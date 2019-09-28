Amazing catch makes ‘SportsCenter’s’ top 10 plays

Slideshow: Frederick Douglass shuts out Scott County The Frederick Douglass Broncos held district rival Scott County scoreless on their way to a 36-0 win. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Frederick Douglass Broncos held district rival Scott County scoreless on their way to a 36-0 win.

When it happened, observers around the stadium knew Frederick Douglass wideout Dane Key had a “SportsCenter”-top-10-plays-worthy highlight. And a short time later, it was.

“I was shocked myself when I caught it,” Key said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

PrepSpin, the local media company which streams high school sports from around Central Kentucky, provided the clip for ESPN and it made “SportsCenter” as the No. 3 play of the night.

“I don’t even practice it. We just go out there and make plays,” Key said. Running on a short fade route, Key reached up with just his right hand, pulled the ball out of the air and tucked it to him as he hit the ground for a 10-yard TD catch. “I jumped too early, and I was just thinking ‘I have to go make this play.”

FINAL. @FDouglassFB 36, Scott Co 0 in a shocking result atop Class 5A. @DaneKey12 had a @SportsCenter worthy catch at the start. pic.twitter.com/q02fA6EsYG — Jared Peck (@HLpreps) September 28, 2019

The score put Douglass up 13-0 with 5:33 left in the first quarter on their way to a 36-0 victory.

“Dane Key had the best catch I’ve ever seen in a high school football game,” his quarterback Josh McClurg said. “He makes me look good every single week.”

Key, a sophomore who has already garnered scholarship offers from Kentucky and Louisville among other schools, is the son of former Kentucky player Donte Key. His brother Devon Key plays for Western Kentucky.