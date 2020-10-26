Lexington Herald Leader Logo
High School Football

Who’s No. 1 in Week 7’s Kentucky high school football media rankings?

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 7.

Week 7’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (9) 5-1 134 2

2. Newport Central Catholic (4) 6-0 124 3

3. Lou. Holy Cross (1) 5-0 102 4

4. Paintsville - 5-1 99 1

5. Ky. Country Day - 5-1 83 5

6. Crittenden Co. - 6-1 73 6

7. Raceland - 4-3 56 10

8. Sayre - 7-0 44 8

9. Bethlehem - 5-1 38 7

10. Dayton - 5-2 6 9

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 4. Bishop Brossart 3. Ludlow 2. Nicholas Co. 2.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (11) 6-1 134 1

2. Mayfield (1) 6-1 116 2

3. Somerset - 5-1 110 3

4. Beechwood - 5-2 92 5

5. Breathitt Co. (1) 4-0 84 4

6. Hancock Co. (1) 5-0 76 6

7. West Carter - 6-1 51 8

8. Danville - 3-2 44 7

9. Owensboro Catholic - 5-2 30 9

10. Murray - 4-3 16 10

Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 14. Shelby Valley 1. Caldwell Co. 1. Walton-Verona 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (10) 7-0 132 1

2. Ashland Blazer (2) 5-0 124 2

3. Belfry (2) 5-2 118 3

4. DeSales - 2-2 81 5

5. Mercer Co. - 4-1 67 7

6. Russell - 5-1 61 8

7. Rockcastle Co. - 4-1 59 6

8. Bardstown - 6-1 56 4

9. Lou. Christian Academy - 3-2 39 9

10. Taylor Co. - 6-1 33 10

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (14) 6-0 140 1

2. Boyle Co. - 5-0 119 2

3. Central - 5-0 116 3

4. Corbin - 5-1 90 5

5. Franklin Co. - 3-1 81 4

6. Lex. Catholic - 3-2 59 7

7. Russell Co. - 5-0 58 9

8. Holmes - 5-2 27 NR

9. Wayne Co. - 2-3 20 8

10. Letcher County Central - 4-1 17 6

Others receiving votes: Calloway Co. 16. Logan Co. 10. Knox Central 9. Spencer Co. 4. Shelby Co. 2. Allen Co.-Scottsville 1. John Hardin 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (11) 6-0 134 1

2. South Warren (1) 5-0 120 2

3. Frederick Douglass (1) 4-1 107 3

4. Bowling Green - 5-1 97 4

5. Owensboro (1) 7-0 84 5

6. Scott Co. - 6-0 82 6

7. Pulaski Co. - 6-1 56 8

8. North Bullitt - 5-1 30 10

9. Southwestern - 6-1 28 7

10. South Oldham - 4-1 20 9

Others receiving votes: Fairdale 10. Graves Co.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Trinity (13) 5-0 139 1

2. North Hardin (1) 6-0 121 2

3. Male - 5-1 103 3

4. Manual - 3-1 95 4

5. Bryan Station - 6-1 82 5

6. St. Xavier - 3-2 75 6

7. Henderson Co. - 4-1 50 10

8. Ballard - 2-2 38 8

9. Ryle - 4-3 25 9

10. McCracken County - 4-2 17 7

Others receiving votes: Paul Dunbar 14. Madison Central 8. Dixie Heights 3.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Pikeville5-1
2Paintsville6-1
3Newport Central Catholic6-0
4Kentucky Country Day5-1
5Crittenden County6-1
6Sayre7-0
7Holy Cross (Louisville)5-0
8Bethlehem5-1
9Raceland4-3
10Nicholas County3-1

Class 2A

1Lexington Christian6-1
2Somerset5-1
3Breathitt County4-0
4Mayfield6-1
5Beechwood4-2
6Hancock County5-1
7Middlesboro5-1
8West Carter6-1
9Murray4-3
10Danville3-2

Class 3A

1Elizabethtown7-0
2Ashland Blazer5-0
3Belfry5-2
4Mercer County4-1
5DeSales2-2
6Christian Academy-Louisville3-2
7Rockcastle County4-1
8Russell5-1
9Taylor County6-1
10Bardstown6-1

Class 4A

1Johnson Central6-0
2Boyle County5-0
3Central5-0
4Corbin5-1
5Holmes4-2
6Franklin County3-1
7Lexington Catholic3-2
8Russell County5-0
9Shelby County4-2
10Knox Central3-2

Class 5A

1Covington Catholic6-0
2Frederick Douglass4-1
3Scott County6-0
4South Warren5-0
5Bowling Green5-1
6Owensboro7-0
7North Bullitt5-1
8Pulaski County6-1
9Fairdale5-0
10Southwestern6-1

Class 6A

1Trinity (Louisville)5-0
2North Hardin6-0
3Male5-1
4Manual3-1
5St. Xavier3-2
6Bryan Station6-1
7Ballard2-2
8Paul Laurence Dunbar3-1
9Henderson County4-1
10Ryle3-3
