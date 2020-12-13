UK commits earn player of the year honors; 2 Lexington coaches recognized, too

Two Kentucky commits, a Kentucky recruiting target and two Lexington head coaches were among those recognized Sunday by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.

Somerset quarterback Kaiya Sheron, North Hardin running back La’Vell Wright and Owensboro quarterback Gavin Wimsatt earned three of the six KFCA players of the year awards named in each of Kentucky’s six football classes.

Bryan Station’s Phillip Hawkins and Lexington Christian’s Doug Charles got the nods from the KFCA in their respective classes for coach of the year honors.

Sheron, a 6-3 senior who committed to UK earlier this year, led the Briar Jumpers to the Class 2A state title as a junior.

Wright, a 6-0 senior also committed to UK, rushed for 884 yards and 11 TDs before suffering an ankle injury late in the season.

Wimsatt, a 6-3 junior who has 18 Division I offers including UK, will lead Owensboro against Bowling Green in the Class 5A state title game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kroger Field. Wimsatt’s coach, Jayson Fallin, was also honored.

Hawkins, in his first year at Bryan Station following stints that included Apollo and Doss, led the Defenders to a record of 10-2 and a district championship in Class 6A, the program’s best season in more than 20 years.

Charles, in his second season as a head coach of the Class 2A Eagles after years as an assistant, led LCA to a 10-1 record this year and has a chance to help bring the program its second state title. The No. 1 Eagles face No. 4 Beechwood at 3 p.m. Friday at Kroger Field.

Later this month, the KFCA is expected to announce its Mr. Football and overall coach of the year. The KFCA’s Mr. Football is distinct from the Mr. Football announced each season by The Associated Press.

Last month, the KFCA recognized 48 players and 48 coaches from each football district ahead in their respective districts and classes according to the Kentucky High School Athletics Association’s alignment. The KFCA also recognized coaches for undefeated seasons and wins milestones.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Here are this year’s class winners:

Players of the year

CLASS A: Reggie Thomas, Campbellsville

CLASS 2A: Kaiya Sheron, Somerset

CLASS 3A: Keontae Pittman, Ashland Blazer

CLASS 4A: Will McDaniel, Boyle County

CLASS 5A: Gavin Wimsatt, Owensboro

CLASS 6A: Lavell Wright, North Hardin

Coaches of the year

CLASS A: Eric Dick, Louisville Holy Cross

CLASS 2A: Doug Charles, Lexington Christian

CLASS 3A: David Buchanan, Mercer County

CLASS 4A: Justin Haddix, Boyle County

CLASS 5A: Jayson Fallin, Owensboro

CLASS 6A: Phillip Hawkins, Bryan Station