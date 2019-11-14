Kentucky football coaches name district players, coaches of the year for 2019

The Kentucky Football Coaches Association revealed its 2019 district award winners on Thursday.

A total of 48 players and 48 coaches were recognized in their respective districts and classes according to the Kentucky High School Athletics Association’s alignment. The KFCA also recognized coaches for undefeated seasons and wins milestones.

Later this year, the KFCA is expected to announce its own Mr. Football and overall coach of the year, as well as individual coach and player of the year honors by class. The KFCA’s Mr. Football is distinct from the Mr. Football announced each season by The Associated Press.

The 2019 KFCA award winners announced Thursday are below.

Players of the Year

CLASS A

District 1: Caleb Kimble, Fulton County; District 2: Malachi Corley, Campbellsville; District 3: Dakadrian Saunders, Eminence; District 4: Paul Kremer, Newport Catholic; District 5: Cain Saucedo, Nicholas County; District 6: Gunner Lewis, Raceland; District 7: Jackson Hensley, Pikeville; District 8: Dalton Ponder, Williamsburg.

CLASS 2A

District 1: Jayden Stinson, Mayfield; District 2: Drew Hartz, Owensboro Catholic; District 3: Chase Stines, Clinton County; District 4: Keiya Sherron, Somerset; District 5: Travis Brauer, Walton-Verona; District 6: Cameron Hergott, Beechwood; District 7: Charles Collins, Breathitt County; District 8: Dalton Meade, Shelby Valley.

CLASS 3A

District 1: Cam Jordan, Trigg County; District 2: Tanner Abernathy, Glasgow; District 3: Tereylin Calbert, Bardstown; District 4: James Johnson, DeSales; District 5: London Stephney, Bell County; District 6: Jonathan Maher, Fleming County; District 7: Blake Hester, Ashland Blazer; District 8: Tyler Hunt, Pike County Central.

Boyle County’s Reese Smith was named the top player in District 5 of Class 4A. Matt Goins

CLASS 4A

District 1: Jeriah Hightower, Madisonville; District 2: LeAndre Stutzman, Franklin-Simpson; District 3: Rae Von Vaden, Moore; District 4: Brady Holleran, Franklin County; District 5: Reese Smith, Boyle County; District 6: Quiney Perrin, Scott; District 7: Braedon Sloan, Wayne County; District 8: Riley Preece, Johnson Central.

CLASS 5A

District 1: Treyvon Tinsley, Owensboro; District 2: Mark Spader, Bowling Green; District 3: Trey McCoy, Fairdale; District 4: Luke Clark, South Oldham; District 5: Michael Meyer, Covington Catholic; District 6: Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass; District 7: Jacoby Evans, Collins. District 8: Jake Sloan, Pulaski County.

CLASS 6A

District 1: Franklin Hayes, McCracken County; District 2: Octavious Oxendine, North Hardin; District 3: Jawaun Northington, Manual; District 4: Izayah Cummings, Male; District 5: Nathan McElroy, Trinity; District 6: Chase Crone, Simon Kenton; District 7: Luke Duby Tates Creek; District 8: Azariah Israel, Clark County.

Tates Creek quarterback Luke Duby was chosen as the Player of the Year in Class 6A’s District 7. Matt Goins Matt Goins

Coaches of the Year

CLASS A

District 1: Sean Thompson, Crittenden County; District 2: Bob Bronger, Louisville Holy Cross; District 3: Matthew Jones, Kentucky Country Day; District 4: Steve Lickert, Newport Catholic; District 5: Paul Wiggins, Bishop Brossart; District 6: Michael Salmons, Raceland; District 7: Chris McNamee, Pikeville; District 8: Jerry Herron, Williamsburg.

Undefeated season: Chris McNamee, Pikeville; Matthew Jones, Kentucky Country Day.

CLASS 2A

District 1: Joe Morris, Mayfield ; District 2: Darell Keith, Todd Co. Central; District 3: Rocky Tallent, Clinton County; District 4: Doug Charles, Lexington Christian; District 5: Jeff Barth, Walton Verona; District 6: Noel Rash, Beechwood; District 7: Kyle Moore, Breathitt County; District 8: Anthony Hampton, Shelby Valley.

Undefeated: Kyle Moore, Breathitt County.

CLASS 3A

District 1: Johnathan Smith, Paducah Tilghman; District 2: Sam Marple, Taylor County; District 3: Mark Brown, Elizabethtown; District 4: David Buchanan, Mercer County; District 5: Scott Parkey, Rockcastle Couunty; District 6: Brian Burgemeir, Pendleton County; District 7: Tim Champlin, East Carter; District 8: Eric Ratcliff, Pike County Central.

Undefeated: Dudley Hilton, Bell County. 100th win: Steve Stonebraker, Casey County.

CLASS 4A

District 1: Craig Clayton, Hopkinsville; District 2: Doug Preston, Franklin-Simpson; District 3: Tombe Thomas, Moore; District 4: Eddie James, Franklin County; District 5: Chuck Smith, Boyle County; District 6: Ben Nevels, Holmes; District 7: Shawn Thompson, Wayne County; District 8: Mike Sizemore, Clay County.

Undefeated: Eddie James, Franklin County; Jim Matney, Johnson Central; Chuck Smith, Boyle County. 200th win: Chuck Smith, Boyle County.

CLASS 5A

District 1: Ed Smart, Grayson County; District 2: Evan Spader, Bowling Green; District 3: Louis Dover, Fairdale; District 4: Jamie Reed, South Oldham; District 5: Dave Trosper, Conner; District 6: Jamie Egli, Montgomery County; District 7: Jonathan Clark, Madison Southern; District 8: Jep Irwin, Whitley County.

Undefeated: Eddie Eviston, Covington Catholic; Brian Landis, Frederick Douglass. 100th win: Dave, Trosper, Conner.

CLASS 6A

District 1: Matt Brannon, Daviess County; District 2: Brent Thompson, North Hardin; District 3: Scott Carmony, Manual; District 4: Chris Wolfe, Male; District 5: Bob Beatty, Trinity; District 6: Jeff Marksberry, Simon Kenton; District 7: Jon Smith, Tates Creek; District 8: Oliver Lucas, Clark County.

Undefeated: Chris Wolfe, Male; Brent Thompson, North Hardin. 150th win: Jeff Marksberry, Simon Kenton.