Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Week 7 of the Kentucky high school football season continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Michael Clubb ( @MichaelClubb4 ) head to Frankfort for an important Class 3A clash between Franklin County and Central.

) and photographer Michael Clubb ( ) head to Frankfort for an important Class 3A clash between Franklin County and Central. Photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) goes to Woodford County where the Yellow Jackets host East Jessamine in an important district matchup.

Roundup

The Herald-Leader’s Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

FRIDAY’S VIDEO STREAMING

Bishop Brossart at Sayre, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

Lexington Christian at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (LCA Athletics Facebook)

Lexington Catholic at Anderson County, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Network)

Berea at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Network)

Pulaski County at Southwestern (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Oldham County at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Henderson County at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (McCracken Media)

FRIDAY’S RADIO STREAMING

Lexington Christian at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (LCA feed, WJMM-FM 99.1), (Danville feed, WHIR-AM 1230)

Grant County at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m. (Georgetown News-Graphic)

Oldham County at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Pulaski County at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports),

Pike County Central at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1),

Boyd County at Rowan County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Betsy Layne at Fairview, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Raceland at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2), (Paintsville feed WKLW-FM 94.7)

Lawrence County at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. (WKYH-FM 99.3)

Collins at West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Berea at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Letcher County Central at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)

Greenwood at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (WDNS-FM 93.3)

Christian County at South Warren, 7 p.m. (WKCT-FM 104.1)

Franklin-Simpson at Warren East, 7 p.m. (WFKN-AM 1220)

Casey County at Glasgow, 7 p.m. (WCLU-FM 101.3)

Owensboro Catholic at Butler County, 7 p.m. (WLBQ-FM 101.5)

Crittenden County at Russellville, 7 p.m. (WRUS-AM 610).

FRIDAY’S VIDEO STREAMING ON KHSAA.TV (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION)

Jeffersontown at Seneca, 7 p.m.

Central Hardin at North Hardin, 7 p.m.

Montgomery County at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m.

Madison Central at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m.

Grant County at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.

Pleasure Ridge Park at St. Xavier, 7:30 p.m.

Harlan County at Perry County Central, 7:30 p.m.

Atherton at North Bullitt, 7:30 p.m.

Male at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m.

Mayfield at Murray, 7 p.m.

Adair County at Taylor County, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY’ VIDEO STREAMING

Henry County at North Oldham, 12:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

