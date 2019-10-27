High School Football
Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Male (9-0)
92.0
2
2. Trinity (7-2)
91.9
1
3. Covington Catholic (10-0)
90.8
4
4. Boyle County (9-0)
89.2
3
5. Frederick Douglass (9-0)
87.9
5
6. Bowling Green (6-2)
87.0
6
7. Johnson Central (9-0)
86.0
7
8. St. Xavier (6-3)
85.7
8
9. Scott County (9-1)
85.3
9
10. North Hardin (9-0)
84.4
11
10. South Oldham (8-1)
84.4
10
12. Manual (8-1)
84.1
14
13. South Warren (8-1)
84.0
12
14. DeSales (7-2)
83.2
13
15. Highlands (6-4)
82.7
15
16. Central Hardin (8-1)
82.0
16
17. Mayfield (8-1)
81.8
19
18. Simon Kenton (6-3)
81.4
t22
19. Somerset (8-1)
81.3
17
20. Lexington Catholic (6-3)
81.2
25
21. Franklin County (9-0)
81.1
18
22. Owensboro (8-1)
80.7
20
23. Belfry (6-2)
80.5
21
23. Ballard (4-5)
80.5
t22
25. Lexington Christian (8-1)
80.0
24
Class A rankings
1. Pikeville
78.7
2. Newport Catholic
66.5
3. Paintsville
64.0
4. Raceland
59.4
5. Country Day
58.8
6. Hazard
56.8
7. Williamsburg
56.4
8. Lou. Holy Cross
53.2
9. Campbellsville
51.6
10. Crittenden County
46.3
11. Bethlehem
42.5
12. Ludlow
40.1
13. Eminence
34.9
14. Frankfort
34.8
15. Pineville
32.7
16. Nicholas County
31.0
17. Lynn Camp
29.2
18. Russellville
24.6
19. Bishop Brossart
22.5
20. Phelps
21.9
21. Berea
20.2
22. Fulton County
15.5
23. Bellevue
13.9
24. Dayton
12.9
25. Paris
10.8
26. Harlan
10.6
27. Fort Knox
6.0
28. Betsy Layne
4.0
29. Sayre
0.6
30. Bracken County
0.1
30. Caverna
0.1
30. Fairview
0.1
30. Fulton City
0.1
Class 2A rankings
1. Mayfield
81.8
2. Somerset
81.3
3. Lexington Christian
80.0
4. Beechwood
76.2
5. Caldwell County
63.0
6. Murray
60.7
7. Owensboro Catholic
60.5
8. Danville
57.4
9. Lloyd
54.8
10. Breathitt County
53.5
11. Walton-Verona
48.9
12. Shelby Valley
48.4
13. Washington County
45.3
14. Newport
44.4
15. West Carter
42.6
16. McLean County
34.9
17. Edmonson County
34.6
18. Clinton County
33.3
19. Monroe County
32.1
20. Carroll County
31.8
21. Middlesboro
30.6
22. Martin County
27.5
23. Leslie County
24.9
24. Hancock County
24.8
24. Todd Central
24.8
26. Fort Campbell
22.4
27. Bath County
22.0
28. Cov. Holy Cross
19.9
29. Green County
14.5
30. Prestonsburg
12.7
31. Ballard Memorial
11.8
32. Metcalfe County
11.7
33. Owen County
11.1
34. Butler County
4.2
35. Knott Central
0.6
36. Gallatin County
0.4
37. East Ridge
0.1
37. Morgan County
0.1
37. Shawnee
0.1
Class 3A rankings
1. DeSales
83.2
2. Belfry
80.5
3. Louisville Christian
79.8
4. Elizabethtown
73.9
5. Ashland Blazer
73.6
6. Glasgow
72.6
7. Paducah Tilghman
72.2
8. Russell
71.7
9. Bell County
71.0
10. Mercer County
67.7
11. Taylor County
66.3
12. Bardstown
65.1
13. Greenup County
50.9
14. LaRue County
50.4
15. Trigg County
45.1
16. Rockcastle County
44.0
17. Union County
43.2
18. Pike Central
42.7
19. Casey County
42.6
20. Fleming County
42.4
21. Lawrence County
41.9
22. Western Hills
41.7
23. East Carter
40.6
24. Estill County
34.3
25. Mason County
33.5
26. Garrard County
31.7
27. Henry County
27.4
28. Floyd Central
27.2
29. Adair County
26.9
30. Hart County
23.3
31. Powell County
20.8
32. Pendleton County
19.4
33. Thomas Nelson
14.5
33. Webster County
14.5
35. Magoffin County
13.5
36. Jackson County
7.4
37. McCreary Central
6.4
38. Nelson County
0.2
39. Lewis County
0.1
Class 4A rankings
1. Boyle County
89.2
2. Johnson Central
86.0
3. Lexington Catholic
81.2
4. Franklin County
81.1
5. Wayne County
79.1
6. Corbin
75.3
7. Central
74.4
8. Madisonville
69.4
9. Franklin-Simpson
69.2
10. Waggener
68.9
11. Hopkinsville
67.8
12. Shelby County
63.8
13. Logan County
62.1
14. Anderson County
61.3
15. Knox Central
59.7
16. Scott High
56.8
17. Harlan County
54.4
18. Lincoln County
52.3
19. Moore
51.2
20. Warren East
50.5
21. Allen County
45.7
22. Bourbon County
43.1
23. John Hardin
42.6
24. Holmes
42.4
25. Harrison County
41.3
26. Clay County
40.1
27. Spencer County
39.3
28. Rowan County
37.9
29. Russell County
36.9
30. Letcher Central
33.3
31. North Oldham
31.0
32. Perry Central
28.3
33. Valley
27.5
34. Calloway County
24.6
35. Warren Central
23.6
36. Boyd County
20.8
37. Marion County
20.1
38. Hopkins Central
9.0
Class 5A rankings
1. Covington Catholic
90.8
2. Frederick Douglass
87.9
3. Bowling Green
87.0
4. Scott County
85.3
5. South Oldham
84.4
6. South Warren
84.0
7. Highlands
82.7
8. Owensboro
80.7
9. Conner
76.3
10. Pulaski County
75.0
11. Cooper
70.8
12. Southwestern
61.9
13. East Jessamine
58.4
14. Fairdale
58.3
15. Whitley County
56.3
16. Madison Southern
55.2
17. Christian County
55.1
18. Graves County
54.5
19. North Bullitt
52.6
20. Greenwood
52.4
21. North Laurel
50.6
22. Collins
43.8
23. Montgomery County
43.3
24. Doss
43.2
24. Woodford County
43.2
26. Bullitt Central
40.5
27. Boone County
40.4
28. Grayson County
39.1
29. Jeffersontown
35.2
30. South Laurel
33.7
31. Atherton
30.9
32. Breckinridge County
25.4
33. Grant County
25.0
34. Ohio County
24.4
35. Great Crossing
23.9
36. Iroquois
22.1
37. Muhlenberg County
21.8
38. West Jessamine
20.3
39. Seneca
18.9
40. Western
10.3
Class 6A rankings
1. Male
92.0
2. Trinity
91.9
3. St. Xavier
85.7
4. North Hardin
84.4
5. Manual
84.1
6. Central Hardin
82.0
7. Simon Kenton
81.4
8. Ballard
80.5
9. Fern Creek
78.1
10. McCracken County
73.2
11. Tates Creek
71.5
12. Butler
71.3
13. Henderson County
68.9
13. Ryle
68.9
15. Oldham County
65.5
16. Clark County
63.1
17. Dixie Heights
62.6
18. Lafayette
58.5
19. Henry Clay
57.6
20. Meade County
57.5
21. Bryan Station
57.0
22. Daviess County
56.5
23. Bullitt East
56.4
24. Pleasure Ridge Park
55.0
25. Eastern
54.9
26. Madison Central
54.7
27. Campbell County
51.6
28. Paul Dunbar
50.8
29. Apollo
49.4
30. Barren County
35.7
31. Southern
35.3
32. Marshall County
25.1
