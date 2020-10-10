Highlights: Lexington doormat-turned-district contender keeps things rolling

Bryan Station’s Damin Green (9) and Munford celebrated a touchdown during their game against George Rogers Clark in Winchester, Ky., Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Bryan Station won, 35-21. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Highlights from Week 5 of the 2020 high school football season around Kentucky:

Six.

That’s how many times, in 33 chances, Bryan Station won a football game over the last three seasons. But this is 2020, and while the world burns around it, the Defenders are thriving.

Station improved to 4-1 this season with a 35-21 victory at Clark County on Friday night. It was the fourth win in a row for a program that hadn’t won more than two consecutive games since 2015, the same year it finished with a winning record.

That’s not yet assured — four opponents remain in the regular season — but there’s every reason for those on the north side to be excited. Before besting the Cardinals, Station won three straight over other Lexington foes (including Lafayette and Tates Creek, against whom they had four- and five-game losing streaks, respectively). It started its season with a loss, but it was a telling defeat: 7-6, at Scott County, a perennial state-title contender who’d hung at least 40 points on the Defenders in each of their last six meetings.

The message: Station isn’t a doormat anymore. It hasn’t stopped sending reminders since.

“It’s easy for a team to win three games in a row, get a little full of themselves, fall down in a situation like this and get beat,” said Station head coach Phillip Hawkins, who was hired from Apollo in the offseason. “We’ve taught ‘em how important each game is and they’ve treated each game as they come. This is a big district win for this team.”

After most of the first half sailed by without a point, Jordan Manley hit Dawson Gay for a 25-yard touchdown to give GRC a 6-0 lead with 3:01 left in the second quarter. Station took the lead less than two seconds later after quarterback Miklaeb Coffey and Damin Green connected for a touchdown. Station made the PAT to take a 7-6 lead into the locker room.

A Noah Israel touchdown, set up by a deep connection from Coffey to Ah’Traivon Jenkins, extended Station’s lead with 7:45 left in the third but the Cardinals tied things with a touchdown — Manley to Dylan Gibson — and two-point conversion (a rush by Braxton O’Hara) four minutes later.

Station ramped things up from there: Carl Munford from across the middle turned a catch of about 15 yards into a 50-yard score to put the Defenders back ahead, 21-14, with 1:56 left in the third. A GRC fumble in Defenders territory turned into a lengthy touchdown run by Joseph Bond with 9:16 remaining, and a failed fourth-down conversion gave way to another long TD scamper by Amodeus Taylor. The Cardinals tacked on another score late but couldn’t secure an onside kick to extend the game.

Five different Defenders scored. That distribution of wealth has been key to their success.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of guys who can do a whole bunch of different things,” Coffey said. “That’s good for the offense.”

Up next is a road trip to Oldham County. The winner will be in the driver’s seat for the Eighth District title in Class 6A.

“These are great kids,” Hawkins said. “They’re 100 percent bought-in to what we’re doing. And when you get that combination, you win a few games.

Paul Dunbar 42, Tates Creek 0: Jake Smith threw for 361 yards and five touchdowns as Paul Dunbar (2-1) crushed the host Commodores.

Smith’s 47-yard touchdown toss to Luke Olive opened the scoring and his 24-yard strike to Oumar Toure capped a first half in which the Bulldogs built a 21-0 lead. Olive caught a 28-yard touchdown from Smith early in the third quarter.

Frank Illunga caught three passes for 120 yards and a TD in the win, while Howard Jackson and Weston Holloman each came up with an interception for the Bulldogs defense. Jalen English made four tackles and a sack for Tates Creek (0-3).

Henry Clay 7, Lafayette 0: William Webb’s 5-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter proved to be enough as the Blue Devils edged the host Generals for their first win of the season. Webb ran for 108 yards on 19 carries and made six tackles to lead the Henry Clay (1-2) defense, which held Lafayette (0-3) to 43 yards.

Scott County 62, Grant County 14: Campton Martin and Jeremy Hamilton each rushed for two touchdowns as Scott County (5-0) used a punishing ground game to bully the host Braves. Cardinals quarterback Zane Patton threw just six passes — connecting on three — while nine different ball carriers combined for 332 yards. Patton had 44 yards on two carries.

Logan Sutherland rushed for 180 yards while quarterback Conner Knipp ran for two short touchdowns for Grant County (2-3).

Boyle County 40, Lexington Catholic 0: Jagger Gillis ran for three touchdowns and threw another to Cole Lanter as Boyle County (4-0) buried the host Knights. It’s the first time Lexington Catholic (1-2) has been shut out since 2015. It was Boyle first shutout of LexCath in their 31 games, according to the Danville Advocate-Messenger.

Jack Gohmann ran for 54 yards and passed for 98 in the loss. He was intercepted twice by Cash Logan and once by Dalton Stone. Coleman Clark made 8 1/2 tackles and two sacks for Boyle County, which held the Knights to four first downs.

Oldham County 23, Madison Central 10: Jaxon Elkins caught two second-quarter touchdowns from Sam Young as the visiting Colonels built a 16-3 halftime lead.

Young completed 14 of 24 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns and added 52 rushing yards for Oldham County (3-1), which has won three straight after dropping a close one to South Oldham in the season opener.

Nathan Storie threw a 21-yard strike to Zach Holbrook in the closing seconds for the only touchdown of the night for Madison Central (1-3). Elijah Carter made 12 tackles while Edgren Sweat had 11 tackles and a sack in the loss.

Collins 31, East Jessamine 7: Senior Henry Robbins rushed 18 times for 263 yards and three touchdowns for the Titans (5-0), who haven’t given up more than 14 points since a 36-28 win at Spencer County to kick off the season. Senior Joe Lucas was 11 of 17 for 107 yards and a score.

Pikeville 54, Phelps 6: Isaac McNamee threw touchdown passes to three different receivers in the first half as the Panthers made quick work of the host Hornets.

Zac Lockhart returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to send Pikeville (4-1) into halftime with a 46-0 lead. Steven Layne tossed a 34-yard touchdown to Cainan Land to get Phelps (1-4) on the board in the fourth quarter.

Highlands 43, Boone County 0: Charlie Noon ran for a touchdown and threw four more — all to different receivers — and the host Bluebirds rolled. Noon completed 11 of 15 passes for 174 yards as Highlands (3-2) ran up 314 yards of offense while holding Boone County (1-4) to 108.

Johnson Central 75, Perry County Central 24: Dylan Preston rushed for 236 yards on an astounding seven carries with five touchdowns all before half for the Golden Eagles (4-0). Six other Johnson Central players scored, led by Mason Lawson who had five carries for 111 yards. Matt Crum connected with Grant Rice on a 74-yard TD pass, Johnson Central’s only throw of the game.

Conner 27, Cooper 20: Colton Roy’s 55-yard TD run in the third quarter, his second scored of the game, gave the Cougars (3-1) enough cushion to hold off the Jaguars (1-4). Roy finished with 187 yards. Jeremiah Lee scored twice for Cooper, including a 72-yard touchdown.

Bell County 27, Garrard County 0: Brandon Baker rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns for the Bobcats (3-2). Cameron Burnett completed a 21-yard pass to Candler Mink for the other score.

Mercer County 42, South Laurel 18: Jalen Lukitsch scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 64-yard interception return for a TV and Brayden Dunn added two more scores as the Titans (3-1) returned to action for the first time since their COVID-19 hiatus due to the county’s previous “red” status.

This roundup will be updated.