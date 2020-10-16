High school football highlights: Dunbar defense dismantles Blue Devils.

Highlights from Week 6 of the 2020 high school football season around Kentucky:

Paul Dunbar 20, Henry Clay 0: In its first two wins of the season Paul Laurence Dunbar flashed a dangerous offense, scoring more than 40 points against both West Jessamine and Tates Creek. On Friday, the Bulldogs’ defense stepped into the spotlight.

Five different players recorded sacks and three came up with interceptions as Dunbar (3-1) dominated visiting Henry Clay (1-3).

Kamarion Robinson rushed for a 2-yard touchdown and Jake Smith threw an 8-yard TD pass to Luke Olive as Dunbar’s offense generated 204 yards. That effort was more than enough on a night when the defense held Henry Clay to 58 yards.

John Law returned a fumble 10 yards for a touchdown and accounted for one of the Bulldogs’ sacks. Josiah Brown forced a fumble and also produced a sack. Mason Hayslett had a team-high five tackles and recovered a fumble, while Weston Holloman picked off two passes. Frank Illunga and Oumar Toure each intercepted a Henry Clay pass.

Darik Holman made an interception and returned it 49 yards for the Blue Devils, who will look to get back on track next week when they host Tates Creek.

Bryan Station 25, Oldham County 20: Quarterback Mikaleb Coffey pounded home a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:04 to play and his defense backed him up as visiting Bryan Station (5-1) got the best of a tight battle between Class 6A contenders.

After sharing quarterback duties with Terik Mulder through the Defenders’ first five games, Coffey took every snap on Friday.

He made the most of the opportunity.

Coffey completed 15 of 19 passes for 334 yards. He tossed three touchdowns to AhTraivon Jenkins, the last of which was a 53-yard strike.

Oldham County quarterback Sam Young ran for 74 yards and a TD and completed 15 of 27 passes for 212 yards. He threw a 32-yard touchdown to Grayson Huff that gave the Colonels a 20-19 lead with just over seven minutes to play, setting the stage for Mulder to march the Defenders down the field for the game-winning score.

The defense stopped Oldham County (3-2) on fourth down to seal a fifth straight win for the Defenders.

First-year head coach Phillip Hawkins said after the game that he originally had a three-year plan to turn around a Bryan Station program that endured four straight losing seasons before his arrival. The plan is ahead of schedule.

“I’m so proud of 5-and-1. Everybody around Bryan Station is excited,” Hawkins said. “We’ll just try to enjoy it. I think we’ve surprised enough people. There’s no more underestimating Bryan Station.”

Lexington Catholic 52, Bourbon County 0: Jack Gohman completed 17 of 21 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 92 yards and another score to lead the host Knights in a rout. Walker Hall scored twice on the ground while Jackson Klein and Jackson Corbett each topped 50 yards receiving and caught a touchdown.

JD Woodall returned the second-half kickoff 84 yards for a score and intercepted a pass for the Lexington Catholic (2-2) defense, which held Bourbon County (1-4) to 93 total yards. Cade Goebel made 5 1/2 tackles — two for loss — for the Colonels.

Lafayette 22, Tates Creek 13: Thanks to defense and special teams, Lafayette pulled out its first victory of the season in bizarre fashion. The Generals were held scoreless in each of their first three games, and the offense still has not produced a touchdown.

After Tates Creek (0-4) took a 7-0 lead on Matt Underwood’s 57-yard TD run, Lafayette (1-3) surged ahead on a 24-yard field goal by Paul McGee and a 1-yard fumble return for a TD by Jack Harris.

The ensuing extra point kick failed and the Commodores reclaimed the lead, 10-9, on Osvaldo Vasquez’s 34-yard field goal. Lafayette pulled ahead for good when Tadavaughn Sanders returned an interception 20 yards for a score. Trey Wilson iced the victory with a 38-yard punt return touchdown.

The Generals managed just 31 yards of offense in the win, while Tates Creek gained 210. Logan Julian led the Commodores’ defense with 8 1/2 tackles and two sacks.

Scott County 69, Montgomery County 6: The visiting Cardinals leaned on a punishing ground game in crushing Montgomery County to remain undefeated.

Campton Martin dominated all over the field for Scott County (6-0). He led the way on offense with 120 rushing yards and two touchdowns and added a 47-yard TD catch. Martin showcased his defensive chops as well, recovering a fumble and returning an interception 74 yards for a touchdown.

Logan Jones also made his presence felt on both sides of the ball, forcing two fumbles and returning an interception 53 yards for a score and rushing for a touchdown on offense.

Hayden Jones ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Devin Johnson ran for 82 yards and a touchdown to lead Montgomery County.

George Rogers Clark 48, Madison Central 15: Azariah Israel ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns and Jordan Manley completed 15 of 25 passes for 269 yards and two scores as visiting GRC (1-4) got into the win column.

Dawson Gay had a field day for the Cardinals, catching 10 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown. GRC ran up 508 yards of offense while holding Madison Central (1-4) to 216.

Kenyatta Hardge ran for a touchdown and Jayden West caught a 72-yard TD from Nathan Storie in the loss.

Covington Catholic 42, Highlands 0: Caleb Jacob passed for 103 yards and a touchdown and added 81 yards and a pair of scores on the ground as host Covington Catholic (5-0) topped 40 points for the third straight game.

Charlie Noon passed for 191 yards and ran for 53 more for Highlands (3-3).

This story will be updated.