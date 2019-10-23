High School Football

Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Trinity (6-2)

91.9

2

2. Male (8-0)

91.6

1

3. Boyle County (8-0)

89.9

4

4. Covington Catholic (9-0)

89.7

3

5. Frederick Douglass (8-0)

87.5

5

6. Bowling Green (5-2)

86.8

6

7. Johnson Central (8-0)

86.6

7

8. St. Xavier (5-3)

86.3

8

9. Scott County (8-1)

85.4

9

10. South Oldham (8-1)

84.4

10

11. North Hardin (8-0)

83.8

12

12. South Warren (7-1)

83.6

11

13. DeSales (6-2)

83.1

13

14. Manual (7-1)

82.9

16

15. Highlands (5-4)

82.7

14

16. Central Hardin (8-0)

82.3

17

17. Somerset (7-1)

81.2

15

18. Franklin County (8-0)

81.0

20

19. Mayfield (7-1)

80.7

18

20. Owensboro (7-1)

80.5

19

21. Belfry (5-2)

80.1

25

22. Simon Kenton (5-3)

79.9

t21

22. Ballard (4-4)

79.9

23

24. Lexington Christian (7-1)

79.2

NR

25. Lexington Catholic (5-3)

79.1

t21

Class A rankings

1. Pikeville

78.7

2. Newport Catholic

67.5

3. Paintsville

63.5

4. Raceland

59.7

5. Williamsburg

57.0

6. Hazard

56.4

7. Country Day

55.3

8. Campbellsville

54.0

9. Lou. Holy Cross

50.7

10. Crittenden County

47.8

11. Ludlow

42.3

12. Bethlehem

41.4

13. Eminence

38.5

14. Frankfort

32.1

15. Nicholas County

30.0

16. Pineville

29.9

17. Lynn Camp

28.8

18. Russellville

23.4

19. Berea

23.3

20. Bishop Brossart

23.0

21. Phelps

22.5

22. Harlan

14.0

23. Paris

13.8

24. Bellevue

13.1

25. Fulton County

11.9

26. Dayton

11.1

27. Fort Knox

7.6

28. Fairview

2.4

29. Betsy Layne

1.9

30. Sayre

0.8

31. Bracken County

0.1

31. Caverna

0.1

31. Fulton City

0.1

Class 2A

1. Somerset

81.2

2. Mayfield

80.7

3. Lexington Christian

79.2

4. Beechwood

74.9

5. Caldwell County

63.0

6. Owensboro Catholic

62.6

7. Murray

62.4

8. Danville

57.9

9. Lloyd

56.2

10. Breathitt County

50.5

11. Walton-Verona

48.9

12. Shelby Valley

46.2

13. Newport

45.5

14. Washington County

45.2

15. West Carter

42.5

16. Clinton County

35.5

17. McLean County

33.3

18. Edmonson County

32.7

19. Monroe County

30.0

20. Middlesboro

29.4

21. Carroll County

29.0

22. Leslie County

28.1

23. Hancock County

26.8

24. Martin County

25.9

25. Todd Central

24.8

26. Bath County

24.5

27. Fort Campbell

19.9

28. Cov. Holy Cross

18.8

29. Ballard Memorial

15.0

30. Prestonsburg

14.9

31. Green County

13.6

32. Metcalfe County

13.3

33. Owen County

6.2

34. Gallatin County

3.9

35. Knott Central

2.5

36. Butler County

2.4

37. East Ridge

0.7

38. Shawnee

0.3

39. Morgan County

0.1

Class 3A

1. DeSales

83.1

2. Belfry

80.1

3. Louisville Christian

78.9

4. Glasgow

75.0

5. Elizabethtown

73.5

6. Paducah Tilghman

72.7

7. Russell

72.1

8. Ashland Blazer

71.9

9. Bell County

69.8

10. Taylor County

69.6

11. Mercer County

67.5

12. Bardstown

65.1

13. Greenup County

52.3

14. LaRue County

49.6

15. Union County

46.8

16. Pike Central

43.2

17. Western Hills

42.4

18. Trigg County

41.6

19. Fleming County

41.2

20. Rockcastle County

40.6

21. Casey County

40.0

21. East Carter

40.0

23. Lawrence County

39.7

24. Estill County

35.5

25. Garrard County

35.3

26. Mason County

31.0

27. Floyd Central

29.8

28. Henry County

27.4

29. Hart County

24.4

30. Adair County

23.7

30. Powell County

23.7

32. Pendleton County

17.1

33. Webster County

14.1

34. Magoffin County

12.5

35. Thomas Nelson

12.1

36. Jackson County

8.6

37. McCreary Central

6.1

38. Nelson County

3.4

39. Lewis County

0.1

Class 4A rankings

1. Boyle County

89.9

2. Johnson Central

86.6

3. Franklin County

81.0

4. Lexington Catholic

79.1

5. Wayne County

78.5

6. Corbin

75.4

7. Central

74.0

8. Waggener

71.0

9. Hopkinsville

70.0

10. Madisonville

69.4

11. Franklin-Simpson

67.6

12. Anderson County

64.2

13. Logan County

61.6

14. Shelby County

61.3

15. Scott High

60.8

16. Knox Central

59.8

17. Harlan County

53.6

18. Lincoln County

52.1

18. Moore

52.1

20. Warren East

51.9

21. Allen County

45.6

22. John Hardin

45.5

23. Clay County

41.5

24. Bourbon County

41.3

25. Holmes

38.4

26. Rowan County

37.9

27. Russell County

37.2

28. Harrison County

36.9

29. Spencer County

36.6

30. Letcher Central

31.9

31. North Oldham

31.0

32. Perry Central

29.3

33. Valley

27.5

34. Warren Central

26.1

35. Calloway County

25.2

36. Boyd County

21.2

37. Marion County

19.5

38. Hopkins Central

6.9

Class 5A rankings

1. Covington Catholic

89.7

2. Frederick Douglass

87.5

3. Bowling Green

86.8

4. Scott County

85.4

5. South Oldham

84.4

6. South Warren

83.6

7. Highlands

82.7

8. Owensboro

80.5

9. Pulaski County

78.2

10. Conner

77.9

11. Cooper

70.1

12. Southwestern

58.4

13. Fairdale

58.3

14. Whitley County

57.0

15. East Jessamine

56.4

16. Christian County

55.6

17. Madison Southern

55.2

18. Graves County

53.2

19. Greenwood

52.2

20. North Bullitt

51.7

21. North Laurel

50.6

22. Woodford County

44.2

23. Montgomery County

43.8

24. Collins

42.3

25. Doss

42.2

26. Boone County

40.4

27. Grayson County

39.3

28. Bullitt Central

39.1

29. Jeffersontown

35.2

30. South Laurel

33.1

31. Atherton

31.9

32. Grant County

27.0

33. Ohio County

25.4

34. Breckinridge County

24.9

35. Iroquois

23.9

36. Muhlenberg County

23.3

37. Great Crossing

22.4

38. West Jessamine

22.1

39. Seneca

19.4

40. Western

11.7

Class 6A rankings

1. Trinity

91.9

2. Male

91.6

3. St. Xavier

86.3

4. North Hardin

83.8

5. Manual

82.9

6. Central Hardin

82.3

7. Ballard

79.9

7. Simon Kenton

79.9

9. Fern Creek

77.5

10. McCracken County

74.7

11. Butler

73.0

12. Ryle

71.3

13. Tates Creek

68.5

14. Henderson County

67.0

15. Oldham County

66.5

16. Lafayette

61.9

17. Clark County

61.8

18. Dixie Heights

60.4

19. Henry Clay

60.3

20. Madison Central

56.9

21. Bullitt East

56.7

22. Daviess County

56.4

23. Meade County

56.1

24. Bryan Station

54.7

25. Eastern

54.4

26. Campbell County

53.6

27. Pleasure Ridge Park

53.4

28. Apollo

49.5

29. Paul Dunbar

47.3

30. Barren County

37.2

31. Southern

35.8

32. Marshall County

28.9

  Comments  