High School Football
Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Male (7-0)
92.0
1
2. Trinity (6-2)
91.9
2
3. Covington Catholic (8-0)
89.3
3
4. Boyle County (7-0)
89.0
5
5. Frederick Douglass (7-0)
88.8
4
6. Bowling Green (4-2)
85.8
8
7. Johnson Central (7-0)
85.7
6
8. St. Xavier (4-3)
84.8
7
9. Scott County (7-1)
84.7
t9
10. South Oldham (7-1)
84.4
t9
11. South Warren (6-1)
84.3
11
12. North Hardin (7-0)
84.1
12
13. DeSales (5-2)
83.4
13
14. Highlands (5-3)
82.7
15
15. Somerset (7-0)
82.3
14
16. Manual (6-1)
82.1
18
17. Central Hardin (7-0)
81.5
16
18. Mayfield (6-1)
81.2
17
19. Owensboro (6-1)
80.7
20
20. Franklin County (7-0)
80.2
22
21. Lexington Catholic (4-3)
79.3
19
21. Simon Kenton (4-3)
79.3
23
23. Ballard (3-4)
79.2
21
24. Louisville Christian (4-4)
78.9
23
25. Belfry (4-2)
78.8
25
Class A rankings
1. Pikeville
75.6
2. Newport Catholic
68.3
3. Paintsville
65.6
4. Hazard
59.2
5. Raceland
58.8
6. Williamsburg
55.3
7. Campbellsville
54.3
8. Country Day
52.9
9. Lou. Holy Cross
50.2
10. Crittenden County
49.8
11. Bethlehem
41.1
12. Ludlow
40.7
13. Eminence
39.3
14. Frankfort
34.6
15. Pineville
31.7
16. Nicholas County
30.0
17. Lynn Camp
28.9
18. Berea
22.9
19. Phelps
21.6
20. Russellville
20.4
21. Bishop Brossart
19.8
22. Paris
17.6
23. Bellevue
15.1
24. Harlan
14.5
25. Dayton
10.5
26. Fulton County
10.3
27. Fort Knox
7.5
28. Fairview
3.7
29. Sayre
2.4
30. Bracken County
0.4
31. Betsy Layne
0.1
31. Caverna
0.1
31. Fulton City
0.1
Class 2A rankings
1. Somerset
82.3
2. Mayfield
81.2
3. Lexington Christian
77.5
4. Beechwood
72.1
5. Murray
63.0
6. Caldwell County
62.1
7. Owensboro Catholic
61.9
8. Lloyd
58.7
9. Danville
56.9
10. Breathitt County
49.7
11. Walton-Verona
49.6
12. Shelby Valley
47.3
13. Washington County
46.2
14. Newport
44.0
15. West Carter
40.4
16. Clinton County
34.0
17. Edmonson County
31.1
18. McLean County
30.5
19. Middlesboro
29.4
20. Monroe County
29.3
21. Martin County
28.3
22. Todd Central
28.0
23. Carroll County
27.9
24. Hancock County
27.6
25. Leslie County
27.5
26. Bath County
23.8
27. Cov. Holy Cross
20.6
28. Fort Campbell
19.9
29. Prestonsburg
16.2
30. Green County
15.7
31. Metcalfe County
14.6
32. Ballard Memorial
14.0
33. Owen County
8.0
34. Gallatin County
3.9
35. Knott Central
3.8
36. Butler County
3.2
37. East Ridge
0.1
37. Morgan County
0.1
37. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A rankings
1. DeSales
83.4
2. Louisville Christian
78.9
3. Belfry
78.8
4. Glasgow
74.6
5. Russell
73.3
6. Bell County
71.8
7. Elizabethtown
71.6
8. Paducah Tilghman
71.0
9. Ashland Blazer
70.2
10. Taylor County
69.6
11. Mercer County
66.8
12. Bardstown
66.1
13. Greenup County
54.7
14. LaRue County
51.2
15. Union County
48.3
16. Pike Central
42.4
17. Western Hills
41.5
18. Trigg County
41.0
19. Lawrence County
40.9
20. Rockcastle County
40.5
21. Casey County
39.6
22. Fleming County
38.9
23. Garrard County
38.5
24. East Carter
37.7
25. Estill County
32.6
26. Floyd Central
29.8
27. Mason County
28.5
28. Henry County
28.2
29. Hart County
25.2
30. Adair County
23.7
30. Powell County
23.7
32. Pendleton County
19.9
33. Webster County
15.1
34. Magoffin County
13.7
35. Thomas Nelson
11.3
36. Jackson County
6.8
37. McCreary Central
6.7
38. Nelson County
3.4
39. Lewis County
0.1
Class 4A rankings
1. Boyle County
89.0
2. Johnson Central
85.7
3. Franklin County
80.2
4. Lexington Catholic
79.3
5. Wayne County
78.4
6. Corbin
77.1
7. Central
75.6
8. Waggener
71.9
9. Hopkinsville
70.0
10. Madisonville
68.7
11. Franklin-Simpson
65.5
12. Anderson County
65.4
13. Logan County
64.6
14. Scott High
61.9
15. Shelby County
61.3
16. Knox Central
59.6
17. Warren East
55.4
18. Harlan County
54.9
19. Moore
54.4
20. Lincoln County
50.1
21. John Hardin
46.3
22. Allen County
42.1
23. Bourbon County
40.9
24. Clay County
39.1
25. Holmes
38.1
26. Rowan County
37.9
27. Harrison County
37.5
28. Russell County
37.0
29. Spencer County
36.6
30. Perry Central
32.0
31. Letcher Central
31.9
32. North Oldham
29.4
33. Warren Central
28.3
34. Calloway County
26.0
35. Valley
25.4
36. Boyd County
20.2
37. Marion County
19.1
38. Hopkins Central
4.3
Class 5A rankings
1. Covington Catholic
89.3
2. Frederick Douglass
88.8
3. Bowling Green
85.8
4. Scott County
84.7
5. South Oldham
84.4
6. South Warren
84.3
7. Highlands
82.7
8. Owensboro
80.7
9. Pulaski County
78.2
10. Conner
77.9
11. Cooper
66.6
12. Southwestern
59.0
13. Fairdale
58.2
14. Christian County
57.1
15. East Jessamine
56.4
15. Whitley County
56.4
17. Madison Southern
56.2
18. Graves County
52.3
19. North Laurel
51.1
20. North Bullitt
50.9
21. Greenwood
50.3
22. Montgomery County
44.9
23. Boone County
43.8
24. Collins
43.3
24. Woodford County
43.3
26. Grayson County
43.1
27. Doss
42.2
28. Bullitt Central
38.4
29. Jeffersontown
36.1
30. South Laurel
32.6
31. Atherton
31.9
32. Grant County
27.0
33. Breckinridge County
26.9
34. Iroquois
24.2
35. Ohio County
21.9
36. Muhlenberg County
21.8
37. West Jessamine
21.3
38. Great Crossing
19.6
39. Seneca
19.4
40. Western
12.9
Class 6A rankings
1. Male
92.0
2. Trinity
91.9
3. St. Xavier
84.8
4. North Hardin
84.1
5. Manual
82.1
6. Central Hardin
81.5
7. Simon Kenton
79.3
8. Ballard
79.2
9. Fern Creek
76.0
10. Butler
75.3
11. McCracken County
74.7
12. Ryle
71.3
13. Henderson County
69.2
14. Tates Creek
66.8
15. Oldham County
65.7
16. Henry Clay
63.5
17. Lafayette
63.3
18. Clark County
60.8
19. Dixie Heights
60.0
20. Madison Central
57.7
21. Meade County
57.2
22. Bryan Station
55.3
23. Eastern
54.8
24. Pleasure Ridge Park
54.7
25. Daviess County
54.0
26. Campbell County
53.9
27. Bullitt East
53.7
28. Apollo
50.9
29. Paul Dunbar
44.0
30. Southern
38.9
31. Barren County
36.4
32. Marshall County
27.7
