High School Football

Ratings for every team still alive in Ky. high school football playoffs

By Dave Cantrall Special to the Herald-Leader

Dave Cantrall’s Rating the State: Top 25

School

Rating

LW

1. Trinity (9-2)

92.2

1

2. Covington Catholic (11-0)

91.4

3

3. Male (11-0)

90.6

2

4. Boyle County (11-0)

89.8

4

5. Frederick Douglass (11-0)

87.3

5

6. Johnson Central (11-0)

87.0

6

7. Bowling Green (7-3)

86.1

8

7. St. Xavier (7-4)

86.1

9

9. South Oldham (10-1)

85.3

7

10. Scott County (10-1)

84.7

11

10. South Warren (10-1)

84.7

10

12. Manual (9-2)

84.4

12

13. North Hardin (11-0)

83.2

13

14. Somerset (10-1)

81.3

t17

15. Ballard (6-5)

81.2

23

16. Franklin County (11-0)

80.8

22

16. Lexington Christian (10-1)

80.8

19

18. Mayfield (10-1)

80.7

15

18. Simon Kenton (7-4)

80.7

16

20. Lexington Catholic (7-4)

80.6

t17

21. Central Hardin (9-2)

80.3

21

22. Louisville Christian (7-4)

80.2

25

23. Owensboro (10-1)

79.8

20

24. Wayne County (9-1)

79.5

24

25. DeSales (8-3)

79.4

NR

Class A

1. Pikeville

78.7

2. Newport Catholic

66.6

3. Paintsville

63.3

4. Raceland

63.2

5. Country Day

62.9

6. Williamsburg

56.4

7. Hazard

55.1

8. Lou. Holy Cross

54.5

9. Crittenden County

46.9

10. Bethlehem

44.0

11. Eminence

39.0

12. Ludlow

37.9

13. Nicholas County

33.0

14. Lynn Camp

29.8

15. Bishop Brossart

25.2

16. Russellville

25.1

Class 2A

1. Somerset

81.3

2. Lexington Christian

80.8

3. Mayfield

80.7

4. Beechwood

75.8

5. Murray

62.3

6. Owensboro Catholic

56.1

7. Breathitt County

54.8

8. Shelby Valley

48.3

9. Newport

47.0

10. West Carter

46.0

11. Walton-Verona

45.8

12. McLean County

38.7

13. Clinton County

34.6

14. Edmonson County

33.0

15. Middlesboro

32.6

16. Owen County

13.7

Class 3A

1. Louisville Christian

80.2

2. DeSales

79.4

3. Belfry

77.1

4. Ashland Blazer

75.1

5. Elizabethtown

74.0

6. Glasgow

72.5

7. Bell County

72.3

8. Bardstown

72.1

9. Russell

71.7

10. Paducah Tilghman

69.0

11. Taylor County

65.4

12. Rockcastle County

49.8

13. Fleming County

48.3

14. Union County

46.2

15. Pike Central

42.0

16. Mason County

36.3

Class 4A

1. Boyle County

89.8

2. Johnson Central

87.0

3. Franklin County

80.8

4. Lexington Catholic

80.6

5. Wayne County

79.5

6. Central

78.5

7. Corbin

76.8

8. Madisonville

70.5

9. Franklin-Simpson

68.0

10. Hopkinsville

65.6

11. Harlan County

56.8

12. Scott High

56.0

13. Moore

53.9

14. Allen County

47.5

15. John Hardin

46.3

16. Holmes

45.9

Class 5A

1. Covington Catholic

91.4

2. Frederick Douglass

87.3

3. Bowling Green

86.1

4. South Oldham

85.3

5. Scott County

84.7

5. South Warren

84.7

7. Owensboro

79.8

8. Conner

77.2

9. Southwestern

67.2

10. East Jessamine

64.5

11. Fairdale

60.0

12. Madison Southern

58.2

13. Whitley County

57.6

14. North Bullitt

55.2

15. Graves County

54.6

16. Bullitt Central

44.2

Class 6A

1. Trinity

92.2

2. Male

90.6

3. St. Xavier

86.1

4. Manual

84.4

5. North Hardin

83.2

6. Ballard

81.2

7. Simon Kenton

80.7

8. Central Hardin

80.3

9. Fern Creek

79.2

10. Tates Creek

76.6

11. McCracken County

76.3

12. Henderson County

70.7

13. Oldham County

68.2

14. Dixie Heights

67.0

15. Clark County

66.2

16. Paul Dunbar

54.8

