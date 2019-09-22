High School Football

Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

Photo slideshow: Boyle County football defeats Christian Academy of Louisville

Boyle County's football team defeated Christian Academy of Louisville on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. By
Up Next
Boyle County's football team defeated Christian Academy of Louisville on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. By

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Male (4-0)

90.7

1

2. Covington Catholic (5-0)

88.9

3

3. Frederick Douglass (5-0)

87.8

2

3. St. Xavier (4-1)

87.8

T5

5. Highlands (4-1)

87.5

4

6. South Warren (5-0)

86.7

T5

7. South Oldham (4-1)

85.5

10

8. Boyle County (5-0)

85.4

8

9. Bowling Green (3-2)

84.7

7

10. Scott County (5-0)

84.6

9

11. Somerset (4-0)

83.8

11

12. Louisville Christian (3-2)

83.0

12

13. North Hardin (5-0)

82.9

15

14. DeSales (2-2)

82.5

17

15. Owensboro (4-1)

81.9

16

16. Belfry (2-2)

81.5

14

17. Lexington Catholic (3-2)

81.3

13

18. Simon Kenton (3-2)

80.9

22

19. Mayfield (4-1)

80.8

20

20. Butler (3-2)

79.9

19

21. Pulaski County (4-1)

79.8

21

22. Central Hardin (4-0)

79.0

23

23. Ballard (2-3)

78.4

18

24. Manual (3-1)

78.3

24

25. Franklin County (5-0)

77.5

25

Note: Teams that haven’t played two games against in-state schools are not included.

Class A rankings

1. Pikeville

76.3

2. Paintsville

69.1

3. Newport Catholic

64.7

4. Raceland

59.6

5. Williamsburg

57.1

6. Hazard

54.6

7. Campbellsville

54.4

8. Country Day

52.7

9. Lou. Holy Cross

52.4

10. Crittenden County

48.0

11. Ludlow

42.0

12. Bethlehem

39.0

13. Frankfort

37.3

14. Eminence

32.6

15. Pineville

30.6

16. Lynn Camp

30.3

17. Nicholas County

28.4

18. Paris

24.5

19. Phelps

23.1

20. Bishop Brossart

19.6

20. Russellville

19.6

22. Berea

18.3

23. Dayton

15.3

24. Harlan

14.9

25. Bellevue

14.7

26. Fort Knox

10.9

27. Fulton County

10.2

28. Bracken County

5.3

29. Fairview

3.3

30. Caverna

3.1

31. Betsy Layne

2.4

32. Fulton City

0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Somerset

83.8

2. Mayfield

80.8

3. Lexington Christian

74.2

4. Beechwood

70.7

5. Caldwell County

65.6

6. Murray

64.1

7. Owensboro Catholic

61.9

8. Lloyd

55.3

9. Danville

53.8

10. Walton-Verona

51.1

11. Breathitt County

48.4

12. Shelby Valley

47.5

13. Washington County

47.0

14. Newport

46.7

15. West Carter

36.0

16. Monroe County

33.4

17. Clinton County

32.5

18. McLean County

30.7

19. Middlesboro

30.3

20. Bath County

28.8

21. Todd Central

28.6

22. Carroll County

27.6

23. Martin County

27.4

24. Edmonson County

27.3

25. Leslie County

27.2

26. Hancock County

23.9

27. Cov. Holy Cross

22.1

28. Metcalfe County

17.5

29. Fort Campbell

17.0

30. Green County

16.8

31. Prestonsburg

16.0

32. Ballard Memorial

13.0

33. Butler County

7.6

34. Knott Central

4.9

35. Owen County

3.7

36. East Ridge

0.1

36. Gallatin County

0.1

36. Morgan County

0.1

36. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. Louisville Christian

83.0

2. DeSales

82.5

3. Belfry

81.5

4. Glasgow

74.3

5. Paducah Tilghman

71.6

6. Elizabethtown

71.0

7. Bell County

70.9

8. Ashland Blazer

69.1

9. Russell

67.5

10. Taylor County

65.3

11. Bardstown

62.2

12. Mercer County

61.0

13. Greenup County

58.1

14. LaRue County

54.0

15. Trigg County

46.5

16. Union County

45.8

17. Western Hills

44.8

18. Lawrence County

44.0

19. Casey County

43.0

20. Rockcastle County

42.0

21. Pike Central

40.5

22. Garrard County

38.7

23. Fleming County

38.3

24. East Carter

36.6

25. Hart County

31.6

26. Floyd Central

30.3

27. Estill County

27.0

28. Mason County

26.4

29. Henry County

24.2

29. Pendleton County

24.2

31. Powell County

23.6

32. Adair County

17.5

33. Thomas Nelson

13.0

34. Webster County

12.5

35. Jackson County

11.7

36. McCreary Central

9.7

37. Magoffin County

8.3

38. Nelson County

6.2

39. Lewis County

3.3

Class 4A rankings

1. Boyle County

85.4

2. Lexington Catholic

81.3

3. Franklin County

77.5

4. Wayne County

77.1

5. Corbin

76.1

6. Madisonville

71.5

7. Waggener

71.2

8. Central

71.1

9. Anderson County

69.3

10. Hopkinsville

69.0

11. Franklin-Simpson

68.1

12. Logan County

64.5

13. Shelby County

60.3

14. Scott High

60.1

15. Knox Central

59.8

16. Harlan County

53.7

17. Warren East

52.9

18. Moore

51.4

19. Lincoln County

50.9

20. John Hardin

48.6

21. Allen County

43.2

22. Harrison County

42.6

23. Bourbon County

38.2

24. Rowan County

38.0

25. Spencer County

36.3

26. Letcher Central

36.0

27. Clay County

35.4

28. North Oldham

35.1

29. Holmes

34.6

30. Warren Central

34.2

31. Russell County

32.1

32. Perry Central

30.1

33. Valley

25.8

34. Calloway County

24.5

35. Boyd County

21.5

35. Marion County

21.5

37. Hopkins Central

5.1

Class 5A rankings

1. Covington Catholic

88.9

2. Frederick Douglass

87.8

3. Highlands

87.5

4. South Warren

86.7

5. South Oldham

85.5

6. Bowling Green

84.7

7. Scott County

84.6

8. Owensboro

81.9

9. Pulaski County

79.8

10. Conner

75.0

11. Cooper

66.9

12. Southwestern

64.6

13. Christian County

59.3

14. Madison Southern

55.9

15. North Bullitt

51.0

16. Fairdale

50.9

17. Greenwood

50.7

18. Whitley County

50.1

19. East Jessamine

49.9

19. Graves County

49.9

21. Doss

46.9

21. North Laurel

46.9

23. Collins

45.5

24. Grayson County

45.3

25. Montgomery County

44.6

26. Woodford County

44.2

27. Boone County

44.0

28. Bullitt Central

37.5

29. South Laurel

34.0

30. Atherton

33.1

31. Jeffersontown

30.8

32. Grant County

27.6

33. Breckinridge County

26.2

34. West Jessamine

25.5

35. Iroquois

25.1

36. Seneca

21.0

37. Ohio County

20.3

38. Muhlenberg County

20.1

39. Great Crossing

19.3

40. Western

18.8

Class 6A rankings

1. Male

90.7

2. St. Xavier

87.8

3. North Hardin

82.9

4. Simon Kenton

80.9

5. Butler

79.9

6. Central Hardin

79.0

7. Ballard

78.4

8. Manual

78.3

9. Fern Creek

73.7

10. McCracken County

73.6

11. Henderson County

70.5

12. Ryle

69.7

13. Henry Clay

68.4

14. Oldham County

63.7

15. Madison Central

63.2

16. Tates Creek

62.8

17. Meade County

61.1

18. Lafayette

60.0

19. Bryan Station

58.8

19. Eastern

58.8

21. Clark County

58.6

22. Campbell County

57.3

23. Dixie Heights

56.7

24. Pleasure Ridge Park

52.1

25. Bullitt East

52.0

26. Apollo

51.0

26. Daviess County

51.0

28. Paul Dunbar

46.1

29. Southern

38.5

30. Barren County

33.0

31. Marshall County

29.8

  Comments  