Who’s No. 1 after Week 8 in the Kentucky high school football media rankings?

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 8.

Week 8’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (7) 5-2 115 1

2. Ky. Country Day (3) 6-1 107 5

3. Newport Central Catholic (1) 6-1 103 2

4. Lou. Holy Cross (2) 5-1 86 3

5. Crittenden Co. - 6-2 78 6

6. Paintsville - 5-2 64 4

7. Sayre - 7-0 57 8

8. Raceland - 4-4 41 7

9. Bethlehem - 5-2 26 9

10. Nicholas Co. - 4-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes:Williamsburg 8. Bishop Brossart 6. Dayton 6. Russellville 5. Ludlow 2.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (11) 7-1 128 1

2. Mayfield (2) 7-1 116 2

3. Beechwood - 6-2 105 4

4. Somerset - 5-2 79 3

5. West Carter - 7-1 69 7

6. Danville - 4-2 55 8

7. Breathitt Co. - 4-1 54 5

8. Murray - 5-3 38 10

9. Hancock Co. - 5-1 30 6

10. Middlesboro - 6-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 9. Caldwell Co. 5. Walton-Verona 4. Shelby Valley 3.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (8) 8-0 122 1

2. Ashland Blazer (3) 6-0 120 2

3. Belfry (2) 5-3 93 3

4. Mercer Co. - 5-1 84 5

5. DeSales - 2-2 79 4

6. Bardstown - 6-1 57 8

7. Lou. Christian Academy - 4-2 54 9

8. Taylor Co. - 7-1 45 10

9. Russell - 5-2 39 6

10. Rockcastle Co. - 4-2 15 7

Others receiving votes: LaRue Co. 4. Glasgow 3.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (13) 7-0 130 1

2. Boyle Co. - 6-0 115 2

3. Lou. Central - 5-0 102 3

4. Corbin - 6-1 92 4

5. Franklin Co. - 4-1 76 5

6. Lex. Catholic - 4-2 62 6

7. Russell Co. - 6-0 52 7

8. Holmes - 6-2 36 8

9. Letcher County Central - 5-1 18 10

10. Logan Co. - 4-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Knox Central 7. John Hardin 2. Allen Co.-Scottsville 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (10) 7-0 125 1

2. South Warren - 5-0 111 2

3. Frederick Douglass (2) 4-1 97 3

4. Owensboro (1) 8-0 87 5

5. Bowling Green - 5-2 79 4

(tie) Scott Co. - 6-0 79 6

7. Pulaski Co. - 7-1 49 7

8. Southwestern - 7-1 37 9

9. North Bullitt - 5-2 24 8

10. Graves Co. - 6-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Fairdale 12. Greenwood 1. South Oldham 1.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Trinity (13) 6-0 130 1

2. North Hardin - 7-0 117 2

3. Male - 5-1 96 3

4. Manual - 3-1 88 4

5. Bryan Station - 7-1 79 5

6. St. Xavier - 3-2 66 6

7. Henderson Co. - 5-1 50 7

8. Ballard - 2-2 34 8

9. Ryle - 5-3 27 9

10. McCracken County - 4-2 20 10

Others receiving votes: Dixie Heights 3. Paul Dunbar 3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1. Apollo 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1 Pikeville 5-2 2 Kentucky Country Day 6-1 3 Paintsville 5-2 4 Newport Central Catholic 6-1 5 Sayre 7-0 6 Crittenden County 6-2 7 Holy Cross (Louisville) 5-1 8 Bethlehem 5-2 9 Nicholas County 4-1 10 Raceland 4-4

Class 2A

1 Lexington Christian 7-1 2 Mayfield 7-1 3 Beechwood 6-2 4 Somerset 5-2 5 Breathitt County 4-1 6 Middlesboro 6-1 7 West Carter 7-1 8 Murray 5-3 9 Danville 4-2 10 Hancock County 5-2

Class 3A





1 Elizabethtown 8-0 2 Ashland Blazer 6-0 3 Mercer County 5-1 4 Belfry 5-3 5 DeSales 2-2 6 Christian Academy-Louisville 4-2 7 Taylor County 7-1 8 Bardstown 6-1 9 Rockcastle County 4-2 10 Russell 5-2

Class 4A

1 Johnson Central 7-0 2 Boyle County 6-0 3 Central 5-0 4 Corbin 6-1 5 Holmes 5-2 6 Franklin County 4-1 7 Lexington Catholic 4-2 8 Russell County 6-0 9 Knox Central 4-2 10 Letcher County Central 5-1

Class 5A





1 Covington Catholic 7-0 2 Frederick Douglass 4-1 3 Scott County 6-0 4 South Warren 5-0 5 Bowling Green 5-2 6 Owensboro 8-0 7 Pulaski County 7-1 8 Fairdale 5-0 9 Southwestern 7-1 10 North Bullitt 5-2

Class 6A