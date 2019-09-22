High School Football
Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky
Photo slideshow: Boyle County football defeats Christian Academy of Louisville
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Male (4-0)
90.7
1
2. Covington Catholic (5-0)
88.9
3
3. Frederick Douglass (5-0)
87.8
2
3. St. Xavier (4-1)
87.8
T5
5. Highlands (4-1)
87.5
4
6. South Warren (5-0)
86.7
T5
7. South Oldham (4-1)
85.5
10
8. Boyle County (5-0)
85.4
8
9. Bowling Green (3-2)
84.7
7
10. Scott County (5-0)
84.6
9
11. Somerset (4-0)
83.8
11
12. Louisville Christian (3-2)
83.0
12
13. North Hardin (5-0)
82.9
15
14. DeSales (2-2)
82.5
17
15. Owensboro (4-1)
81.9
16
16. Belfry (2-2)
81.5
14
17. Lexington Catholic (3-2)
81.3
13
18. Simon Kenton (3-2)
80.9
22
19. Mayfield (4-1)
80.8
20
20. Butler (3-2)
79.9
19
21. Pulaski County (4-1)
79.8
21
22. Central Hardin (4-0)
79.0
23
23. Ballard (2-3)
78.4
18
24. Manual (3-1)
78.3
24
25. Franklin County (5-0)
77.5
25
Note: Teams that haven’t played two games against in-state schools are not included.
Class A rankings
1. Pikeville
76.3
2. Paintsville
69.1
3. Newport Catholic
64.7
4. Raceland
59.6
5. Williamsburg
57.1
6. Hazard
54.6
7. Campbellsville
54.4
8. Country Day
52.7
9. Lou. Holy Cross
52.4
10. Crittenden County
48.0
11. Ludlow
42.0
12. Bethlehem
39.0
13. Frankfort
37.3
14. Eminence
32.6
15. Pineville
30.6
16. Lynn Camp
30.3
17. Nicholas County
28.4
18. Paris
24.5
19. Phelps
23.1
20. Bishop Brossart
19.6
20. Russellville
19.6
22. Berea
18.3
23. Dayton
15.3
24. Harlan
14.9
25. Bellevue
14.7
26. Fort Knox
10.9
27. Fulton County
10.2
28. Bracken County
5.3
29. Fairview
3.3
30. Caverna
3.1
31. Betsy Layne
2.4
32. Fulton City
0.1
Class 2A rankings
1. Somerset
83.8
2. Mayfield
80.8
3. Lexington Christian
74.2
4. Beechwood
70.7
5. Caldwell County
65.6
6. Murray
64.1
7. Owensboro Catholic
61.9
8. Lloyd
55.3
9. Danville
53.8
10. Walton-Verona
51.1
11. Breathitt County
48.4
12. Shelby Valley
47.5
13. Washington County
47.0
14. Newport
46.7
15. West Carter
36.0
16. Monroe County
33.4
17. Clinton County
32.5
18. McLean County
30.7
19. Middlesboro
30.3
20. Bath County
28.8
21. Todd Central
28.6
22. Carroll County
27.6
23. Martin County
27.4
24. Edmonson County
27.3
25. Leslie County
27.2
26. Hancock County
23.9
27. Cov. Holy Cross
22.1
28. Metcalfe County
17.5
29. Fort Campbell
17.0
30. Green County
16.8
31. Prestonsburg
16.0
32. Ballard Memorial
13.0
33. Butler County
7.6
34. Knott Central
4.9
35. Owen County
3.7
36. East Ridge
0.1
36. Gallatin County
0.1
36. Morgan County
0.1
36. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A rankings
1. Louisville Christian
83.0
2. DeSales
82.5
3. Belfry
81.5
4. Glasgow
74.3
5. Paducah Tilghman
71.6
6. Elizabethtown
71.0
7. Bell County
70.9
8. Ashland Blazer
69.1
9. Russell
67.5
10. Taylor County
65.3
11. Bardstown
62.2
12. Mercer County
61.0
13. Greenup County
58.1
14. LaRue County
54.0
15. Trigg County
46.5
16. Union County
45.8
17. Western Hills
44.8
18. Lawrence County
44.0
19. Casey County
43.0
20. Rockcastle County
42.0
21. Pike Central
40.5
22. Garrard County
38.7
23. Fleming County
38.3
24. East Carter
36.6
25. Hart County
31.6
26. Floyd Central
30.3
27. Estill County
27.0
28. Mason County
26.4
29. Henry County
24.2
29. Pendleton County
24.2
31. Powell County
23.6
32. Adair County
17.5
33. Thomas Nelson
13.0
34. Webster County
12.5
35. Jackson County
11.7
36. McCreary Central
9.7
37. Magoffin County
8.3
38. Nelson County
6.2
39. Lewis County
3.3
Class 4A rankings
1. Boyle County
85.4
2. Lexington Catholic
81.3
3. Franklin County
77.5
4. Wayne County
77.1
5. Corbin
76.1
6. Madisonville
71.5
7. Waggener
71.2
8. Central
71.1
9. Anderson County
69.3
10. Hopkinsville
69.0
11. Franklin-Simpson
68.1
12. Logan County
64.5
13. Shelby County
60.3
14. Scott High
60.1
15. Knox Central
59.8
16. Harlan County
53.7
17. Warren East
52.9
18. Moore
51.4
19. Lincoln County
50.9
20. John Hardin
48.6
21. Allen County
43.2
22. Harrison County
42.6
23. Bourbon County
38.2
24. Rowan County
38.0
25. Spencer County
36.3
26. Letcher Central
36.0
27. Clay County
35.4
28. North Oldham
35.1
29. Holmes
34.6
30. Warren Central
34.2
31. Russell County
32.1
32. Perry Central
30.1
33. Valley
25.8
34. Calloway County
24.5
35. Boyd County
21.5
35. Marion County
21.5
37. Hopkins Central
5.1
Class 5A rankings
1. Covington Catholic
88.9
2. Frederick Douglass
87.8
3. Highlands
87.5
4. South Warren
86.7
5. South Oldham
85.5
6. Bowling Green
84.7
7. Scott County
84.6
8. Owensboro
81.9
9. Pulaski County
79.8
10. Conner
75.0
11. Cooper
66.9
12. Southwestern
64.6
13. Christian County
59.3
14. Madison Southern
55.9
15. North Bullitt
51.0
16. Fairdale
50.9
17. Greenwood
50.7
18. Whitley County
50.1
19. East Jessamine
49.9
19. Graves County
49.9
21. Doss
46.9
21. North Laurel
46.9
23. Collins
45.5
24. Grayson County
45.3
25. Montgomery County
44.6
26. Woodford County
44.2
27. Boone County
44.0
28. Bullitt Central
37.5
29. South Laurel
34.0
30. Atherton
33.1
31. Jeffersontown
30.8
32. Grant County
27.6
33. Breckinridge County
26.2
34. West Jessamine
25.5
35. Iroquois
25.1
36. Seneca
21.0
37. Ohio County
20.3
38. Muhlenberg County
20.1
39. Great Crossing
19.3
40. Western
18.8
Class 6A rankings
1. Male
90.7
2. St. Xavier
87.8
3. North Hardin
82.9
4. Simon Kenton
80.9
5. Butler
79.9
6. Central Hardin
79.0
7. Ballard
78.4
8. Manual
78.3
9. Fern Creek
73.7
10. McCracken County
73.6
11. Henderson County
70.5
12. Ryle
69.7
13. Henry Clay
68.4
14. Oldham County
63.7
15. Madison Central
63.2
16. Tates Creek
62.8
17. Meade County
61.1
18. Lafayette
60.0
19. Bryan Station
58.8
19. Eastern
58.8
21. Clark County
58.6
22. Campbell County
57.3
23. Dixie Heights
56.7
24. Pleasure Ridge Park
52.1
25. Bullitt East
52.0
26. Apollo
51.0
26. Daviess County
51.0
28. Paul Dunbar
46.1
29. Southern
38.5
30. Barren County
33.0
31. Marshall County
29.8
Comments