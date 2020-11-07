High school football highlights: Female kicker perfect on the night as Dunbar rolls.

Paul Dunbar 45, Lafayette 0: The visiting Bulldogs routed the Generals on Friday, ending the regular season with their fourth straight win.

Dunbar’s defense dominated — holding Lafayette to 15 total yards — and its offense chewed up the Generals to the tune of 202 rushing yards and 207 yards through the air.

It’s been a storybook season so far for the Bulldogs, and a new character joined the narrative Friday night. Bethel Green was recently added to the roster following the conclusion of the Dunbar girls’ soccer team’s season and she was perfect in her debut against the Generals.

Green went 4-for-4 on extra point kicks as Dunbar built a 28-0 lead. She capped a perfect performance with a 22-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter.

“She was great — cool calm and collected,” Dunbar Coach Wes Johnson said. “She ran out there each time and just drilled it right down the middle. ... The whole sideline erupted when she kicked it for the first one. She did a great job and got a lot of high fives.”

Green, a senior, is believed to be the third female kicker in Lexington high school football history. The two others were Beth Hall at Henry Clay in 1991 and Claire Henkel at Bryan Station in 2008.

Several other Bulldogs had big nights. Kamarion Robinson accounted for two touchdowns as he rushed for 93 yards and had 38 yards receiving. Luke Olive caught two passes for 69 yards and Jake Smith completed nine of 13 passes for 171 yards and two scores.

Josiah Brown dominated on defense for Dunbar (4-2), coming up with three sacks. Mason Hayslett made a sack and an interception.

With Tates Creek ending its season in quarantine due to its COVID-19 contact with Pulaski County last week, Dunbar will have a bye in the first round of the district playoffs and then face the winner of next week’s mathcup between Henry Clay and Lafayette.

“I know it’s very hard to deal with,” Johnson said of Tates Creek’s unfortunate situation. “It hurts everybody, because we’d love to be playing next week, too. You don’t necessarily want a bye.”

Highlands 34, Campbell County 21: Jason Noe set the tone with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter and visiting Highlands (4-5) held off the Camels.

It was the third straight loss for Campbell County (2-6), which trimmed the deficit to 21-14 at halftime on Preston Agee’s 7-yard touchdown pass. Highlands went back up two scores on Jake Fahlbusch’s 4-yard TD run in the third and pushed the lead to 34-14 on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Noon to Jake Welch.

Madison Southern 44, Madison Central 14: Madison Southern poured it on early, jumping out to a 31-0 halftime lead on its way to a blowout of the visiting Indians.

Walter Smith scored three unanswered touchdowns for Madison Southern (4-3), beginning with a 57-yard punt return to make it 10-0. Smith ran for a 14-yard touchdown early in the second quarter then moments later caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Cole Carpenter.

Next, it was Jayshaun Ethridge’s turn to pull off the the hat trick. Ethridge ran for touchdowns of six and five yards, then capped the scoring for Madison Southern with a 56-yard TD reception from Carpenter.

Canon Scenters had 129 yards passing for Madison Central (1-7), connecting with Zach Holbrook for a 14-yard touchdown.

This story will be updated.