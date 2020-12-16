Kentucky high school football recruits make college decisions official. View the list.

College football’s early recruiting signing period opened Wednesday and, around Kentucky, many high school standouts made official their decisions with NCAA Division I programs. The following is a list sorted by their high schools. (This list does not include University of Kentucky signees from within the state, which can be found in a separate article).

Wednesday’s signings

ANDERSON COUNTY

Darion Dearinger, DT, Marshall

APOLLO

Logan Weedman, OT, Tennessee Tech

BALLARD

Terran Hearn, DE, Miami (Ohio)

BELFRY

Brett Coleman, S, Miami (Ohio)

CLARK COUNTY

Dylan Gibson, TE, Tennessee Tech

DAVIESS COUNTY

Jon Nalley, OT, Southern Illinois

FAIRDALE

Darian Weedman, OL, Murray State

JOHNSON CENTRAL

Zach Russell, TE, Bowling Green

MALE

Nick Coates, DB, Eastern Illinois

MANUAL

Rod Boller, OL, Murray State

Eli Blakey, S, Miami (Ohio)

Malachi Lawrence, DL, Central Florida

MCCRACKEN COUNTY

Blakley Miller, OT, Southeastern Louisiana

MURRAY

Gaige Jacobs, OL, Murray State

NORTH HARDIN

Michael Lunz II, LB, Tulane

PULASKI COUNTY

Tristan Cox, LB, Purdue

SOUTH WARREN

Jantzen Dunn, S, Ohio State

TRINITY

Jack Dingle, LB, Cincinnati

Alton Jefferson, DL, Eastern Illinois

Gavin Malott, OT, Akron

Blake Ruffin, S, Eastern Illinois

WAYNE COUNTY

Braedon Sloan, RB, Eastern Kentucky

Other top recruits

The following seniors are either uncommitted or their signings have not been reported by their chosen school at last check. Military academies generally do not announce on early signing day.

APOLLO

Parker Bates, OT, uncommitted

ASHLAND BLAZER

Keontae Pittman, RB, Army

BALLARD

Demetrius Huguley, Jr., TE, uncommitted

CLARK COUNTY

Azariah Israel, RB, Louisville

CRITTENDEN COUNTY

Tyler Boone, LB, Murray State

ELIZABETHTOWN

Camden Williams, WR, uncommitted

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Fred Farrier, WR, uncommitted

HOLY CROSS (LOUISVILLE)

Chaz Geraghty, TE, Morehead State

MANUAL

Braxton Cannon, ATH, Air Force

Malachi Lawrence, DL, Central Florida

MURRAY

Sebastian Lawrence, DT, uncommitted

NORTH HARDIN

Marcus Harris, WR, Kent State

ST. XAVIER

Evan Brown, OT, Navy

TRINITY

Charlie Ely, LB, Appalachian State

Nathan McElroy, QB, Butler

Alex Moore, OL, Air Force