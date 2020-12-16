High School Football
Kentucky high school football recruits make college decisions official. View the list.
College football’s early recruiting signing period opened Wednesday and, around Kentucky, many high school standouts made official their decisions with NCAA Division I programs. The following is a list sorted by their high schools. (This list does not include University of Kentucky signees from within the state, which can be found in a separate article).
Wednesday’s signings
ANDERSON COUNTY
Darion Dearinger, DT, Marshall
APOLLO
Logan Weedman, OT, Tennessee Tech
BALLARD
Terran Hearn, DE, Miami (Ohio)
BELFRY
Brett Coleman, S, Miami (Ohio)
CLARK COUNTY
Dylan Gibson, TE, Tennessee Tech
DAVIESS COUNTY
Jon Nalley, OT, Southern Illinois
FAIRDALE
Darian Weedman, OL, Murray State
JOHNSON CENTRAL
Zach Russell, TE, Bowling Green
MALE
Nick Coates, DB, Eastern Illinois
MANUAL
Rod Boller, OL, Murray State
Eli Blakey, S, Miami (Ohio)
Malachi Lawrence, DL, Central Florida
MCCRACKEN COUNTY
Blakley Miller, OT, Southeastern Louisiana
MURRAY
Gaige Jacobs, OL, Murray State
NORTH HARDIN
Michael Lunz II, LB, Tulane
PULASKI COUNTY
Tristan Cox, LB, Purdue
SOUTH WARREN
Jantzen Dunn, S, Ohio State
TRINITY
Jack Dingle, LB, Cincinnati
Alton Jefferson, DL, Eastern Illinois
Gavin Malott, OT, Akron
Blake Ruffin, S, Eastern Illinois
WAYNE COUNTY
Braedon Sloan, RB, Eastern Kentucky
Other top recruits
The following seniors are either uncommitted or their signings have not been reported by their chosen school at last check. Military academies generally do not announce on early signing day.
APOLLO
Parker Bates, OT, uncommitted
ASHLAND BLAZER
Keontae Pittman, RB, Army
BALLARD
Demetrius Huguley, Jr., TE, uncommitted
CLARK COUNTY
Azariah Israel, RB, Louisville
CRITTENDEN COUNTY
Tyler Boone, LB, Murray State
ELIZABETHTOWN
Camden Williams, WR, uncommitted
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Fred Farrier, WR, uncommitted
HOLY CROSS (LOUISVILLE)
Chaz Geraghty, TE, Morehead State
MANUAL
Braxton Cannon, ATH, Air Force
MURRAY
Sebastian Lawrence, DT, uncommitted
NORTH HARDIN
Marcus Harris, WR, Kent State
ST. XAVIER
Evan Brown, OT, Navy
TRINITY
Charlie Ely, LB, Appalachian State
Nathan McElroy, QB, Butler
Alex Moore, OL, Air Force
