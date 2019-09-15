High School Football
Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Male (3-0)
90.7
1
2. Frederick Douglass (4-0)
87.5
3
3. Covington Catholic (4-0)
87.3
4
4. Highlands (3-1)
87.1
6
5. South Warren (4-0)
86.8
2
5. St. Xavier (3-1)
86.8
5
7. Bowling Green (3-1)
85.3
10
8. Boyle County (4-0)
85.0
8
9. Scott County (4-0)
84.6
12
10. South Oldham (3-1)
83.8
7
11. Somerset (3-0)
83.7
11
12. Louisville Christian (3-1)
83.1
9
13. Lexington Catholic (3-1)
83.0
14
14. Belfry (2-1)
82.9
13
15. North Hardin (4-0)
82.8
16
16. Owensboro (3-1)
81.3
18
17. DeSales (1-2)
81.2
17
18. Ballard (2-2)
80.7
19
19. Butler (2-2)
80.0
23
20. Mayfield (3-1)
79.8
15
21. Pulaski County (3-1)
79.5
21
22. Simon Kenton (2-2)
79.4
NR
23. Central Hardin (4-0)
79.0
22
24. Manual (3-1)
78.3
24
25. Franklin County (4-0)
76.7
NR
Note: Teams that haven’t played two games against in-state schools are not included.
Class A rankings
1. Pikeville
74.3
2. Paintsville
69.1
3. Newport Catholic
65.3
4. Raceland
59.6
5. Williamsburg
57.0
6. Campbellsville
56.5
7. Hazard
54.0
8. Country Day
51.0
9. Lou. Holy Cross
50.8
10. Crittenden County
48.0
11. Ludlow
44.0
12. Frankfort
37.7
13. Bethlehem
37.2
14. Eminence
34.7
15. Lynn Camp
31.6
15. Pineville
31.6
17. Nicholas County
25.9
18. Phelps
25.4
19. Paris
24.5
20. Russellville
19.2
21. Berea
18.3
22. Bishop Brossart
18.0
23. Harlan
14.9
24. Dayton
13.4
25. Bellevue
11.7
26. Fulton County
10.2
27. Bracken County
9.2
28. Fort Knox
8.6
29. Caverna
4.5
30. Betsy Layne
3.8
31. Fairview
3.3
32. Jenkins
0.1
Class 2A rankings
1. Somerset
83.7
2. Mayfield
79.8
3. Beechwood
73.2
4. Lexington Christian
71.9
5. Caldwell County
62.9
6. Owensboro Catholic
62.2
7. Murray
61.2
8. Lloyd
55.2
9. Danville
54.3
10. Walton-Verona
51.1
11. Newport
46.0
12. Shelby Valley
45.5
13. Washington County
45.4
14. Breathitt County
44.9
15. West Carter
33.8
16. Monroe County
31.1
17. McLean County
30.6
18. Middlesboro
29.7
19. Carroll County
29.6
20. Leslie County
28.9
21. Bath County
28.8
22. Todd Central
27.9
23. Hancock County
27.8
24. Martin County
27.4
25. Edmonson County
27.3
26. Cov. Holy Cross
21.6
27. Fort Campbell
20.0
28. Prestonsburg
18.4
29. Metcalfe County
17.5
30. Green County
15.0
31. Ballard Memorial
10.2
32. Butler County
8.3
33. Knott Central
4.4
34. Owen County
3.7
35. Morgan County
0.9
36. East Ridge
0.1
36. Gallatin County
0.1
36. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A rankings
1. Louisville Christian
83.1
2. Belfry
82.9
3. DeSales
81.2
4. Paducah Tilghman
74.3
5. Glasgow
74.1
6. Elizabethtown
71.4
7. Bell County
70.3
8. Ashland Blazer
69.1
9. Taylor County
67.2
10. Russell
64.7
11. Bardstown
58.2
12. Greenup County
58.1
13. LaRue County
55.7
14. Mercer County
55.3
15. Trigg County
49.3
16. Union County
48.4
17. Western Hills
44.6
18. Garrard County
44.4
19. Lawrence County
44.0
20. Casey County
42.9
21. Rockcastle County
41.5
22. Pike Central
40.1
23. Fleming County
37.9
24. East Carter
37.3
25. Hart County
31.7
26. Floyd Central
28.5
27. Powell County
27.4
28. Mason County
26.7
28. Pendleton County
26.7
30. Estill County
26.1
31. Henry County
24.8
32. Adair County
18.4
33. Thomas Nelson
12.7
34. McCreary Central
10.2
35. Webster County
8.9
36. Jackson County
8.6
37. Magoffin County
8.3
38. Nelson County
4.9
39. Lewis County
3.7
Class 4A rankings
1. Boyle County
85.0
2. Lexington Catholic
83.0
3. Franklin County
76.7
4. Corbin
76.1
5. Wayne County
75.3
6. Madisonville
74.6
7. Waggener
71.1
8. Central
70.2
9. Franklin-Simpson
68.7
10. Anderson County
67.8
11. Hopkinsville
66.1
12. Knox Central
65.6
13. Logan County
61.0
14. Scott High
58.8
15. Shelby County
58.4
16. Harlan County
55.2
17. Moore
52.9
17. Warren East
52.9
19. Lincoln County
49.1
20. John Hardin
48.5
21. Allen County
42.8
22. Harrison County
42.6
23. Spencer County
40.3
24. Rowan County
38.2
25. Letcher Central
36.6
26. Holmes
35.5
27. Warren Central
34.8
28. Clay County
34.1
29. North Oldham
32.8
30. Bourbon County
32.4
31. Russell County
32.2
32. Perry Central
31.1
33. Valley
26.9
34. Boyd County
24.1
35. Marion County
23.4
36. Calloway County
21.8
37. Hopkins Central
5.1
Class 5A rankings
1. Frederick Douglass
87.5
2. Covington Catholic
87.3
3. Highlands
87.1
4. South Warren
86.8
5. Bowling Green
85.3
6. Scott County
84.6
7. South Oldham
83.8
8. Owensboro
81.3
9. Pulaski County
79.5
10. Conner
73.2
11. Cooper
69.0
12. Southwestern
63.6
13. Christian County
61.9
14. Madison Southern
55.9
15. Greenwood
54.0
16. North Bullitt
52.8
17. Graves County
51.4
18. Whitley County
50.4
19. Fairdale
50.0
20. East Jessamine
49.0
21. Montgomery County
47.3
22. Doss
46.5
23. North Laurel
46.1
24. Grayson County
45.9
25. Collins
45.4
26. Boone County
45.3
27. Woodford County
44.8
28. Bullitt Central
41.6
29. South Laurel
36.0
30. Atherton
32.9
31. Jeffersontown
30.8
32. Iroquois
27.0
33. Grant County
26.1
34. Breckinridge County
25.9
35. West Jessamine
25.5
36. Ohio County
22.9
37. Western
21.5
38. Great Crossing
20.5
39. Seneca
20.3
40. Muhlenberg County
18.1
Class 6A rankings
1. Male
90.7
2. St. Xavier
86.8
3. North Hardin
82.8
4. Ballard
80.7
5. Butler
80.0
6. Simon Kenton
79.4
7. Central Hardin
79.0
8. Manual
78.3
9. McCracken County
74.3
10. Fern Creek
71.6
10. Henderson County
71.6
12. Ryle
69.9
13. Henry Clay
68.4
14. Oldham County
66.6
15. Meade County
65.6
16. Madison Central
62.2
17. Tates Creek
62.0
18. Lafayette
60.7
19. Bryan Station
59.4
19. Clark County
59.4
21. Eastern
58.9
22. Campbell County
58.8
23. Dixie Heights
56.7
24. Pleasure Ridge Park
52.1
25. Daviess County
51.8
26. Bullitt East
48.0
27. Apollo
46.4
27. Paul Dunbar
46.4
29. Southern
39.6
30. Barren County
29.6
31. Marshall County
29.1
