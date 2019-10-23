High School Football
Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Trinity (6-2)
91.9
2
2. Male (8-0)
91.6
1
3. Boyle County (8-0)
89.9
4
4. Covington Catholic (9-0)
89.7
3
5. Frederick Douglass (8-0)
87.5
5
6. Bowling Green (5-2)
86.8
6
7. Johnson Central (8-0)
86.6
7
8. St. Xavier (5-3)
86.3
8
9. Scott County (8-1)
85.4
9
10. South Oldham (8-1)
84.4
10
11. North Hardin (8-0)
83.8
12
12. South Warren (7-1)
83.6
11
13. DeSales (6-2)
83.1
13
14. Manual (7-1)
82.9
16
15. Highlands (5-4)
82.7
14
16. Central Hardin (8-0)
82.3
17
17. Somerset (7-1)
81.2
15
18. Franklin County (8-0)
81.0
20
19. Mayfield (7-1)
80.7
18
20. Owensboro (7-1)
80.5
19
21. Belfry (5-2)
80.1
25
22. Simon Kenton (5-3)
79.9
t21
22. Ballard (4-4)
79.9
23
24. Lexington Christian (7-1)
79.2
NR
25. Lexington Catholic (5-3)
79.1
t21
Class A rankings
1. Pikeville
78.7
2. Newport Catholic
67.5
3. Paintsville
63.5
4. Raceland
59.7
5. Williamsburg
57.0
6. Hazard
56.4
7. Country Day
55.3
8. Campbellsville
54.0
9. Lou. Holy Cross
50.7
10. Crittenden County
47.8
11. Ludlow
42.3
12. Bethlehem
41.4
13. Eminence
38.5
14. Frankfort
32.1
15. Nicholas County
30.0
16. Pineville
29.9
17. Lynn Camp
28.8
18. Russellville
23.4
19. Berea
23.3
20. Bishop Brossart
23.0
21. Phelps
22.5
22. Harlan
14.0
23. Paris
13.8
24. Bellevue
13.1
25. Fulton County
11.9
26. Dayton
11.1
27. Fort Knox
7.6
28. Fairview
2.4
29. Betsy Layne
1.9
30. Sayre
0.8
31. Bracken County
0.1
31. Caverna
0.1
31. Fulton City
0.1
Class 2A
1. Somerset
81.2
2. Mayfield
80.7
3. Lexington Christian
79.2
4. Beechwood
74.9
5. Caldwell County
63.0
6. Owensboro Catholic
62.6
7. Murray
62.4
8. Danville
57.9
9. Lloyd
56.2
10. Breathitt County
50.5
11. Walton-Verona
48.9
12. Shelby Valley
46.2
13. Newport
45.5
14. Washington County
45.2
15. West Carter
42.5
16. Clinton County
35.5
17. McLean County
33.3
18. Edmonson County
32.7
19. Monroe County
30.0
20. Middlesboro
29.4
21. Carroll County
29.0
22. Leslie County
28.1
23. Hancock County
26.8
24. Martin County
25.9
25. Todd Central
24.8
26. Bath County
24.5
27. Fort Campbell
19.9
28. Cov. Holy Cross
18.8
29. Ballard Memorial
15.0
30. Prestonsburg
14.9
31. Green County
13.6
32. Metcalfe County
13.3
33. Owen County
6.2
34. Gallatin County
3.9
35. Knott Central
2.5
36. Butler County
2.4
37. East Ridge
0.7
38. Shawnee
0.3
39. Morgan County
0.1
Class 3A
1. DeSales
83.1
2. Belfry
80.1
3. Louisville Christian
78.9
4. Glasgow
75.0
5. Elizabethtown
73.5
6. Paducah Tilghman
72.7
7. Russell
72.1
8. Ashland Blazer
71.9
9. Bell County
69.8
10. Taylor County
69.6
11. Mercer County
67.5
12. Bardstown
65.1
13. Greenup County
52.3
14. LaRue County
49.6
15. Union County
46.8
16. Pike Central
43.2
17. Western Hills
42.4
18. Trigg County
41.6
19. Fleming County
41.2
20. Rockcastle County
40.6
21. Casey County
40.0
21. East Carter
40.0
23. Lawrence County
39.7
24. Estill County
35.5
25. Garrard County
35.3
26. Mason County
31.0
27. Floyd Central
29.8
28. Henry County
27.4
29. Hart County
24.4
30. Adair County
23.7
30. Powell County
23.7
32. Pendleton County
17.1
33. Webster County
14.1
34. Magoffin County
12.5
35. Thomas Nelson
12.1
36. Jackson County
8.6
37. McCreary Central
6.1
38. Nelson County
3.4
39. Lewis County
0.1
Class 4A rankings
1. Boyle County
89.9
2. Johnson Central
86.6
3. Franklin County
81.0
4. Lexington Catholic
79.1
5. Wayne County
78.5
6. Corbin
75.4
7. Central
74.0
8. Waggener
71.0
9. Hopkinsville
70.0
10. Madisonville
69.4
11. Franklin-Simpson
67.6
12. Anderson County
64.2
13. Logan County
61.6
14. Shelby County
61.3
15. Scott High
60.8
16. Knox Central
59.8
17. Harlan County
53.6
18. Lincoln County
52.1
18. Moore
52.1
20. Warren East
51.9
21. Allen County
45.6
22. John Hardin
45.5
23. Clay County
41.5
24. Bourbon County
41.3
25. Holmes
38.4
26. Rowan County
37.9
27. Russell County
37.2
28. Harrison County
36.9
29. Spencer County
36.6
30. Letcher Central
31.9
31. North Oldham
31.0
32. Perry Central
29.3
33. Valley
27.5
34. Warren Central
26.1
35. Calloway County
25.2
36. Boyd County
21.2
37. Marion County
19.5
38. Hopkins Central
6.9
Class 5A rankings
1. Covington Catholic
89.7
2. Frederick Douglass
87.5
3. Bowling Green
86.8
4. Scott County
85.4
5. South Oldham
84.4
6. South Warren
83.6
7. Highlands
82.7
8. Owensboro
80.5
9. Pulaski County
78.2
10. Conner
77.9
11. Cooper
70.1
12. Southwestern
58.4
13. Fairdale
58.3
14. Whitley County
57.0
15. East Jessamine
56.4
16. Christian County
55.6
17. Madison Southern
55.2
18. Graves County
53.2
19. Greenwood
52.2
20. North Bullitt
51.7
21. North Laurel
50.6
22. Woodford County
44.2
23. Montgomery County
43.8
24. Collins
42.3
25. Doss
42.2
26. Boone County
40.4
27. Grayson County
39.3
28. Bullitt Central
39.1
29. Jeffersontown
35.2
30. South Laurel
33.1
31. Atherton
31.9
32. Grant County
27.0
33. Ohio County
25.4
34. Breckinridge County
24.9
35. Iroquois
23.9
36. Muhlenberg County
23.3
37. Great Crossing
22.4
38. West Jessamine
22.1
39. Seneca
19.4
40. Western
11.7
Class 6A rankings
1. Trinity
91.9
2. Male
91.6
3. St. Xavier
86.3
4. North Hardin
83.8
5. Manual
82.9
6. Central Hardin
82.3
7. Ballard
79.9
7. Simon Kenton
79.9
9. Fern Creek
77.5
10. McCracken County
74.7
11. Butler
73.0
12. Ryle
71.3
13. Tates Creek
68.5
14. Henderson County
67.0
15. Oldham County
66.5
16. Lafayette
61.9
17. Clark County
61.8
18. Dixie Heights
60.4
19. Henry Clay
60.3
20. Madison Central
56.9
21. Bullitt East
56.7
22. Daviess County
56.4
23. Meade County
56.1
24. Bryan Station
54.7
25. Eastern
54.4
26. Campbell County
53.6
27. Pleasure Ridge Park
53.4
28. Apollo
49.5
29. Paul Dunbar
47.3
30. Barren County
37.2
31. Southern
35.8
32. Marshall County
28.9
