High School Football

Who’s No. 1 in Week 4’s Kentucky high school football media rankings?

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 4.

Week 4’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Paintsville (10) 4-0 143 2

2. Pikeville (5) 3-1 129 1

3. Newport Central Catholic - 3-0 114 4

4. Lou. Holy Cross - 4-0 89 T6

5. Bethlehem - 4-0 88 5

6. Lou. Ky. Country Day - 2-1 82 3

7. Crittenden Co. - 3-1 72 T6

8. Dayton - 4-0 29 NR

9. Williamsburg - 0-2 23 10

10. Sayre - 4-0 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Raceland 12. Nicholas Co. 10. Pineville 8. Campbellsville 5. Bishop Brossart 4.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Somerset (12) 4-0 147 1

2. Lex. Christian (3) 4-0 135 2

3. Breathitt Co. - 3-0 100 4

4. Mayfield - 3-1 97 5

5. Beechwood - 2-2 85 3

6. Owensboro Catholic - 4-0 80 6

7. Danville - 3-0 71 7

8. West Carter - 4-0 55 8

9. Caldwell Co. - 2-2 24 9

10. Hancock Co. - 4-0 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 8. Murray 8. Walton-Verona 3.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Belfry (11) 3-1 144 1

2. Elizabethtown (2) 4-0 126 2

3. Ashland Blazer (2) 2-0 111 4

4. Lou. DeSales - 2-1 105 3

5. Bardstown - 4-0 98 5

6. Russell - 4-0 74 6

7. Paducah Tilghman - 3-1 52 8

8. Lou. Christian Academy - 2-2 32 9

9. Rockcastle Co. - 3-1 25 NR

(tie) Mercer Co. - 2-1 25 10

Others receiving votes: Bell Co. 21. Glasgow 7. Taylor Co. 5.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (14) 4-0 149 1

2. Boyle Co. (1) 3-0 133 2

3. Lou. Central - 2-0 109 3

4. Franklin Co. - 2-0 97 4

5. Corbin - 2-1 88 5

6. Lex. Catholic - 2-1 76 6

7. Knox Central - 2-1 46 7

8. Lincoln Co. - 4-0 28 NR

9. Letcher County Central - 4-0 27 NR

10. Wayne Co. - 1-2 24 8

Others receiving votes: Hopkinsville 18. Calloway Co. 8. Russell Co. 7. Lou. Waggener 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Allen Co.-Scottsville 4. Hopkins Co. Central 1. John Hardin 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (10) 4-0 138 1

2. South Warren (2) 3-0 131 3

3. Frederick Douglass (3) 2-1 109 T4

4. Bowling Green - 2-1 102 2

5. Owensboro - 4-0 92 T4

6. Scott Co. - 4-0 87 6

7. Southwestern - 4-0 63 7

8. South Oldham - 3-0 50 8

9. Highlands - 2-2 21 10

10. Pulaski Co. - 3-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 7. Conner 6. North Bullitt 4. Graves Co. 3. Collins 1. Christian Co.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Trinity (15) 3-0 150 1

2. North Hardin - 4-0 135 2

3. Lou. Male - 2-1 114 3

4. Lou. DuPont Manual - 2-1 107 4

5. McCracken County - 4-0 91 5

6. Lou. St. Xavier - 0-2 59 6

7. Bryan Station - 3-1 53 9

8. Lou. Ballard - 1-1 52 8

9. Simon Kenton - 2-2 27 7

10. Dixie Heights - 2-2 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Oldham Co. 12. Henderson Co. 2. Campbell Co. 2. Lou. Fern Creek 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; Daily Enterprise, Harlan; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Pikeville3-1
2Paintsville4-0
3Newport Central Catholic3-0
4Bethlehem4-0
5Kentucky Country Day2-1
6Dayton4-0
7Crittenden County3-1
8Sayre4-0
9Holy Cross (Louisville)3-1
10Bishop Brossart2-2

Class 2A

1Somerset4-0
2Lexington Christian4-0
3Breathitt County3-0
4Owensboro Catholic4-0
5Mayfield3-1
6West Carter4-0
7Beechwood2-2
8Danville3-0
9Hancock County4-0
10Middlesboro2-1

Class 3A

1Elizabethtown4-0
2Belfry3-1
3Ashland Blazer2-0
4Bardstown4-0
5Russell4-0
6DeSales2-1
7Mercer County2-1
8Glasgow3-1
9Christian Academy-Louisville2-2
10Rockcastle County3-1

Class 4A

1Johnson Central3-0
2Boyle County3-0
3Central2-0
4Franklin County2-0
5Corbin2-1
6Letcher County Central4-0
7Lexington Catholic1-1
8Lincoln County4-0
9Hopkinsville2-1
10Knox Central2-2

Class 5A

1Covington Catholic4-0
2Frederick Douglass2-1
3Scott County4-0
4South Warren3-0
5Bowling Green2-1
6Owensboro4-0
7Southwestern4-0
8South Oldham3-0
9North Bullitt3-1
10Pulaski County3-1

Class 6A

1Trinity (Louisville)3-0
2North Hardin4-0
3Male2-1
4Manual2-1
5McCracken County4-0
6Ballard1-1
7St. Xavier0-2
8Bryan Station3-1
9Dixie Heights2-2
10Simon Kenton2-2
