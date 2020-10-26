Who’s No. 1 in Week 7’s Kentucky high school football media rankings?

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 7.

Week 7’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (9) 5-1 134 2

2. Newport Central Catholic (4) 6-0 124 3

3. Lou. Holy Cross (1) 5-0 102 4

4. Paintsville - 5-1 99 1

5. Ky. Country Day - 5-1 83 5

6. Crittenden Co. - 6-1 73 6

7. Raceland - 4-3 56 10

8. Sayre - 7-0 44 8

9. Bethlehem - 5-1 38 7

10. Dayton - 5-2 6 9

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 4. Bishop Brossart 3. Ludlow 2. Nicholas Co. 2.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (11) 6-1 134 1

2. Mayfield (1) 6-1 116 2

3. Somerset - 5-1 110 3

4. Beechwood - 5-2 92 5

5. Breathitt Co. (1) 4-0 84 4

6. Hancock Co. (1) 5-0 76 6

7. West Carter - 6-1 51 8

8. Danville - 3-2 44 7

9. Owensboro Catholic - 5-2 30 9

10. Murray - 4-3 16 10

Others receiving votes: Middlesboro 14. Shelby Valley 1. Caldwell Co. 1. Walton-Verona 1.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (10) 7-0 132 1

2. Ashland Blazer (2) 5-0 124 2

3. Belfry (2) 5-2 118 3

4. DeSales - 2-2 81 5

5. Mercer Co. - 4-1 67 7

6. Russell - 5-1 61 8

7. Rockcastle Co. - 4-1 59 6

8. Bardstown - 6-1 56 4

9. Lou. Christian Academy - 3-2 39 9

10. Taylor Co. - 6-1 33 10

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (14) 6-0 140 1

2. Boyle Co. - 5-0 119 2

3. Central - 5-0 116 3

4. Corbin - 5-1 90 5

5. Franklin Co. - 3-1 81 4

6. Lex. Catholic - 3-2 59 7

7. Russell Co. - 5-0 58 9

8. Holmes - 5-2 27 NR

9. Wayne Co. - 2-3 20 8

10. Letcher County Central - 4-1 17 6

Others receiving votes: Calloway Co. 16. Logan Co. 10. Knox Central 9. Spencer Co. 4. Shelby Co. 2. Allen Co.-Scottsville 1. John Hardin 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (11) 6-0 134 1

2. South Warren (1) 5-0 120 2

3. Frederick Douglass (1) 4-1 107 3

4. Bowling Green - 5-1 97 4

5. Owensboro (1) 7-0 84 5

6. Scott Co. - 6-0 82 6

7. Pulaski Co. - 6-1 56 8

8. North Bullitt - 5-1 30 10

9. Southwestern - 6-1 28 7

10. South Oldham - 4-1 20 9

Others receiving votes: Fairdale 10. Graves Co.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Trinity (13) 5-0 139 1

2. North Hardin (1) 6-0 121 2

3. Male - 5-1 103 3

4. Manual - 3-1 95 4

5. Bryan Station - 6-1 82 5

6. St. Xavier - 3-2 75 6

7. Henderson Co. - 4-1 50 10

8. Ballard - 2-2 38 8

9. Ryle - 4-3 25 9

10. McCracken County - 4-2 17 7

Others receiving votes: Paul Dunbar 14. Madison Central 8. Dixie Heights 3.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1 Pikeville 5-1 2 Paintsville 6-1 3 Newport Central Catholic 6-0 4 Kentucky Country Day 5-1 5 Crittenden County 6-1 6 Sayre 7-0 7 Holy Cross (Louisville) 5-0 8 Bethlehem 5-1 9 Raceland 4-3 10 Nicholas County 3-1

Class 2A

1 Lexington Christian 6-1 2 Somerset 5-1 3 Breathitt County 4-0 4 Mayfield 6-1 5 Beechwood 4-2 6 Hancock County 5-1 7 Middlesboro 5-1 8 West Carter 6-1 9 Murray 4-3 10 Danville 3-2

Class 3A

1 Elizabethtown 7-0 2 Ashland Blazer 5-0 3 Belfry 5-2 4 Mercer County 4-1 5 DeSales 2-2 6 Christian Academy-Louisville 3-2 7 Rockcastle County 4-1 8 Russell 5-1 9 Taylor County 6-1 10 Bardstown 6-1

Class 4A

1 Johnson Central 6-0 2 Boyle County 5-0 3 Central 5-0 4 Corbin 5-1 5 Holmes 4-2 6 Franklin County 3-1 7 Lexington Catholic 3-2 8 Russell County 5-0 9 Shelby County 4-2 10 Knox Central 3-2

Class 5A





1 Covington Catholic 6-0 2 Frederick Douglass 4-1 3 Scott County 6-0 4 South Warren 5-0 5 Bowling Green 5-1 6 Owensboro 7-0 7 North Bullitt 5-1 8 Pulaski County 6-1 9 Fairdale 5-0 10 Southwestern 6-1

Class 6A