Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Week 5 of the Kentucky high school football season continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Mark Mahan (@Mark Mahan) head to Frederick Douglass as they host Lexington Christian.

) and photographer Mark Mahan (@Mark Mahan) head to Frederick Douglass as they host Lexington Christian. Kentucky football beat writer Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL) and photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) will take in the district matchup between Bryan Station and Clark County in Winchester.

Roundup

The Herald-Leader will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

FRIDAY’S VIDEO STREAMING

Boyle County at Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

Bourbon County at Anderson County, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Network)

Western Hills at Henry County, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Network)

North Laurel at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Oldham County at Madison Central, 7 p.m.(WBONTV.com)

North Oldham vs. Shelby County, 7 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Magoffin County at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. (WPRG.tv Facebook)

Boyd County at Holmes, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

East Carter at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Martin County at Shelby Valley, 7:30 p.m. (WYMT)

FRIDAY’S RADIO STREAMING

Lexington Christian at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m. (WLXO-FM 96.1), (LCA feed, WJMM-FM 99.1)

Bryan Station at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Somerset at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports), (Danville feed, WHIR-AM 1230)

Southwestern at Whitley County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Pikeville at Phelps, 7:30 p.m. (WPKE-FM 98.1)

North Hardin at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)





East Carter at Ashland Blazer, 7 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, News Channel)

Boyd County at Holmes, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Fairview at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Greenup County at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

Bell County at Garrard County, 7:30 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105)

Bracken County at Bishop Brossart, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Western Hills at Henry County, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9) and

Collins at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Frankfort at Eminence, 7:30 p.m. (MyPassportRadio.com)

McCracken County at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (WPAD-FM 99.5), (Bowling Green feed WDNS-FM 93.3)

Fairview at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7)

Perry County Central at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Pike County Central at Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m. (WKYH-FM 99.3)

Russellville at Edmonson County, 7 p.m. (Edmonsonvoice.com)

Barren County at Central Hardin, 7 p.m. (WHHT-FM 103.7)

Butler County at Todd County Central, 7 p.m. (WLBQ-FM 101.5)

FRIDAY’S VIDEO STREAMING ON KHSAA.TV (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION)

Paul Laurence Dunbar at Tates Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Henry Clay at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington Christian at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m.

Bullitt East at Fern Creek, 7:30 p.m.

Ballard at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Estill County at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m.

Barren County at Central Hardin, 7:30 p.m.

St. Xavier at DeSales, 7:30 p.m.

South Oldham at North Bullitt, 7:30 p.m.

Bracken County at Biship Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Ballard Memorial at Murray, 7 p.m.

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Each Friday afternoon, the winners of our Kentucky.com Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week polls are announced. Congratulations to Week 3 winners Xavier Cheek of Bethlehem (offense) and Lincoln Billiter of Shelby Valley (defense). Look for the poll to resume each Tuesday all season long as we highlight dozens of players across the state and allow you to pick your favorite. The week’s top fives are announced each Friday on Twitter by @HLpreps.

Pigskin coverage

‘Why not play a game with some juice?’: Another first for Lexington high school football

‘The kid is a freak.’ Son of former UK standout has career game in blowout win.

‘Football saves kids.’ Trimble County program rising from the ashes.

New QB with UK pedigree, wide-open offense adds jolt to East-West Jessamine rivalry

Former NFL star has rebuilt a program from scratch. ‘It’s pretty freaking cool.’

