Fresh set of big playmakers ready for their biggest game yet

Circled as one of the biggest games of the regular season, Scott County’s visit to Frederick Douglass on Friday has huge Class 5A postseason implications and is filled with established and emerging high school stars.

Dane Key, son of former Kentucky linebacker Donte Key, has made a splash his sophomore season for the Broncos, as has his quarterback, senior Josh McClurg. For the Cardinals, running back Philip Garner has come into his own his senior season, torching defenses for more than 146 yards per game.

Last time out against Henry Clay, McClurg had TD runs of 69, 12 and 50 yards and a 10-yard TD pass to Thomas Howard.

Against Dunbar earlier this season, Key caught TD passes of 49 and 13 yards. Against Lafayette he had a 54-yard punt return for a TD. Against Bryan Station Key had a 27-yard TD catch and a 60-yard punt return TD.

“I’m having a lot of fun,” Key said. “My quarterback, Josh, he’s getting it to me, and we’re making plays.”

For the season, McClurg, a dual-threat QB, has gone 39 of 55 for 499 yards and eight TDs and led the Broncos in rushing with 541 yards on 51 attempts and seven TDs. Key leads the team in receiving with 186 yards and four TDs.

“You knew it was coming,” Douglass Coach Brian Landis said. “As hard as those guys work, it was inevitable that they were going to start making plays, but to see the smile on their face because they work so hard and then they’re rewarded for it on Friday night — that’s why you coach, to see that.”

Key’s gaining notice on the recruiting scene as well, getting offers in the last few weeks from Kentucky and Louisville in addition to Marshall and Western Kentucky, where his brother, Devon, plays.

Dane Key, center, posed with Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops, left, and his Frederick Douglass coach, Brian Landis, on a recent recruiting visit to UK. Key, a sophomore wideout, has offers from UK, Louisville, Western Kentucky and Marshall. Twitter.com/CoachLandis22

“We saw it last year as a freshman, but he was a Bambi, long and skinny and he hadn’t quite figured out his body,” Landis said of Key’s potential. “But in the offseason, you saw him start to mature in the weight room … and then you saw it in spring ball. Every ball we threw up to him, he came down with it. He’s doing the same thing in the regular season.”

Landis says one of the things he likes about McClurg is that he has taken care of the ball. The Paintsville transfer has only thrown one interception in five games.

“He’s making good decisions,” Landis said. “That’s all we ask of him. Don’t turn it over, throw it to the right guy and if it’s not there, take off and run, because good things happen when he runs.”

At Scott County, Garner was named a starter at half back last season, but he broke his ankle in the second game, putting him out till the final weeks where he contributed on special teams. His breakout 2019 might have come as a surprise to some, but not his coach, Jim McKee.

“He is extremely smart and understands the offense, thus he runs the plays where they are supposed to hit,” McKee said.

Scott County’s Philip Garner ran for a touchdown against Great Crossing in the first game of 2019. Garner, a senior, is averaging more than 146 yards per game. Matt Goins

This year, he has 730 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing in five games. His first game out against Great Crossing, he had TD runs of 42, 46, 11 and 36 yards. Last time out he had TD runs of 16 and 48 yards.

That makes him a powerful combo with fellow senior Bronson Brown, a 1,000-yard rusher from a year ago who hasn’t lost his big-play ability. Sophomore Jeremy Hamilton also features in the Cardinals’ run-heavy offense.

At Douglass, the Broncos have Clemson offensive line commit Walker Parks, fellow top lineman Jager Burton and Cincinnati commit and two-way standout Devin Neal all back from last year’s split of what is now a Class 5A battle against “That Team Up North.”

In 2018, Douglass won the regular season contest but got knocked out by the Cardinals in the playoffs a few weeks later.

This season, Friday’s game could decide who will be the 6th District’s No. 1 seed and get the home-field advantage come playoff time. Neither team has yet played their other district foes, Grant County and Montgomery County.

McKee isn’t looking ahead, though.

“It is fun for the media and/or fans to talk about games in the future, our sole focus is Friday night, and the second that game is over our focus will be strictly on a tough road trip to a very well coached Ryle team,” McKee said.

For Landis and the Broncos, there’s no denying the playoff implications, but the focus remains confined to this week.

“In the past, we made it such a huge deal for these guys, that I think you can almost wear them out or overstress them,” Landis said. “We’re taking the same approach we’ve taken every single game. Let’s go 1-0 this week. … The kids know what’s coming. It’s the biggest game of the year for them in the regular season thus far. It’s a district game against a great opponent. They’ll be up for it. We don’t have to coach that like it’s the Super Bowl. They know what it is.”