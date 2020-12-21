Vote: Who’s your pick for 2020’s Mr. Football?

The Kentucky high school football season has ended but there are two major postseason awards to be given.

The Kentucky Football Coaches Association and the state’s media affiliated with The Associated Press each pick a Mr. Football for the game’s best player. Last year, Covington Catholic’s Michael Mayer swept both awards.

Check out some of this year’s top candidates or name your own. The coaches’ winner could be announced any day. the AP Mr. Football will be voted on early next month.

Who do you think should win? Remember, only seniors are eligible.

