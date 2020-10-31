High school football highlights: LexCath lights up Lafayette, Trinity stays undefeated.

Lexington Catholic 43, Lafayette 0: Jack Gohmann tossed three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Knights pounded the host Generals for their third straight win.

Lexington Catholic (4-2) built a 36-0 halftime lead and churned out 375 yards of offense on the night. Gohman completed six of 10 passes and gashed Lafayette (1-4) with big plays. He connected with Blake Busson for a 97-yard touchdown to make it 29-0 early in the second quarter and capped the scoring with a 35-yard TD strike to Jackson Klein in the third.

Seven different LexCath defenders were credited with sacks as the Knights held Lafayette to 123 yards of offense. Owen Hellard had 50 yards rushing for the Generals, while Noah King caught three passes for 43 yards.

Southwestern 41, Madison Central 35: Tanner Wright’s 4-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter gave Southwestern a 41-27 lead and the visiting Warriors held on to get the best of a back-and-forth battle.

Madison Central (1-6) struck first on a 1-yard TD plunge from Canon Scenters. Southwestern (7-1) responded with a 3-yard TD run by Connor Crisp followed by a 25-yard touchdown by Wright to take its first lead at 14-7 late in the first.

A 66-yard touchdown run by Adrien Parks gave Madison Central a 27-21 halftime lead.

Southwestern took control in the second half, scoring three unanswered touchdowns. The Warriors pulled back ahead on Crisp’s 40-yard TD rush. Wright’s second TD for Southwestern produced the only two-score lead of the night by either team. After Parks got Madison Central within six points on a 9-yard score with 3:31 to play, Southwestern converted a pair of first downs — one via a face mask penalty on the Indians — then ran out the clock.

Parks ran for 153 yards and averaged 8.5 yards per carry for Madison Central, while Jayden West caught three passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Crisp accounted for 137 of Southwestern’s 296 rushing yards.

Covington Catholic 38, Simon Kenton 3: Owen Nally ran for a 13-yard touchdown and caught a 9-yard scoring strike from Caleb Jacob as the visiting Colonels (7-0) jumped out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead on their way to a romp.

After Simon Kenton (3-5) got on the board via a 25-yard field goal by Nick Seger, Owens ran for a 3-yard TD to make it 28-3 Colonels at halftime.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Jacob completed 20 of 30 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns for Covington Catholic (7-0), which has surrendered just one touchdown in its last five games. Max Lawrie made two sacks for the Colonels’ defense. Jayden Lawson ran for 44 yards in the loss.

Trinity 42, Bowling Green 7: Nathan McElroy threw four touchdown passes to Jack Mitchell , including a 15-yarder to set the final score, as the host Shamrocks remained undefeated. Trinity (6-0) has scored 40 or more points in every game this season.

Augustin Nyembo’s 53-yard interception return for a score accounted for the only Bowling Green (5-2) touchdown of the night. The Shamrocks’ defense has not allowed a touchdown in its three games.

Walton-Verona 40, Louisville Holy Cross 28: Jacob Gaines ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns as host Walton-Verona (5-3) handed Louisville Holy Cross (5-1) its first loss of the season.

Chaz Geraghty connected with Lex Thomason a 6-yard touchdown pass to pull Holly Cross within 33-21 late in the third quarter. Geraghty completed 17 of 33 passes for 191 yards and two TDs.