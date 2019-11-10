High School Football
Ratings for every team still alive in Ky. high school football playoffs
Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25
School
Rating
LW
1. Trinity (9-2)
92.2
1
2. Covington Catholic (11-0)
91.4
3
3. Male (11-0)
90.6
2
4. Boyle County (11-0)
89.8
4
5. Frederick Douglass (11-0)
87.3
5
6. Johnson Central (11-0)
87.0
6
7. Bowling Green (7-3)
86.1
8
7. St. Xavier (7-4)
86.1
9
9. South Oldham (10-1)
85.3
7
10. Scott County (10-1)
84.7
11
10. South Warren (10-1)
84.7
10
12. Manual (9-2)
84.4
12
13. North Hardin (11-0)
83.2
13
14. Somerset (10-1)
81.3
t17
15. Ballard (6-5)
81.2
23
16. Franklin County (11-0)
80.8
22
16. Lexington Christian (10-1)
80.8
19
18. Mayfield (10-1)
80.7
15
18. Simon Kenton (7-4)
80.7
16
20. Lexington Catholic (7-4)
80.6
t17
21. Central Hardin (9-2)
80.3
21
22. Louisville Christian (7-4)
80.2
25
23. Owensboro (10-1)
79.8
20
24. Wayne County (9-1)
79.5
24
25. DeSales (8-3)
79.4
NR
Class A
1. Pikeville
78.7
2. Newport Catholic
66.6
3. Paintsville
63.3
4. Raceland
63.2
5. Country Day
62.9
6. Williamsburg
56.4
7. Hazard
55.1
8. Lou. Holy Cross
54.5
9. Crittenden County
46.9
10. Bethlehem
44.0
11. Eminence
39.0
12. Ludlow
37.9
13. Nicholas County
33.0
14. Lynn Camp
29.8
15. Bishop Brossart
25.2
16. Russellville
25.1
Class 2A
1. Somerset
81.3
2. Lexington Christian
80.8
3. Mayfield
80.7
4. Beechwood
75.8
5. Murray
62.3
6. Owensboro Catholic
56.1
7. Breathitt County
54.8
8. Shelby Valley
48.3
9. Newport
47.0
10. West Carter
46.0
11. Walton-Verona
45.8
12. McLean County
38.7
13. Clinton County
34.6
14. Edmonson County
33.0
15. Middlesboro
32.6
16. Owen County
13.7
Class 3A
1. Louisville Christian
80.2
2. DeSales
79.4
3. Belfry
77.1
4. Ashland Blazer
75.1
5. Elizabethtown
74.0
6. Glasgow
72.5
7. Bell County
72.3
8. Bardstown
72.1
9. Russell
71.7
10. Paducah Tilghman
69.0
11. Taylor County
65.4
12. Rockcastle County
49.8
13. Fleming County
48.3
14. Union County
46.2
15. Pike Central
42.0
16. Mason County
36.3
Class 4A
1. Boyle County
89.8
2. Johnson Central
87.0
3. Franklin County
80.8
4. Lexington Catholic
80.6
5. Wayne County
79.5
6. Central
78.5
7. Corbin
76.8
8. Madisonville
70.5
9. Franklin-Simpson
68.0
10. Hopkinsville
65.6
11. Harlan County
56.8
12. Scott High
56.0
13. Moore
53.9
14. Allen County
47.5
15. John Hardin
46.3
16. Holmes
45.9
Class 5A
1. Covington Catholic
91.4
2. Frederick Douglass
87.3
3. Bowling Green
86.1
4. South Oldham
85.3
5. Scott County
84.7
5. South Warren
84.7
7. Owensboro
79.8
8. Conner
77.2
9. Southwestern
67.2
10. East Jessamine
64.5
11. Fairdale
60.0
12. Madison Southern
58.2
13. Whitley County
57.6
14. North Bullitt
55.2
15. Graves County
54.6
16. Bullitt Central
44.2
Class 6A
1. Trinity
92.2
2. Male
90.6
3. St. Xavier
86.1
4. Manual
84.4
5. North Hardin
83.2
6. Ballard
81.2
7. Simon Kenton
80.7
8. Central Hardin
80.3
9. Fern Creek
79.2
10. Tates Creek
76.6
11. McCracken County
76.3
12. Henderson County
70.7
13. Oldham County
68.2
14. Dixie Heights
67.0
15. Clark County
66.2
16. Paul Dunbar
54.8
