Kentucky’s high school football championships schedule set

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association has announced the schedule for its football state championships at Kroger Field later this month.

This season’s UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals will be held over two days with three games each day on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19. They are as follows:

DEC. 18 GAMES

11 a.m. – 1A Championship

3 p.m. – 2A Championship

7 p.m. – 4A Championship

DEC. 19 GAMES

11 a.m. – 3A Championship

3 p.m. – 5A Championship

7 p.m. – 6A Championship

Ticket information about the event has not been released by the KHSAA, but sales are expected to be limited because of the pandemic.

In addition Tuesday, the KHSAA further outlined the provisions by which a state semifinals or finals team will be replaced if one of the participants must bow out because of COVID-19 protocols.

If the COVID-19 stricken team withdraws by 6 a.m. Wednesday before the semifinals or finals round, the losing team from their game the previous week will be offered the spot. If that team declines, the losing team “in that pod” will be offered the spot. If neither accept the opponent will not be replaced.

So far, 27 teams have had to withdraw from the KHSAA’s football state tournaments over COVID-19 concerns, most of those prior to the first round, but three for the district championship level second round and, most recently, Madison Southern for the regional championship third round.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

There are 23 kickoffs scheduled Friday night to earn spots in each of the six classes semifinals.