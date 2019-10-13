High School Football

Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Male (7-0)

92.0

1

2. Trinity (6-2)

91.9

2

3. Covington Catholic (8-0)

89.3

3

4. Boyle County (7-0)

89.0

5

5. Frederick Douglass (7-0)

88.8

4

6. Bowling Green (4-2)

85.8

8

7. Johnson Central (7-0)

85.7

6

8. St. Xavier (4-3)

84.8

7

9. Scott County (7-1)

84.7

t9

10. South Oldham (7-1)

84.4

t9

11. South Warren (6-1)

84.3

11

12. North Hardin (7-0)

84.1

12

13. DeSales (5-2)

83.4

13

14. Highlands (5-3)

82.7

15

15. Somerset (7-0)

82.3

14

16. Manual (6-1)

82.1

18

17. Central Hardin (7-0)

81.5

16

18. Mayfield (6-1)

81.2

17

19. Owensboro (6-1)

80.7

20

20. Franklin County (7-0)

80.2

22

21. Lexington Catholic (4-3)

79.3

19

21. Simon Kenton (4-3)

79.3

23

23. Ballard (3-4)

79.2

21

24. Louisville Christian (4-4)

78.9

23

25. Belfry (4-2)

78.8

25

Class A rankings

1. Pikeville

75.6

2. Newport Catholic

68.3

3. Paintsville

65.6

4. Hazard

59.2

5. Raceland

58.8

6. Williamsburg

55.3

7. Campbellsville

54.3

8. Country Day

52.9

9. Lou. Holy Cross

50.2

10. Crittenden County

49.8

11. Bethlehem

41.1

12. Ludlow

40.7

13. Eminence

39.3

14. Frankfort

34.6

15. Pineville

31.7

16. Nicholas County

30.0

17. Lynn Camp

28.9

18. Berea

22.9

19. Phelps

21.6

20. Russellville

20.4

21. Bishop Brossart

19.8

22. Paris

17.6

23. Bellevue

15.1

24. Harlan

14.5

25. Dayton

10.5

26. Fulton County

10.3

27. Fort Knox

7.5

28. Fairview

3.7

29. Sayre

2.4

30. Bracken County

0.4

31. Betsy Layne

0.1

31. Caverna

0.1

31. Fulton City

0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Somerset

82.3

2. Mayfield

81.2

3. Lexington Christian

77.5

4. Beechwood

72.1

5. Murray

63.0

6. Caldwell County

62.1

7. Owensboro Catholic

61.9

8. Lloyd

58.7

9. Danville

56.9

10. Breathitt County

49.7

11. Walton-Verona

49.6

12. Shelby Valley

47.3

13. Washington County

46.2

14. Newport

44.0

15. West Carter

40.4

16. Clinton County

34.0

17. Edmonson County

31.1

18. McLean County

30.5

19. Middlesboro

29.4

20. Monroe County

29.3

21. Martin County

28.3

22. Todd Central

28.0

23. Carroll County

27.9

24. Hancock County

27.6

25. Leslie County

27.5

26. Bath County

23.8

27. Cov. Holy Cross

20.6

28. Fort Campbell

19.9

29. Prestonsburg

16.2

30. Green County

15.7

31. Metcalfe County

14.6

32. Ballard Memorial

14.0

33. Owen County

8.0

34. Gallatin County

3.9

35. Knott Central

3.8

36. Butler County

3.2

37. East Ridge

0.1

37. Morgan County

0.1

37. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. DeSales

83.4

2. Louisville Christian

78.9

3. Belfry

78.8

4. Glasgow

74.6

5. Russell

73.3

6. Bell County

71.8

7. Elizabethtown

71.6

8. Paducah Tilghman

71.0

9. Ashland Blazer

70.2

10. Taylor County

69.6

11. Mercer County

66.8

12. Bardstown

66.1

13. Greenup County

54.7

14. LaRue County

51.2

15. Union County

48.3

16. Pike Central

42.4

17. Western Hills

41.5

18. Trigg County

41.0

19. Lawrence County

40.9

20. Rockcastle County

40.5

21. Casey County

39.6

22. Fleming County

38.9

23. Garrard County

38.5

24. East Carter

37.7

25. Estill County

32.6

26. Floyd Central

29.8

27. Mason County

28.5

28. Henry County

28.2

29. Hart County

25.2

30. Adair County

23.7

30. Powell County

23.7

32. Pendleton County

19.9

33. Webster County

15.1

34. Magoffin County

13.7

35. Thomas Nelson

11.3

36. Jackson County

6.8

37. McCreary Central

6.7

38. Nelson County

3.4

39. Lewis County

0.1

Class 4A rankings

1. Boyle County

89.0

2. Johnson Central

85.7

3. Franklin County

80.2

4. Lexington Catholic

79.3

5. Wayne County

78.4

6. Corbin

77.1

7. Central

75.6

8. Waggener

71.9

9. Hopkinsville

70.0

10. Madisonville

68.7

11. Franklin-Simpson

65.5

12. Anderson County

65.4

13. Logan County

64.6

14. Scott High

61.9

15. Shelby County

61.3

16. Knox Central

59.6

17. Warren East

55.4

18. Harlan County

54.9

19. Moore

54.4

20. Lincoln County

50.1

21. John Hardin

46.3

22. Allen County

42.1

23. Bourbon County

40.9

24. Clay County

39.1

25. Holmes

38.1

26. Rowan County

37.9

27. Harrison County

37.5

28. Russell County

37.0

29. Spencer County

36.6

30. Perry Central

32.0

31. Letcher Central

31.9

32. North Oldham

29.4

33. Warren Central

28.3

34. Calloway County

26.0

35. Valley

25.4

36. Boyd County

20.2

37. Marion County

19.1

38. Hopkins Central

4.3

Class 5A rankings

1. Covington Catholic

89.3

2. Frederick Douglass

88.8

3. Bowling Green

85.8

4. Scott County

84.7

5. South Oldham

84.4

6. South Warren

84.3

7. Highlands

82.7

8. Owensboro

80.7

9. Pulaski County

78.2

10. Conner

77.9

11. Cooper

66.6

12. Southwestern

59.0

13. Fairdale

58.2

14. Christian County

57.1

15. East Jessamine

56.4

15. Whitley County

56.4

17. Madison Southern

56.2

18. Graves County

52.3

19. North Laurel

51.1

20. North Bullitt

50.9

21. Greenwood

50.3

22. Montgomery County

44.9

23. Boone County

43.8

24. Collins

43.3

24. Woodford County

43.3

26. Grayson County

43.1

27. Doss

42.2

28. Bullitt Central

38.4

29. Jeffersontown

36.1

30. South Laurel

32.6

31. Atherton

31.9

32. Grant County

27.0

33. Breckinridge County

26.9

34. Iroquois

24.2

35. Ohio County

21.9

36. Muhlenberg County

21.8

37. West Jessamine

21.3

38. Great Crossing

19.6

39. Seneca

19.4

40. Western

12.9

Class 6A rankings

1. Male

92.0

2. Trinity

91.9

3. St. Xavier

84.8

4. North Hardin

84.1

5. Manual

82.1

6. Central Hardin

81.5

7. Simon Kenton

79.3

8. Ballard

79.2

9. Fern Creek

76.0

10. Butler

75.3

11. McCracken County

74.7

12. Ryle

71.3

13. Henderson County

69.2

14. Tates Creek

66.8

15. Oldham County

65.7

16. Henry Clay

63.5

17. Lafayette

63.3

18. Clark County

60.8

19. Dixie Heights

60.0

20. Madison Central

57.7

21. Meade County

57.2

22. Bryan Station

55.3

23. Eastern

54.8

24. Pleasure Ridge Park

54.7

25. Daviess County

54.0

26. Campbell County

53.9

27. Bullitt East

53.7

28. Apollo

50.9

29. Paul Dunbar

44.0

30. Southern

38.9

31. Barren County

36.4

32. Marshall County

27.7

