Highlights: Tates Creek rallies, Boyle romps, Madison Southern avenges and Franklin County falls

Tates Creek 37, Paul Laurence Dunbar 29: The Commodores’ Luke Duby threw for 369 yards and two touchdowns with Miles Thomas and Cion Townsend each catching for more than 100 yards and a score as Tates Creek won the Class 6A 7th District Championship Friday.

Trailing 21-14 midway through the second quarter, Tates Creek responded with 23 straight points sparked by a 52-yard Thomas TD catch from Duby to tie it with 1:41 left until the break. Creek then forced a quick three-and-out from Dunbar and tacked on a 23-yard Osvaldo Vasquez field goal at the buzzer to put the Commodores up 24-21.

“Going into half and being able to show us being up instead of down seven, I really feel like that little momentum push really fed into the kids,” Tates Creek Coach Jonathan Smith said. “I was able to go in at halftime and give a little bit better speech. ‘Hey kids, let’s relax.’”

Creek started the second half with the ball and drove right down the field in seven plays, capped by a 23-yard TD run by Matthew Underwood to make it a 30-21 lead.

The teams exchanged punts until Tates Creek capitalized on burying Dunbar deep in it’s own end in the fourth quarter and got the ball back on a shanked Dunbar punt with only 20 yards to the endzone. Underwood carried again, this time with a 5-yard score to make it 37-21 with 6:42 left in the game. Underwood finished with 90 yards and three TDs.

For Tates Creek (8-4), the win marks the first time it has advanced past the second round of the playoffs since 2001. The Commodores will host Simon Kenton next Friday for a Class 6A Regional Championship. Simon Kenton beat Dixie Heights 41-17.

Dunbar (7-5), completes its best season since 2005. Jamarcus Robinson had 153 yards receiving, including a 94-yard pass from Jake Smith in the first half. Mitchell Joseph ran for 126 yards and a TD.

Boyle County 54, Lexington Catholic 7: Reese Smith caught TD passes of 9, 7 and 65 yards as the Rebels (12-0) blew out to a 40 point lead by halftime over the Knights in Class 4A’s 5th District championship.

Boyle quarterback Reed Lanter completed 11-13 passes for 238 yards and three scores and running back Andrew Sacco ran for 114 yards and two TDs.

Lexington Catholic (7-5) committed seven turnovers, including five fumbles in a disastrous first half that saw every drive either end on a turnover or a turnover on downs. Knights QB Beau Allen was held to 226 yards and a lone TD with two interceptions.

The Rebels next face Scott next week in the third round. Scott defeated Holmes 40-29.

Madison Southern 24, East Jessamine 21: The Eagles (7-5) avenged their regular season loss to the Jaguars in a back-and-forth game that saw seven lead changes capped by Cameron Holbrook’s game-winning 3-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.

East Jessamine (9-3) had two more possessions but couldn’t capitalize, ultimately turning it over on downs on their final drive. The Jaguars got TDs from Turner McHolan, Dylan Moore and Valdon Miles.

The Eagles, who will face Covington Catholic in Class 5A next Friday, connected on a 57-yard pass from Tobias Storm to Jonah Farnstrom and got a 47-yard TD run from Adrian Jones.

Central 18, Franklin County 7: Yellowjackets running back Dayshawn Mucker ran for 200 yards on 44 carries with two TD as Central (7-5) scored 18 unanswered to win the 4th District title.

Playing without junior quarterback Nick Broyles, who was injured last week, the Flyers (11-1), struggled to get things going. Sophomore QB Jayden Mattison scored Franklin’s touchdown in the first quarter, but the Flyers netted only 108 yards of offense nearly 300 yards off their average. Franklin County averaged more than 40 points per game during the season.

Central won the Class 3A state title last year and moves on to face Moore in Class 4A’s third round. Moore beat John Hardin 32-30.

Covington Catholic 38, Conner 8: Caleb Jacob threw for 201 yards and three TDs, two of them to Notre Dame tight end commit Michael Mayer as the Colonels (12-0) scored all of their points in the first half to establish the running clock mercy rule for the 5th District title. Michael Boydston opened the game with a 60-yard TD run 18 seconds into the game.

Bell County 39, Rockcastle County 0: Senior fullback Will Dean had six carries for 79 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bobcats (12-0). Rockcastle County (8-4) was held to 112 yards of offense. Bell will face Fleming County next week. Fleming beat Mason County 35-7.

Pikeville 45, Hazard 12: The Panthers (11-0) got a 55-yard punt return for a TD from Cody Raines and a 61-yard punt return TD from Jackson Hensley as they pulled away. Isaac McNamee threw for TDs of 22 yards to Hensley and 38 yards to Zac Lockhart. Carson Wright added a 14 yard run and Tanner Hamilton tacked on a field goal. Pikeville next faces Nicholas County, an 18-13 winner over Bishop Brossart.

Southwestern 21, Whitley County 15: Tanner Wrights’ touchdown with 3:15 left in the game gave the Warriors (7-5) a come-from-behind win for the Class 5A 8th District title as a No. 4 seed in the group. Whitley County led 15-6 at half. Southwestern has won five straight heading into next week’s matchup with undefeated Frederick Douglass.