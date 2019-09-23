Who’s No. 1 in the latest Kentucky high school football media rankings?

Photo slideshow: Lexington Christian football defeats Lexington Catholic Lexington Christian's football team defeated Lexington Catholic on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lexington Christian's football team defeated Lexington Catholic on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of week four.

Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (19) 5-0 190 1

2. Paintsville - 3-1 149 3

3. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 5-0 140 4

4. Williamsburg - 4-1 114 2

5. Campbellsville - 3-2 92 5

6. Raceland - 2-2 83 6

7. Newport Central Catholic - 3-2 77 8

8. Crittenden Co. - 3-1 70 7

9. Ludlow - 3-1 36 10

10. Pineville - 4-1 25 9

(tie) Hazard - 3-1 25 NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Holy Cross 19. Berea 9. Bethlehem 7. Fulton Co. 7. Eminence 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Somerset (17) 4-0 188 1

2. Mayfield (1) 4-1 154 3

3. Breathitt Co. (1) 5-0 148 2

4. Lex. Christian - 4-1 137 4

5. Caldwell Co. - 4-1 98 5

6. Owensboro Catholic - 4-1 93 6

7. Murray - 4-1 74 7

8. Newport - 5-0 52 10

9. Todd Co. Central - 5-0 45 9

10. Beechwood - 1-3 23 8

Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 18. Shelby Valley 12. Walton-Verona 1. Washington Co. 1. Martin County 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Bell Co. (16) 4-0 182 1

2. Glasgow (3) 5-0 150 4

3. Ashland Blazer - 4-1 121 5

4. Lou. Christian Academy - 3-2 113 2

5. Belfry - 2-2 106 3

6. Lou. DeSales - 2-2 99 7

7. Paducah Tilghman - 4-1 81 9

8. Elizabethtown - 3-2 48 10

9. Taylor Co. - 4-1 41 6

10. Russell - 4-1 32 NR

Others receiving votes: Trigg Co. 25. Mercer Co. 22. Bardstown 16. Pike Co. Central 5. Union Co. 3. East Carter 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Boyle Co. (17) 5-0 188 1

2. Johnson Central (1) 4-0 169 2

3. Madisonville-North Hopkins (1) 5-0 151 3

4. Franklin Co. - 5-0 120 5

5. Lex. Catholic - 3-2 95 4

6. Logan Co. - 5-0 93 6

7. Hopkinsville - 3-2 57 9

8. Corbin - 2-2 55 7

9. Wayne Co. - 4-1 49 NR

10. Harlan Co. - 4-1 25 8

Others receiving votes: Lou. Waggener 14. Anderson Co. 14. Lou. Central 9. Clay Co. 3. Lou. Valley 2. Scott 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (14) 5-0 181 1

2. Frederick Douglass (2) 5-0 166 2

3. Scott Co. (2) 5-0 159 3

4. South Warren (1) 5-0 136 4

5. Highlands - 4-1 109 6

6. Owensboro - 4-1 71 7

7. Bowling Green - 3-2 66 5

8. Pulaski Co. - 4-1 63 8

9. South Oldham - 4-1 55 9

10. Grayson Co. - 5-0 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Conner 9. Greenwood 5. Lou. Fairdale 5. East Jessamine 4. South Laurel 3.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Male (19) 4-0 190 2

2. Lou. Trinity - 4-1 165 1

3. North Hardin - 5-0 147 3

4. Lou. St. Xavier - 4-1 141 4

5. Central Hardin - 4-0 115 5

6. Lou. DuPont Manual - 3-1 88 6

7. Simon Kenton - 3-2 58 10

8. Henderson Co. - 4-1 36 7

9. McCracken County - 3-2 27 NR

10. Lou. Butler - 3-2 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Bullitt East 13. Ryle 13. Lou. Ballard 11. Lou. Fern Creek 9. Oldham Co. 8. Barren Co. 5.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; Glasgow Daily Times, Glasgow; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Kentucky New Era, Hopkinsville; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; The Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Messenger, Madisonville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WDKY, Lexington; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; PVS-Previous position.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1 Pikeville (5-0) 2 Kentucky Country Day (5-0) 3 Paintsville (3-1) 4 Williamsburg (4-1) 5 Campbellsville (3-2) 6 Raceland (2-2) 7 Crittenden County (3-1) 8 Newport Central Catholic (3-2) 9 Pineville (4-1) 10 Ludlow (3-1)

Class 2A

1 Somerset (4-0) 2 Breathitt County (5-0) 3 Mayfield (4-1) 4 Lexington Christian (4-1) 5 Newport (5-0) 6 Owensboro Catholic (4-1) 7 Caldwell County (4-1) 8 Todd County Central (5-0) 9 Murray (4-1) 10 Shelby Valley (4-1)

Class 3A





1 Bell County (4-0) 2 Glasgow (5-0) 3 Ashland Blazer (4-1) 4 Paducah Tilghman (4-1) 5 Christian Academy-Louisville (3-2) 6 Belfry (3-1) 7 Bardstown (4-1) 8 Mercer County (4-1) 9 Taylor County (4-1) 10 Trigg County (4-1)

Class 4A

1 Boyle County (5-0) 2 Johnson Central (4-0) 3 Madisonville-North Hopkins (5-0) 4 Franklin County (5-0) 5 Logan County (5-0) 6 Wayne County (4-1) 7 Corbin (2-2) 8 Lexington Catholic (3-2) 9 Anderson County (3-2) 10 Harlan County (4-1)

Class 5A

1 Frederick Douglass (5-0) 2 Scott County (5-0) 3 Covington Catholic (5-0) 4 South Warren (5-0) 5 Highlands (4-1) 6 Pulaski County (4-1) 7 Owensboro (4-1) 8 South Oldham (4-1) 9 Bowling Green (3-2) 10 Conner (4-1)

Class 6A