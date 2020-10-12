Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Who’s No. 1 in Week 5’s Kentucky high school football media rankings?

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 5.

Week 5’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Paintsville (9) 5-0 135 1

2. Pikeville (5) 4-1 130 2

3. Newport Central Catholic - 4-0 109 3

4. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-0 94 4

5. Ky. Country Day - 3-1 78 6

6. Crittenden Co. - 4-1 72 7

7. Dayton - 5-0 50 8

(tie) Bethlehem - 4-1 50 5

9. Sayre - 5-0 23 10

10. Williamsburg - 0-2 12 9

Others receiving votes: Raceland 8. Bishop Brossart 5. Campbellsville 3. Nicholas Co. 1.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Somerset (14) 5-0 140 1

2. Mayfield - 4-1 113 4

3. Breathitt Co. - 3-0 104 3

4. Lexington Christian - 4-1 99 2

5. Beechwood - 3-2 88 5

6. West Carter - 5-0 67 8

7. Owensboro Catholic - 4-1 57 6

8. Danville - 3-1 36 7

9. Hancock Co. - 4-1 28 10

10. Caldwell Co. - 2-2 24 9

Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 7. Middlesboro 4. Murray 3.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (6) 5-0 124 2

2. Ashland Blazer (4) 3-0 122 3

3. Belfry (3) 3-2 117 1

4. Bardstown - 5-0 91 5

5. Russell - 5-0 87 6

6. DeSales (1) 2-2 80 4

7. Rockcastle Co. - 4-1 41 T9

8. Christian Academy-Louisville - 2-2 39 8

9. Mercer Co. - 3-1 30 T9

10. Paducah Tilghman - 3-2 22 7

Others receiving votes: Glasgow 9. Bell Co. 4. Taylor Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (12) 4-0 137 1

2. Boyle Co. (2) 4-0 127 2

3. Central - 3-0 113 3

4. Franklin Co. - 2-0 90 4

5. Corbin - 3-1 88 5

6. Letcher County Central - 4-0 46 9

7. Wayne Co. - 2-2 44 10

8. Lex. Catholic - 1-2 41 6

9. Russell Co. - 4-0 23 NR

10. Hopkinsville - 2-1 17 NR

†(tie) Knox Central - 2-2 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Co. 14. 13, Allen Co.-Scottsville 4. 13, Calloway Co. 4. 15, Holmes 2. 15, Spencer Co. 2. 17, Waggener 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (11) 4-0 132 1

2. South Warren (1) 3-0 120 2

3. Frederick Douglass (2) 3-1 115 3

4. Bowling Green - 3-1 98 4

5. Owensboro - 5-0 82 5

6. Scott Co. - 5-0 78 6

7. Southwestern - 5-0 58 7

8. Highlands - 3-2 28 9

9. Pulaski Co. - 4-1 23 10

10. South Oldham - 3-1 9 8

Others receiving votes: Collins 8. North Bullitt 8. Graves Co. 5. Greenwood 3. Fairdale 3.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Trinity (14) 4-0 140 1

2. North Hardin - 5-0 115 2

3. Male - 3-1 111 3

4. Manual - 2-2 101 4

5. St. Xavier - 1-2 74 6

6. Bryan Station - 4-1 68 7

7. McCracken County - 4-1 57 5

8. Dixie Heights - 3-2 38 10

9. Ballard - 1-2 22 8

10. Oldham Co. - 3-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Simon Kenton 11. Meade Co. 9. Campbell Co. 3. Henderson Co. 3. Paul Laurence Dunbar 1. Pleasure Ridge Park 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Pikeville4-1
2Paintsville5-0
3Newport Central Catholic4-0
4Kentucky Country Day3-1
5Dayton5-0
6Crittenden County4-1
7Sayre5-0
8Holy Cross (Louisville)4-1
9Bishop Brossart3-2
10Bethlehem4-1

Class 2A

1Somerset5-0
2Breathitt County3-0
3Lexington Christian4-1
4Mayfield4-1
5West Carter5-0
6Beechwood3-2
7Owensboro Catholic4-1
8Hancock County4-1
9Middlesboro3-1
10Danville3-1

Class 3A

1Elizabethtown5-0
2Ashland Blazer3-0
3Belfry3-2
4Bardstown5-0
5Russell5-0
6DeSales2-2
7Mercer County3-1
8Glasgow3-1
9Christian Academy-Louisville2-2
10Rockcastle County4-1

Class 4A

1Johnson Central4-0
2Boyle County4-0
3Central3-0
4Franklin County2-0
5Corbin3-1
6Letcher County Central4-0
7Hopkinsville2-1
8Wayne County2-2
9Holmes3-2
10Lincoln County4-1

Class 5A

1Covington Catholic4-0
2Frederick Douglass3-1
3Scott County5-0
4South Warren3-0
5Bowling Green3-1
6Owensboro5-0
7Southwestern5-0
8North Bullitt4-1
9Pulaski County4-1
10Fairdale4-0

Class 6A

1Trinity4-0
2North Hardin5-0
3Male3-1
4Manual2-2
5St. Xavier1-2
6Bryan Station4-1
7Dixie Heights3-2
8McCracken County4-1
9Ballard1-2
10Oldham County3-1
