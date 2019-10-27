High School Football

Rating the State: The latest high school football rankings for Kentucky

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Male (9-0)

92.0

2

2. Trinity (7-2)

91.9

1

3. Covington Catholic (10-0)

90.8

4

4. Boyle County (9-0)

89.2

3

5. Frederick Douglass (9-0)

87.9

5

6. Bowling Green (6-2)

87.0

6

7. Johnson Central (9-0)

86.0

7

8. St. Xavier (6-3)

85.7

8

9. Scott County (9-1)

85.3

9

10. North Hardin (9-0)

84.4

11

10. South Oldham (8-1)

84.4

10

12. Manual (8-1)

84.1

14

13. South Warren (8-1)

84.0

12

14. DeSales (7-2)

83.2

13

15. Highlands (6-4)

82.7

15

16. Central Hardin (8-1)

82.0

16

17. Mayfield (8-1)

81.8

19

18. Simon Kenton (6-3)

81.4

t22

19. Somerset (8-1)

81.3

17

20. Lexington Catholic (6-3)

81.2

25

21. Franklin County (9-0)

81.1

18

22. Owensboro (8-1)

80.7

20

23. Belfry (6-2)

80.5

21

23. Ballard (4-5)

80.5

t22

25. Lexington Christian (8-1)

80.0

24

Class A rankings

1. Pikeville

78.7

2. Newport Catholic

66.5

3. Paintsville

64.0

4. Raceland

59.4

5. Country Day

58.8

6. Hazard

56.8

7. Williamsburg

56.4

8. Lou. Holy Cross

53.2

9. Campbellsville

51.6

10. Crittenden County

46.3

11. Bethlehem

42.5

12. Ludlow

40.1

13. Eminence

34.9

14. Frankfort

34.8

15. Pineville

32.7

16. Nicholas County

31.0

17. Lynn Camp

29.2

18. Russellville

24.6

19. Bishop Brossart

22.5

20. Phelps

21.9

21. Berea

20.2

22. Fulton County

15.5

23. Bellevue

13.9

24. Dayton

12.9

25. Paris

10.8

26. Harlan

10.6

27. Fort Knox

6.0

28. Betsy Layne

4.0

29. Sayre

0.6

30. Bracken County

0.1

30. Caverna

0.1

30. Fairview

0.1

30. Fulton City

0.1

Class 2A rankings

1. Mayfield

81.8

2. Somerset

81.3

3. Lexington Christian

80.0

4. Beechwood

76.2

5. Caldwell County

63.0

6. Murray

60.7

7. Owensboro Catholic

60.5

8. Danville

57.4

9. Lloyd

54.8

10. Breathitt County

53.5

11. Walton-Verona

48.9

12. Shelby Valley

48.4

13. Washington County

45.3

14. Newport

44.4

15. West Carter

42.6

16. McLean County

34.9

17. Edmonson County

34.6

18. Clinton County

33.3

19. Monroe County

32.1

20. Carroll County

31.8

21. Middlesboro

30.6

22. Martin County

27.5

23. Leslie County

24.9

24. Hancock County

24.8

24. Todd Central

24.8

26. Fort Campbell

22.4

27. Bath County

22.0

28. Cov. Holy Cross

19.9

29. Green County

14.5

30. Prestonsburg

12.7

31. Ballard Memorial

11.8

32. Metcalfe County

11.7

33. Owen County

11.1

34. Butler County

4.2

35. Knott Central

0.6

36. Gallatin County

0.4

37. East Ridge

0.1

37. Morgan County

0.1

37. Shawnee

0.1

Class 3A rankings

1. DeSales

83.2

2. Belfry

80.5

3. Louisville Christian

79.8

4. Elizabethtown

73.9

5. Ashland Blazer

73.6

6. Glasgow

72.6

7. Paducah Tilghman

72.2

8. Russell

71.7

9. Bell County

71.0

10. Mercer County

67.7

11. Taylor County

66.3

12. Bardstown

65.1

13. Greenup County

50.9

14. LaRue County

50.4

15. Trigg County

45.1

16. Rockcastle County

44.0

17. Union County

43.2

18. Pike Central

42.7

19. Casey County

42.6

20. Fleming County

42.4

21. Lawrence County

41.9

22. Western Hills

41.7

23. East Carter

40.6

24. Estill County

34.3

25. Mason County

33.5

26. Garrard County

31.7

27. Henry County

27.4

28. Floyd Central

27.2

29. Adair County

26.9

30. Hart County

23.3

31. Powell County

20.8

32. Pendleton County

19.4

33. Thomas Nelson

14.5

33. Webster County

14.5

35. Magoffin County

13.5

36. Jackson County

7.4

37. McCreary Central

6.4

38. Nelson County

0.2

39. Lewis County

0.1

Class 4A rankings

1. Boyle County

89.2

2. Johnson Central

86.0

3. Lexington Catholic

81.2

4. Franklin County

81.1

5. Wayne County

79.1

6. Corbin

75.3

7. Central

74.4

8. Madisonville

69.4

9. Franklin-Simpson

69.2

10. Waggener

68.9

11. Hopkinsville

67.8

12. Shelby County

63.8

13. Logan County

62.1

14. Anderson County

61.3

15. Knox Central

59.7

16. Scott High

56.8

17. Harlan County

54.4

18. Lincoln County

52.3

19. Moore

51.2

20. Warren East

50.5

21. Allen County

45.7

22. Bourbon County

43.1

23. John Hardin

42.6

24. Holmes

42.4

25. Harrison County

41.3

26. Clay County

40.1

27. Spencer County

39.3

28. Rowan County

37.9

29. Russell County

36.9

30. Letcher Central

33.3

31. North Oldham

31.0

32. Perry Central

28.3

33. Valley

27.5

34. Calloway County

24.6

35. Warren Central

23.6

36. Boyd County

20.8

37. Marion County

20.1

38. Hopkins Central

9.0

Class 5A rankings

1. Covington Catholic

90.8

2. Frederick Douglass

87.9

3. Bowling Green

87.0

4. Scott County

85.3

5. South Oldham

84.4

6. South Warren

84.0

7. Highlands

82.7

8. Owensboro

80.7

9. Conner

76.3

10. Pulaski County

75.0

11. Cooper

70.8

12. Southwestern

61.9

13. East Jessamine

58.4

14. Fairdale

58.3

15. Whitley County

56.3

16. Madison Southern

55.2

17. Christian County

55.1

18. Graves County

54.5

19. North Bullitt

52.6

20. Greenwood

52.4

21. North Laurel

50.6

22. Collins

43.8

23. Montgomery County

43.3

24. Doss

43.2

24. Woodford County

43.2

26. Bullitt Central

40.5

27. Boone County

40.4

28. Grayson County

39.1

29. Jeffersontown

35.2

30. South Laurel

33.7

31. Atherton

30.9

32. Breckinridge County

25.4

33. Grant County

25.0

34. Ohio County

24.4

35. Great Crossing

23.9

36. Iroquois

22.1

37. Muhlenberg County

21.8

38. West Jessamine

20.3

39. Seneca

18.9

40. Western

10.3

Class 6A rankings

1. Male

92.0

2. Trinity

91.9

3. St. Xavier

85.7

4. North Hardin

84.4

5. Manual

84.1

6. Central Hardin

82.0

7. Simon Kenton

81.4

8. Ballard

80.5

9. Fern Creek

78.1

10. McCracken County

73.2

11. Tates Creek

71.5

12. Butler

71.3

13. Henderson County

68.9

13. Ryle

68.9

15. Oldham County

65.5

16. Clark County

63.1

17. Dixie Heights

62.6

18. Lafayette

58.5

19. Henry Clay

57.6

20. Meade County

57.5

21. Bryan Station

57.0

22. Daviess County

56.5

23. Bullitt East

56.4

24. Pleasure Ridge Park

55.0

25. Eastern

54.9

26. Madison Central

54.7

27. Campbell County

51.6

28. Paul Dunbar

50.8

29. Apollo

49.4

30. Barren County

35.7

31. Southern

35.3

32. Marshall County

25.1

  Comments  