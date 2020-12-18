How to watch, follow the 2020 Kentucky high school football state championships

All six UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals will be staged at Kroger Field in Lexington on Friday and Saturday.

Below you’ll find a complete schedule of the games, broadcast information, ticket information and other helpful links about the matchups.

Game schedule

FRIDAY

Class A: Kentucky Country Day (10-1) vs. Paintsville (9-2), 11 a.m.

Class 2A: Lexington Christian (10-1) vs. Beechwood (9-2), 3 p.m.

Class 4A: Boyle County (10-0) vs. Franklin County (9-1), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Class 3A: Elizabethtown (12-0) vs. Ashland Blazer (10-0), 11 a.m.

Class 5A: Owensboro (12-0) vs. Bowling Green (9-2), 3 p.m.

Class 6A: Trinity (9-0) vs. Male (8-1), 7 p.m.

How to attend

Tickets: Available by advance sale only at KHSAA.org. No walk-up sales.

Prices are $20 for regular and $40 for the Woodford Reserve Club.

Although attendance has been restricted due to COVID-19 protocols, at last update, tickets remain available for all games.

All seats are reserved seats and must be adhered to.

The price for each ticket purchased in advance includes parking for the event.

More info at: https://khsaa.org/uk-orthopaedics-state-football-finals-gameday-information/

Broadcast information

Video streaming (pay): Subscription required for live video stream at KHSAA.tv.

Audio streaming (free): Link to the KHSAA’s mixlr channel at KHSAA.net. In addition, GLICOD.com will have the Trinity vs. Male game on Saturday evening and the local radio station of your favorite finals team is probably broadcasting/streaming, as well. Check your local station’s Facebook page or website.

Twitter

The following journalists will be providing coverage for the Lexington Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com through the weekend:

Jared Peck (@HLpreps)

Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL)

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh)

Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto)

Silas Walker (@sigh_las)

Mark Mahan (@MarkMahan)

Postgame coverage

Be sure to check out Kentucky.com and the Lexington Herald-Leader for stories, video, box scores and more from the finals this weekend.