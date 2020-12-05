‘That’s the worst field I’ve ever coached on.’ Douglass holds, LCA rolls in playoffs.

Highlights from the third round of the high school football playoffs around Kentucky on Friday night:

Frederick Douglass 21, Southwestern 20: Playing on a field churned into a mud pit, the visiting Broncos survived a furious rally by a game Southwestern squad.

“That’s the worst field I’ve ever coached on,” Douglass Coach Nathan McPeek said. “The kids made a few plays. We didn’t play great, but, survive and advance.”

Douglass (7-1) led 21-6 heading into the fourth quarter thanks to touchdown passes from Samuel Cornett to Dekel Crowdus and Isaiah Allen and a 35-yard TD run by Cameron Dunn. Southwestern pulled within 21-14 early in the fourth on a 10-yard touchdown run by Connor Crisp, setting up a dramatic final act.

The Warriors converted a fourth down during a final drive in which it scored with 51 seconds left in the game to make it 21-20. Southwestern (10-2) lined up for a two-point conversion to go for the win.

Douglass called a timeout before the attempt to set its defense. After the break, Crisp took the handoff for the Warriors. Obadiah Commodore got penetration to force Crisp wide, then a group of defenders that included Romarion Warner and Caden Johnson turned Crisp back as they all fell to the ground in a heap just short of the goal line.

The Warriors fell in the region finals for the fifth straight year.

“Romarion made the big tackle. It was a good play. They were getting into some unbalanced stuff and our kids were having a hard time getting lined up,” McPeek said.

Douglass will travel to Owensboro for the Class 5A semifinals next Friday. Owensboro got a free pass out of the third round when Fairdale had to forfeit because of COVID-19 protocols.

“We played in a close game, and, obviously for us, we haven’t had a lot of them,” McPeek said. “North Hardin got us earlier in the year, but really in the last four years, we haven’t had a lot of close games. I think that will help us with Owensboro next week.”

Lexington Christian 43, Metcalfe County 13: Playing on the artificial-turf field of cross-town rival Lexington Catholic because of wet conditions, Lexington Christian (9-1) made quick work of Metcalfe County (6-3).

Quarterback Drew Nieves helped the Eagles engineer a 26-0 lead early in the second quarter that became a 40-0 halftime advantage, triggering a running clock through the second half.

“Drew was sharp. He threw for two touchdowns and 180 yards in the first half. No mistakes. And he ran for one and made good decisions,” LCA Coach Doug Charles said. “We were clicking and we didn’t turn the ball over. ... It was a good outing and (we) came out of it pretty much injury free.”

Mason Moore had a huge night on both sides of the ball, catching three passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and intercepting two passes on defense, returning one pick for a touchdown.

LCA senior running back Will Vernon scored twice, with his 15-yard touchdown around the right end in which he broke several tackles setting the halftime score.

Metcalfe County got on the board in the second half with a pair of touchdown passes from Peyton Dial to Sawyer Evans. The loss snapped a five-game win streak by the Hornets.

In next week’s Class 2A semifinals LCA will host Murray (8-3), which on Friday beat Owensboro Catholic, 28-7, for its fourth straight win.

“Our staff has already started scheming for them. They’re going to be a worthy opponent,” Charles said. “As long as we can keep Drew clean, we’re a tough out. But, if they’re able to get to him and getting him moving and stuff, we could get ourselves in a dogfight.”

Belfry 42, Bell County 0: Isaac Dixon ran for three touchdowns and caught another as the host Pirates rolled. Dixon had four runs of 20 or more yards and twice carried for more than 40 as he totaled 204 yards on the night.

Belfry held Bell County (6-4) to 175 yards of offense. Daniel Thomas ran for 91 yards in the loss while Dawson Woolum chipped in 48 yards on the ground.

Belfry has won three straight and will travel to Ashland Blazer (9-0) for next week’s Class 3A semifinals. The Tomcats trounced Fleming County, 42-0, on Friday.

Johnson Central 28, Corbin 14: The host Golden Eagles churned out 382 rushing yards to remain undefeated (10-0). Dylan Preston led the way with 187 yards and three touchdowns, Grant Rice chipped in 109 yards and Mason Lawson added 78 yards and a TD. It was the first loss since the season opener for Corbin (8-2).

Franklin County game postponed

Friday’s Class 4A matchup between Franklin County and Allen-County Scottsville in Frankfort was postponed and tentatively rescheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m., according to a Twitter post from Franklin County head coach Eddie James.

As of early Saturday morning, there was no word on what caused the change; though the game appeared on Saturday’s schedule on the KHSAA website.