Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Friday Night Lens, pt. 3: A trip to Eastern Kentucky for Raceland v. Pikeville Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: Raceland v. Pikeville in Pikeville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Throughout the 2019 season, Herald-Leader photographer Ryan C. Hermens will be capturing the relationship between community and high school football in Eastern and Central Kentucky. This week: Raceland v. Pikeville in Pikeville.

Week 5 of the Kentucky high school football season kicks off Friday.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the fifth weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to Lexington Christian, where Kentucky commit Beau Allen and Lexington Catholic will duel with the Eagles’ high-octane offense.

) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to Lexington Christian, where Kentucky commit Beau Allen and Lexington Catholic will duel with the Eagles’ high-octane offense. Photographer Mark Mahan (@MarkMahan) heads to Boyle County where the No. 1 Rebels take on Christian Academy-Louisville in a battle of power programs.

Photographer Ryan Hermens (@ryanhermens) heads out west to the Mayfield where the Cardinals will play rival Graves County for his “Friday Night Lens” series to be published next week.

Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Week 4’s Kentucky.com Player of the Week went to Adrian Stringer of Hopkins County Central, who passed for 436 yards and five touchdowns. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite when the new poll comes out Monday!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

Friday

Allen County-Scottsville at Warren Central, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)

Lexington Catholic at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin)

Wheelersburg (Ohio) at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

West Carter at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Madison Central at Lafayette, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com)

Pikeville at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WPRG.tv)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Oldham County at South Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Madison Southern at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Powell County at Breathitt County, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Nation)

RADIO STREAMING

Friday

Lexington Catholic at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)

Covington Catholic at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)

West Jessamine at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m. (WNJK-FM 105.9)

Lexington Catholic at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Southwestern at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Somerset at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Shelby County at North Bullitt, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Frankfort at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Hopkinsville at Christian County, 7 p.m. HHS crew (WHOP-AM 1230)

Hopkinsville at Christian County, 7 p.m., CCHS crew (WHOP-FM 98.7)

Wheelersburg (Ohio) at Greenup County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

West Carter at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Symmes Valley (Ohio) at Fairview, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

East Carter at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Rowan County at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

Montgomery County at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Bracken County at Jackson County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Hazard at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Garrard County at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Sports)

McCracken County at Marshall County, 7 p.m. (WPAD-FM 99.5)

Estill County at Lynn Camp, 7:30 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1500)

Southwestern at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. GRC crew (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Bishop Sycamore (Ohio) at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Pikeville at Belfry, 7:30 p.m., Belfry crew (WDHR-FM 93.1)

Pikeville at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. PHS crew (WPKE-FM 98.1)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Pigskin stories





Small school on five-game win streak after losing 43 in a row

KHSAA posts its ‘experimental’ RPI ratings for fall sports

Football runs in this family, hard. Former UK star molding ‘blue-collar’ kids

Friday Night Lens: Part 1, Knox Central

Friday Night Lens: Part 2, Breathitt County

Friday Night Lens: Part 3, Pikeville

‘A whole different level.’ New stadium, new turf, new energy in Clark County

Historic Kentucky program celebrates 700th football victory

Complete Herald-Leader preseason coverage at Kentucky.com/sports/high-school/prep-football/

Twitter stream