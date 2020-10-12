Who’s No. 1 in Week 5’s Kentucky high school football media rankings?

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 5.

Week 5’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Paintsville (9) 5-0 135 1

2. Pikeville (5) 4-1 130 2

3. Newport Central Catholic - 4-0 109 3

4. Lou. Holy Cross - 5-0 94 4

5. Ky. Country Day - 3-1 78 6

6. Crittenden Co. - 4-1 72 7

7. Dayton - 5-0 50 8

(tie) Bethlehem - 4-1 50 5

9. Sayre - 5-0 23 10

10. Williamsburg - 0-2 12 9

Others receiving votes: Raceland 8. Bishop Brossart 5. Campbellsville 3. Nicholas Co. 1.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Somerset (14) 5-0 140 1

2. Mayfield - 4-1 113 4

3. Breathitt Co. - 3-0 104 3

4. Lexington Christian - 4-1 99 2

5. Beechwood - 3-2 88 5

6. West Carter - 5-0 67 8

7. Owensboro Catholic - 4-1 57 6

8. Danville - 3-1 36 7

9. Hancock Co. - 4-1 28 10

10. Caldwell Co. - 2-2 24 9

Others receiving votes: Walton-Verona 7. Middlesboro 4. Murray 3.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (6) 5-0 124 2

2. Ashland Blazer (4) 3-0 122 3

3. Belfry (3) 3-2 117 1

4. Bardstown - 5-0 91 5

5. Russell - 5-0 87 6

6. DeSales (1) 2-2 80 4

7. Rockcastle Co. - 4-1 41 T9

8. Christian Academy-Louisville - 2-2 39 8

9. Mercer Co. - 3-1 30 T9

10. Paducah Tilghman - 3-2 22 7

Others receiving votes: Glasgow 9. Bell Co. 4. Taylor Co. 3. Lawrence Co. 1.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (12) 4-0 137 1

2. Boyle Co. (2) 4-0 127 2

3. Central - 3-0 113 3

4. Franklin Co. - 2-0 90 4

5. Corbin - 3-1 88 5

6. Letcher County Central - 4-0 46 9

7. Wayne Co. - 2-2 44 10

8. Lex. Catholic - 1-2 41 6

9. Russell Co. - 4-0 23 NR

10. Hopkinsville - 2-1 17 NR

†(tie) Knox Central - 2-2 17 NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Co. 14. 13, Allen Co.-Scottsville 4. 13, Calloway Co. 4. 15, Holmes 2. 15, Spencer Co. 2. 17, Waggener 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (11) 4-0 132 1

2. South Warren (1) 3-0 120 2

3. Frederick Douglass (2) 3-1 115 3

4. Bowling Green - 3-1 98 4

5. Owensboro - 5-0 82 5

6. Scott Co. - 5-0 78 6

7. Southwestern - 5-0 58 7

8. Highlands - 3-2 28 9

9. Pulaski Co. - 4-1 23 10

10. South Oldham - 3-1 9 8

Others receiving votes: Collins 8. North Bullitt 8. Graves Co. 5. Greenwood 3. Fairdale 3.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Trinity (14) 4-0 140 1

2. North Hardin - 5-0 115 2

3. Male - 3-1 111 3

4. Manual - 2-2 101 4

5. St. Xavier - 1-2 74 6

6. Bryan Station - 4-1 68 7

7. McCracken County - 4-1 57 5

8. Dixie Heights - 3-2 38 10

9. Ballard - 1-2 22 8

10. Oldham Co. - 3-1 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Simon Kenton 11. Meade Co. 9. Campbell Co. 3. Henderson Co. 3. Paul Laurence Dunbar 1. Pleasure Ridge Park 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1 Pikeville 4-1 2 Paintsville 5-0 3 Newport Central Catholic 4-0 4 Kentucky Country Day 3-1 5 Dayton 5-0 6 Crittenden County 4-1 7 Sayre 5-0 8 Holy Cross (Louisville) 4-1 9 Bishop Brossart 3-2 10 Bethlehem 4-1

Class 2A

1 Somerset 5-0 2 Breathitt County 3-0 3 Lexington Christian 4-1 4 Mayfield 4-1 5 West Carter 5-0 6 Beechwood 3-2 7 Owensboro Catholic 4-1 8 Hancock County 4-1 9 Middlesboro 3-1 10 Danville 3-1

Class 3A

1 Elizabethtown 5-0 2 Ashland Blazer 3-0 3 Belfry 3-2 4 Bardstown 5-0 5 Russell 5-0 6 DeSales 2-2 7 Mercer County 3-1 8 Glasgow 3-1 9 Christian Academy-Louisville 2-2 10 Rockcastle County 4-1

Class 4A

1 Johnson Central 4-0 2 Boyle County 4-0 3 Central 3-0 4 Franklin County 2-0 5 Corbin 3-1 6 Letcher County Central 4-0 7 Hopkinsville 2-1 8 Wayne County 2-2 9 Holmes 3-2 10 Lincoln County 4-1

Class 5A

1 Covington Catholic 4-0 2 Frederick Douglass 3-1 3 Scott County 5-0 4 South Warren 3-0 5 Bowling Green 3-1 6 Owensboro 5-0 7 Southwestern 5-0 8 North Bullitt 4-1 9 Pulaski County 4-1 10 Fairdale 4-0

Class 6A