Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky

By Dave Cantrall

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Male (3-0)

90.7

1

2. Frederick Douglass (4-0)

87.5

3

3. Covington Catholic (4-0)

87.3

4

4. Highlands (3-1)

87.1

6

5. South Warren (4-0)

86.8

2

5. St. Xavier (3-1)

86.8

5

7. Bowling Green (3-1)

85.3

10

8. Boyle County (4-0)

85.0

8

9. Scott County (4-0)

84.6

12

10. South Oldham (3-1)

83.8

7

11. Somerset (3-0)

83.7

11

12. Louisville Christian (3-1)

83.1

9

13. Lexington Catholic (3-1)

83.0

14

14. Belfry (2-1)

82.9

13

15. North Hardin (4-0)

82.8

16

16. Owensboro (3-1)

81.3

18

17. DeSales (1-2)

81.2

17

18. Ballard (2-2)

80.7

19

19. Butler (2-2)

80.0

23

20. Mayfield (3-1)

79.8

15

21. Pulaski County (3-1)

79.5

21

22. Simon Kenton (2-2)

79.4

NR

23. Central Hardin (4-0)

79.0

22

24. Manual (3-1)

78.3

24

25. Franklin County (4-0)

76.7

NR

Note: Teams that haven’t played two games against in-state schools are not included.

Class A rankings

1. Pikeville

74.3

2. Paintsville

69.1

3. Newport Catholic

65.3

4. Raceland

59.6

5. Williamsburg

57.0

6. Campbellsville

56.5

7. Hazard

54.0

8. Country Day

51.0

9. Lou. Holy Cross

50.8

10. Crittenden County

48.0

11. Ludlow

44.0

12. Frankfort

37.7

13. Bethlehem

37.2

14. Eminence

34.7

15. Lynn Camp

31.6

15. Pineville

31.6

17. Nicholas County

25.9

18. Phelps

25.4

19. Paris

24.5

20. Russellville

19.2

21. Berea

18.3

22. Bishop Brossart

18.0

23. Harlan

14.9

24. Dayton

13.4

25. Bellevue

11.7

26. Fulton County

10.2

27. Bracken County

9.2

28. Fort Knox

8.6

29. Caverna

4.5

30. Betsy Layne

3.8

31. Fairview

3.3

32. Jenkins

0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Somerset

83.7

2. Mayfield

79.8

3. Beechwood

73.2

4. Lexington Christian

71.9

5. Caldwell County

62.9

6. Owensboro Catholic

62.2

7. Murray

61.2

8. Lloyd

55.2

9. Danville

54.3

10. Walton-Verona

51.1

11. Newport

46.0

12. Shelby Valley

45.5

13. Washington County

45.4

14. Breathitt County

44.9

15. West Carter

33.8

16. Monroe County

31.1

17. McLean County

30.6

18. Middlesboro

29.7

19. Carroll County

29.6

20. Leslie County

28.9

21. Bath County

28.8

22. Todd Central

27.9

23. Hancock County

27.8

24. Martin County

27.4

25. Edmonson County

27.3

26. Cov. Holy Cross

21.6

27. Fort Campbell

20.0

28. Prestonsburg

18.4

29. Metcalfe County

17.5

30. Green County

15.0

31. Ballard Memorial

10.2

32. Butler County

8.3

33. Knott Central

4.4

34. Owen County

3.7

35. Morgan County

0.9

36. East Ridge

0.1

36. Gallatin County

0.1

36. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. Louisville Christian

83.1

2. Belfry

82.9

3. DeSales

81.2

4. Paducah Tilghman

74.3

5. Glasgow

74.1

6. Elizabethtown

71.4

7. Bell County

70.3

8. Ashland Blazer

69.1

9. Taylor County

67.2

10. Russell

64.7

11. Bardstown

58.2

12. Greenup County

58.1

13. LaRue County

55.7

14. Mercer County

55.3

15. Trigg County

49.3

16. Union County

48.4

17. Western Hills

44.6

18. Garrard County

44.4

19. Lawrence County

44.0

20. Casey County

42.9

21. Rockcastle County

41.5

22. Pike Central

40.1

23. Fleming County

37.9

24. East Carter

37.3

25. Hart County

31.7

26. Floyd Central

28.5

27. Powell County

27.4

28. Mason County

26.7

28. Pendleton County

26.7

30. Estill County

26.1

31. Henry County

24.8

32. Adair County

18.4

33. Thomas Nelson

12.7

34. McCreary Central

10.2

35. Webster County

8.9

36. Jackson County

8.6

37. Magoffin County

8.3

38. Nelson County

4.9

39. Lewis County

3.7

Class 4A rankings

1. Boyle County

85.0

2. Lexington Catholic

83.0

3. Franklin County

76.7

4. Corbin

76.1

5. Wayne County

75.3

6. Madisonville

74.6

7. Waggener

71.1

8. Central

70.2

9. Franklin-Simpson

68.7

10. Anderson County

67.8

11. Hopkinsville

66.1

12. Knox Central

65.6

13. Logan County

61.0

14. Scott High

58.8

15. Shelby County

58.4

16. Harlan County

55.2

17. Moore

52.9

17. Warren East

52.9

19. Lincoln County

49.1

20. John Hardin

48.5

21. Allen County

42.8

22. Harrison County

42.6

23. Spencer County

40.3

24. Rowan County

38.2

25. Letcher Central

36.6

26. Holmes

35.5

27. Warren Central

34.8

28. Clay County

34.1

29. North Oldham

32.8

30. Bourbon County

32.4

31. Russell County

32.2

32. Perry Central

31.1

33. Valley

26.9

34. Boyd County

24.1

35. Marion County

23.4

36. Calloway County

21.8

37. Hopkins Central

5.1

Class 5A rankings

1. Frederick Douglass

87.5

2. Covington Catholic

87.3

3. Highlands

87.1

4. South Warren

86.8

5. Bowling Green

85.3

6. Scott County

84.6

7. South Oldham

83.8

8. Owensboro

81.3

9. Pulaski County

79.5

10. Conner

73.2

11. Cooper

69.0

12. Southwestern

63.6

13. Christian County

61.9

14. Madison Southern

55.9

15. Greenwood

54.0

16. North Bullitt

52.8

17. Graves County

51.4

18. Whitley County

50.4

19. Fairdale

50.0

20. East Jessamine

49.0

21. Montgomery County

47.3

22. Doss

46.5

23. North Laurel

46.1

24. Grayson County

45.9

25. Collins

45.4

26. Boone County

45.3

27. Woodford County

44.8

28. Bullitt Central

41.6

29. South Laurel

36.0

30. Atherton

32.9

31. Jeffersontown

30.8

32. Iroquois

27.0

33. Grant County

26.1

34. Breckinridge County

25.9

35. West Jessamine

25.5

36. Ohio County

22.9

37. Western

21.5

38. Great Crossing

20.5

39. Seneca

20.3

40. Muhlenberg County

18.1

Class 6A rankings

1. Male

90.7

2. St. Xavier

86.8

3. North Hardin

82.8

4. Ballard

80.7

5. Butler

80.0

6. Simon Kenton

79.4

7. Central Hardin

79.0

8. Manual

78.3

9. McCracken County

74.3

10. Fern Creek

71.6

10. Henderson County

71.6

12. Ryle

69.9

13. Henry Clay

68.4

14. Oldham County

66.6

15. Meade County

65.6

16. Madison Central

62.2

17. Tates Creek

62.0

18. Lafayette

60.7

19. Bryan Station

59.4

19. Clark County

59.4

21. Eastern

58.9

22. Campbell County

58.8

23. Dixie Heights

56.7

24. Pleasure Ridge Park

52.1

25. Daviess County

51.8

26. Bullitt East

48.0

27. Apollo

46.4

27. Paul Dunbar

46.4

29. Southern

39.6

30. Barren County

29.6

31. Marshall County

29.1

