings
1. Boyle County
84.6
2. Lexington Catholic
82.6
3. Corbin
78.7
4. Madisonville
73.9
5. Franklin County
72.7
6. Anderson County
71.3
6. Wayne County
71.3
8. Central
70.3
9. Franklin-Simpson
68.7
10. Knox Central
68.3
11. Waggener
68.0
12. Hopkinsville
67.8
13. Logan County
62.7
14. Scott High
58.8
15. Shelby County
57.5
16. Warren East
54.4
17. Moore
52.6
18. Harlan County
52.3
19. Lincoln County
50.2
20. Harrison County
45.4
21. John Hardin
44.6
22. Allen County
44.5
23. Rowan County
42.7
24. Spencer County
41.8
25. Letcher Central
36.6
26. Holmes
35.0
27. Russell County
33.4
28. Perry Central
32.7
29. Warren Central
32.4
30. Bourbon County
30.8
30. North Oldham
30.8
32. Clay County
30.4
33. Valley
26.9
34. Calloway County
22.5
35. Marion County
20.7
36. Boyd County
20.5
37. Hopkins Central
6.3
Class 5A rankings
1. South Warren
87.9
2. Frederick Douglass
87.3
3. Covington Catholic
86.6
4. Highlands
86.1
5. South Oldham
84.7
6. Bowling Green
83.9
7. Scott County
83.5
8. Owensboro
80.5
9. Pulaski County
77.6
10. Conner
73.4
11. Southwestern
67.2
12. Cooper
65.1
13. Christian County
62.2
14. Madison Southern
53.9
15. Greenwood
52.4
16. North Bullitt
51.7
17. Graves County
51.4
18. Whitley County
50.4
19. Doss
49.5
20. Montgomery County
48.7
21. Boone County
48.4
22. Grayson County
47.9
23. East Jessamine
47.5
24. Fairdale
45.8
25. North Laurel
45.0
26. Woodford County
44.7
27. Collins
44.0
28. Bullitt Central
42.7
29. South Laurel
33.3
30. Jeffersontown
32.1
31. Atherton
31.8
32. Grant County
30.0
33. West Jessamine
28.6
34. Iroquois
28.1
35. Breckinridge County
24.0
36. Ohio County
23.8
37. Seneca
22.4
38. Western
22.0
39. Great Crossing
20.9
40. Muhlenberg County
18.7
Class 6A rankings
1. Male
90.7
2. St. Xavier
86.4
3. North Hardin
81.4
4. Ballard
79.4
5. Central Hardin
77.1
6. Butler
76.9
7. Manual
75.7
8. Fern Creek
74.2
9. McCracken County
71.2
10. Henry Clay
69.9
11. Meade County
69.4
12. Oldham County
68.8
13. Ryle
66.7
14. Madison Central
65.2
15. Tates Creek
64.3
16. Campbell County
62.4
17. Bryan Station
61.1
18. Lafayette
60.7
19. Clark County
58.0
20. Eastern
57.7
21. Dixie Heights
57.6
22. Pleasure Ridge Park
54.5
23. Daviess County
51.1
24. Bullitt East
48.3
25. Apollo
47.8
26. Paul Dunbar
46.5
27. Southern
43.9
28. Marshall County
28.9
29. Barren County
23.3
