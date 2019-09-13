Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Friday Night Lens: ‘You can’t go anywhere in Jackson without them talking about Breathitt Co. football’ Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: South Laurel vs. Breathitt County in Jackson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: South Laurel vs. Breathitt County in Jackson.

Week 4 of the Kentucky high school football season kicks off Friday.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the fourth weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader's crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app.

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to Henry Clay, which will try to get off the schneid against Class 5A power Pulaski County.

) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to Henry Clay, which will try to get off the schneid against Class 5A power Pulaski County. Photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) heads to Franklin County where Class 4A rival Anderson County will try to remove the Flyers from the ranks of the undefeated.

Photographer Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens) heads to the Raceland at Pikeville matchup for his “Friday Night Lens” series to be published next week.

Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Week 3’s Kentucky.com Player of the Week went to Timmy Thompson of Berea, who rushed for 205 yards and five touchdowns and had a defensive interception. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite when the new poll comes out Monday!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

Friday

Warren East at Greenwood, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)

Pulaski County at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin)

Minford (Ohio) at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Lexington Christian vs. Madison Central, 6:15 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Danville at Madison Southern, 8:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Raceland at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (WPRG.tv)

Oldham County at Manual, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Ballard at Christian Academy-Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

South Oldham at North Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Wayne County at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

RADIO STREAMING

Friday

Frederick Douglass at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 6:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

Dixie Heights at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)

West Jessamine at South Laurel, 7:30 p.m. (WNJK-FM 105.9)

Lexington Christian vs. Madison Central, 6:15 p.m. FIRST HALF (WCGW-FM 93.3)

Lexington Christian vs. Madison Central, 6:15 p.m. SECOND HALF (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Pulaski County at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Paris at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Spencer County at Collins, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Hopkinsville at Henderson County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)

Madisonville at Christian County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

East Carter at Morgan County (WLGC-FM 105.7)

West Carter at East Carter, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 stream)

Minford (Ohio) at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

Boyd County at Bath County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Fairview at Morgan County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Raceland at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Lewis County at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

Russell at Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Russell at Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m. (WKYH-FM 99.3)

Bracken County at Newport, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Danville at Madison Southern, 8:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Boyle County at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (Mercer broadcast) (WHBN-AM 1420)

Boyle County at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (Boyle broadcast) (Hometown Sports)

McCracken County at Mayfield, 7 p.m. (WPAD-FM 99.5)

Estill County at Breathitt County, 7:30 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1500)

Clark County at Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Johnson Central at South Charleston (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

East Jessamine at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7)

Belfry at Archbishop Alter (Ohio), 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)

Pigskin stories





Football runs in this family, hard. Former UK star molding ‘blue-collar’ kids

Friday Night Lens: Part 1, Knox Central

Friday Night Lens: Part 2, Breathitt County

‘A whole different level.’ New stadium, new turf, new energy in Clark County

Historic Kentucky program celebrates 700th football victory

Complete Herald-Leader preseason coverage at Kentucky.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/

