Ty Scroggins, five-time state championship coach in Louisville, dies from COVID-19

Ty Scroggins, who became an assistant coach at DeSales after his children entered high school, led Central to five Class 3A state championships in six years before stepping down in 2017. Scroggins died of complications from COVID-19 on Wednesday. DeSales Athletics

Ty Scroggins, a longtime Louisville Central football coach who led the Yellow Jackets to five state championships, has died from COVID-19 complications after a lengthy battle with the virus. He was 49 years old.

Scroggins had been an assistant coach with DeSales for the last four years. The school announced his passing on social media Wednesday night.

“It comes with a heavy heart that we announce that Coach Ty Scroggins has passed away due to COVID complications,” the statement read. “Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Scroggins became the first black head coach to win a Kentucky high school football state championship in 2007 and made a habit out of it, leading Central to five Class 3A titles in six years (2008, 2010, 2011 and 2012) and two more finals appearances in 2014 and 2016.

Scroggins had been put on a ventilator in late January and transported for further treatment to the University of Kentucky Hospital on Jan. 26 after testing positive for the virus on Jan. 14, according to the Courier-Journal.

News of Scroggins’ death prompted an outpouring of sympathy and condolences on social media.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of Ty Scroggins,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer wrote on Twitter. “He helped countless young people in our community as a coach, teacher and mentor. Let’s keep his family, and the many young people he inspired, in our thoughts.”

“A great coach … a better champion for kids,” wrote Dr. Marty Pollio, Jefferson County Public Schools superintendent.

“The KHSAA sends condolences to the family of Ty Scroggins, a 5-time football state champion as head coach at Central and co-creator of the Ky Minority Coaches Association, who passed away this evening,” the organization tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those he influenced over his career.”

“He was a great man & coach who changed lives,” wrote Mercer County Coach David Buchanan, president of the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. “Beyond heartbreaking. As we learn of ways to help & support his family, the KY HS American football family will jump in with all we have.”

“Prayers from Belfry for his family and current/former players,” posted the team whose head coach, Phillip Haywood, clashed with Scroggins’ teams in six of those championship games. “Much respect for this man and the legacy he’s left. Absolute legend.”

Scroggins stepped away from head coaching in 2017 citing a desire to spend more time with his children. His son, Jayden, a senior, has been DeSales quarterback each of the last two seasons. A daughter, Jordan, is a senior basketball player at Pleasure Ridge Park. Another daughter, Mikayla, plays softball and volleyball as a sophomore at Male.