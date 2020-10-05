Who’s No. 1 in Week 4’s Kentucky high school football media rankings?

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 4.

Week 4’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Paintsville (10) 4-0 143 2

2. Pikeville (5) 3-1 129 1

3. Newport Central Catholic - 3-0 114 4

4. Lou. Holy Cross - 4-0 89 T6

5. Bethlehem - 4-0 88 5

6. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 2-1 82 3

7. Crittenden Co. - 3-1 72 T6

8. Dayton - 4-0 29 NR

9. Williamsburg - 0-2 23 10

10. Sayre - 4-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Raceland 12. Nicholas Co. 10. Pineville 8. Campbellsville 5. Bishop Brossart 4.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Somerset (12) 4-0 147 1

2. Lex. Christian (3) 4-0 135 2

3. Breathitt Co. - 3-0 100 4

4. Mayfield - 3-1 97 5

5. Beechwood - 2-2 85 3

6. Owensboro Catholic - 4-0 80 6

7. Danville - 3-0 71 7

8. West Carter - 4-0 55 8

9. Caldwell Co. - 2-2 24 9

10. Hancock Co. - 4-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 8. Murray 8. Walton-Verona 3.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Belfry (11) 3-1 144 1

2. Elizabethtown (2) 4-0 126 2

3. Ashland Blazer (2) 2-0 111 4

4. Lou. DeSales - 2-1 105 3

5. Bardstown - 4-0 98 5

6. Russell - 4-0 74 6

7. Paducah Tilghman - 3-1 52 8

8. Lou. Christian Academy - 2-2 32 9

9. Rockcastle Co. - 3-1 25 NR

(tie) Mercer Co. - 2-1 25 10

Others receiving votes: Bell Co. 21. Glasgow 7. Taylor Co. 5.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (14) 4-0 149 1

2. Boyle Co. (1) 3-0 133 2

3. Lou. Central - 2-0 109 3

4. Franklin Co. - 2-0 97 4

5. Corbin - 2-1 88 5

6. Lex. Catholic - 2-1 76 6

7. Knox Central - 2-1 46 7

8. Lincoln Co. - 4-0 28 NR

9. Letcher County Central - 4-0 27 NR

10. Wayne Co. - 1-2 24 8

Others receiving votes: Hopkinsville 18. Calloway Co. 8. Russell Co. 7. Lou. Waggener 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Allen Co.-Scottsville 4. Hopkins Co. Central 1. John Hardin 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (10) 4-0 138 1

2. South Warren (2) 3-0 131 3

3. Frederick Douglass (3) 2-1 109 T4

4. Bowling Green - 2-1 102 2

5. Owensboro - 4-0 92 T4

6. Scott Co. - 4-0 87 6

7. Southwestern - 4-0 63 7

8. South Oldham - 3-0 50 8

9. Highlands - 2-2 21 10

10. Pulaski Co. - 3-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 7. Conner 6. North Bullitt 4. Graves Co. 3. Collins 1. Christian Co.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity (15) 3-0 150 1

2. North Hardin - 4-0 135 2

3. Lou. Male - 2-1 114 3

4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 2-1 107 4

5. McCracken County - 4-0 91 5

6. Lou. St. Xavier - 0-2 59 6

7. Bryan Station - 3-1 53 9

8. Lou. Ballard - 1-1 52 8

9. Simon Kenton - 2-2 27 7

10. Dixie Heights - 2-2 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 12. Henderson Co. 2. Campbell Co. 2. Lou. Fern Creek 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1 Pikeville 3-1 2 Paintsville 4-0 3 Newport Central Catholic 3-0 4 Bethlehem 4-0 5 Kentucky Country Day 2-1 6 Dayton 4-0 7 Crittenden County 3-1 8 Sayre 4-0 9 Holy Cross (Louisville) 3-1 10 Bishop Brossart 2-2

Class 2A

1 Somerset 4-0 2 Lexington Christian 4-0 3 Breathitt County 3-0 4 Owensboro Catholic 4-0 5 Mayfield 3-1 6 West Carter 4-0 7 Beechwood 2-2 8 Danville 3-0 9 Hancock County 4-0 10 Middlesboro 2-1

1 Elizabethtown 4-0 2 Belfry 3-1 3 Ashland Blazer 2-0 4 Bardstown 4-0 5 Russell 4-0 6 DeSales 2-1 7 Mercer County 2-1 8 Glasgow 3-1 9 Christian Academy-Louisville 2-2 10 Rockcastle County 3-1

Class 4A

1 Johnson Central 3-0 2 Boyle County 3-0 3 Central 2-0 4 Franklin County 2-0 5 Corbin 2-1 6 Letcher County Central 4-0 7 Lexington Catholic 1-1 8 Lincoln County 4-0 9 Hopkinsville 2-1 10 Knox Central 2-2

Class 5A

1 Covington Catholic 4-0 2 Frederick Douglass 2-1 3 Scott County 4-0 4 South Warren 3-0 5 Bowling Green 2-1 6 Owensboro 4-0 7 Southwestern 4-0 8 South Oldham 3-0 9 North Bullitt 3-1 10 Pulaski County 3-1

Class 6A