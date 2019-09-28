High School Football
Amazing catch makes ‘SportsCenter’s’ top 10 plays
When it happened, observers around the stadium knew Frederick Douglass wideout Dane Key had a “SportsCenter”-top-10-plays-worthy highlight. And a short time later, it was.
“I was shocked myself when I caught it,” Key said.
PrepSpin, the local media company which streams high school sports from around Central Kentucky, provided the clip for ESPN and it made “SportsCenter” as the No. 3 play of the night.
“I don’t even practice it. We just go out there and make plays,” Key said. Running on a short fade route, Key reached up with just his right hand, pulled the ball out of the air and tucked it to him as he hit the ground for a 10-yard TD catch. “I jumped too early, and I was just thinking ‘I have to go make this play.”
The score put Douglass up 13-0 with 5:33 left in the first quarter on their way to a 36-0 victory.
“Dane Key had the best catch I’ve ever seen in a high school football game,” his quarterback Josh McClurg said. “He makes me look good every single week.”
Key, a sophomore who has already garnered scholarship offers from Kentucky and Louisville among other schools, is the son of former Kentucky player Donte Key. His brother Devon Key plays for Western Kentucky.
