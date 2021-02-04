Highlands brings a championship-winning high school football coach back to Kentucky

Bob Sphire, left, had a word with quarterback Dusty Bonner during a Lexington Horsemen game at Rupp Arena in 2005. Sphire was also head coach of Lexington Catholic at the time. He left the state later in 2005 to coach high school football in Georgia. He was hired Thursday as the new head coach of Highlands in Fort Thomas. LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER

Highlands, one of Kentucky high school football’s most historic programs, has reached into the sport’s annals for its next head football coach by bringing former Lexington Catholic skipper Bob Sphire back to the state after 15 years in Georgia.

“Growing up in Kentucky and coaching in this state for as long as I did, I know firsthand that Highlands is one of the best schools, academically and athletically, in the commonwealth,” Sphire said in the school’s press release Thursday. “The football program is built around champions and championships. And I can’t wait to work with the tremendous young men in the program.”

Sphire, a native of Brandenburg, left Kentucky after founding the football program at Lexington Catholic and ultimately leading the Knights to the Class 3A state championship in 2005 — a 15-year project. Sphire amassed a record of 140-39 at Lexington Catholic that included 13 winning seasons out of his 15 years.

He also coached the Lexington Horsemen indoor football team in the early 2000s and held a number of high school positions prior, including a head coaching stint at Knott County Central from 1989 to 1991.

Last month, Highlands announced Franklin County’s Eddie James as its next head coach, but the Frankfort native had a change of heart and returned to the Flyers a few days later.

Highlands’ principal, Matthew Bertasso, said the school didn’t really have to go back to the drawing board.

“We’ve actually been talking with Bob since early December, and just kind of gone back and forth on a number of different things,” Bertasso said. “And we were able to make it work out … I think the timing worked out right.”

Highlands Athletic Director Wes Caldwell played for Sphire at Lexington Catholic.

“When you think about great high school coaches, his name’s got to be at the top of the list,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell is thrilled to be reunited with his old coach to help lead the next chapter at Highlands, a football program that has won 23 state championships, second only to Trinity on the all-time list.

“It’s one of the best moments I’ve had since I’ve gotten here,” Caldwell said of the hire. “He’s a great football coach, great football mind, but he’s also a better human being, and it’s great to be able to link back up with him and get this whole ball rolling again.”

In Georgia, Sphire coached North Gwinnett High School in Suwanee, Ga., near Atlanta, from 2006 to 2016 and led that program to state finals in 2007 and 2013. For the last four seasons, Sphire has been head coach at Camden County High School in Kingsland, Ga., near the Florida state line.

Camden’s website lists Sphire’s overall coaching record at 300-106.

Highlands parted ways with longtime coach Brian Weinrich after a 5-6 campaign in 2020. The Bluebirds last won a state title in 2014 and made the 2015 state semis, but haven’t advanced past the third round since.

“Highlands football has never left the map, but sometimes everybody needs to revamp or restructure, a rejuvenation,” Caldwell said. “And I think (Sphire)’s going to bring that. He’s going to bring in new ideas and new theories, and I think our kids are going to buy into it. We’re going to see Highlands football with packed stands, hopefully, minus COVID, back in the fall.”

Coincidentally, Highlands’ chief rival, Covington Catholic, is coached by Eddie Eviston who played for Sphire during their time with the Lexington Horsemen.