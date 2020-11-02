Lexington Herald Leader Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Football

Who’s No. 1 after Week 8 in the Kentucky high school football media rankings?

The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings after the games of Week 8.

Week 8’s Kentucky AP Top 10s

CLASS A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (7) 5-2 115 1

2. Ky. Country Day (3) 6-1 107 5

3. Newport Central Catholic (1) 6-1 103 2

4. Lou. Holy Cross (2) 5-1 86 3

5. Crittenden Co. - 6-2 78 6

6. Paintsville - 5-2 64 4

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

7. Sayre - 7-0 57 8

8. Raceland - 4-4 41 7

9. Bethlehem - 5-2 26 9

10. Nicholas Co. - 4-1 11 NR

Others receiving votes:Williamsburg 8. Bishop Brossart 6. Dayton 6. Russellville 5. Ludlow 2.

CLASS 2A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Christian (11) 7-1 128 1

2. Mayfield (2) 7-1 116 2

3. Beechwood - 6-2 105 4

4. Somerset - 5-2 79 3

5. West Carter - 7-1 69 7

6. Danville - 4-2 55 8

7. Breathitt Co. - 4-1 54 5

8. Murray - 5-3 38 10

9. Hancock Co. - 5-1 30 6

10. Middlesboro - 6-1 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Owensboro Catholic 9. Caldwell Co. 5. Walton-Verona 4. Shelby Valley 3.

CLASS 3A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Elizabethtown (8) 8-0 122 1

2. Ashland Blazer (3) 6-0 120 2

3. Belfry (2) 5-3 93 3

4. Mercer Co. - 5-1 84 5

5. DeSales - 2-2 79 4

6. Bardstown - 6-1 57 8

7. Lou. Christian Academy - 4-2 54 9

8. Taylor Co. - 7-1 45 10

9. Russell - 5-2 39 6

10. Rockcastle Co. - 4-2 15 7

Others receiving votes: LaRue Co. 4. Glasgow 3.

CLASS 4A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Johnson Central (13) 7-0 130 1

2. Boyle Co. - 6-0 115 2

3. Lou. Central - 5-0 102 3

4. Corbin - 6-1 92 4

5. Franklin Co. - 4-1 76 5

6. Lex. Catholic - 4-2 62 6

7. Russell Co. - 6-0 52 7

8. Holmes - 6-2 36 8

9. Letcher County Central - 5-1 18 10

10. Logan Co. - 4-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Knox Central 7. John Hardin 2. Allen Co.-Scottsville 1.

CLASS 5A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Cov. Catholic (10) 7-0 125 1

2. South Warren - 5-0 111 2

3. Frederick Douglass (2) 4-1 97 3

4. Owensboro (1) 8-0 87 5

5. Bowling Green - 5-2 79 4

(tie) Scott Co. - 6-0 79 6

7. Pulaski Co. - 7-1 49 7

8. Southwestern - 7-1 37 9

9. North Bullitt - 5-2 24 8

10. Graves Co. - 6-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Fairdale 12. Greenwood 1. South Oldham 1.

CLASS 6A

Rank-School (FPV) Rcd TP Pvs

1. Trinity (13) 6-0 130 1

2. North Hardin - 7-0 117 2

3. Male - 5-1 96 3

4. Manual - 3-1 88 4

5. Bryan Station - 7-1 79 5

6. St. Xavier - 3-2 66 6

7. Henderson Co. - 5-1 50 7

8. Ballard - 2-2 34 8

9. Ryle - 5-3 27 9

10. McCracken County - 4-2 20 10

Others receiving votes: Dixie Heights 3. Paul Dunbar 3. Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 1. Apollo 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Mayfield Messenger, Mayfield; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; The Paducah Sun, Paducah; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

*FPV-First Place Votes; Rcd-Record; TP-Total Points; Pvs-Previous week’s rank.

How @HLpreps voted

Class A

1Pikeville5-2
2Kentucky Country Day6-1
3Paintsville5-2
4Newport Central Catholic6-1
5Sayre7-0
6Crittenden County6-2
7Holy Cross (Louisville)5-1
8Bethlehem5-2
9Nicholas County4-1
10Raceland4-4

Class 2A

1Lexington Christian7-1
2Mayfield7-1
3Beechwood6-2
4Somerset5-2
5Breathitt County4-1
6Middlesboro6-1
7West Carter7-1
8Murray5-3
9Danville4-2
10Hancock County5-2

Class 3A

1Elizabethtown8-0
2Ashland Blazer6-0
3Mercer County5-1
4Belfry5-3
5DeSales2-2
6Christian Academy-Louisville4-2
7Taylor County7-1
8Bardstown6-1
9Rockcastle County4-2
10Russell5-2

Class 4A

1Johnson Central7-0
2Boyle County6-0
3Central5-0
4Corbin6-1
5Holmes5-2
6Franklin County4-1
7Lexington Catholic4-2
8Russell County6-0
9Knox Central4-2
10Letcher County Central5-1

Class 5A

1Covington Catholic7-0
2Frederick Douglass4-1
3Scott County6-0
4South Warren5-0
5Bowling Green5-2
6Owensboro8-0
7Pulaski County7-1
8Fairdale5-0
9Southwestern7-1
10North Bullitt5-2

Class 6A

1Trinity (Louisville)6-0
2North Hardin7-0
3Male5-1
4Manual3-1
5St. Xavier3-2
6Bryan Station7-1
7Ballard2-2
8Henderson County5-1
9Ryle5-3
10Paul Laurence Dunbar3-2
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service