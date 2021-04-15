Douglass’ Burton, Beechwood’s Hergott share Mr. Football honor in a first for media award

Frederick Douglass two-way lineman Jager Burton and dual-threat quarterback Cameron Hergott of Class 2A champion Beechwood have been selected as Kentucky’s co-Mr. Football for the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Ashland Blazer’s Tony Love and Bryan Station’s Phillip Hawkins shared coach of the year honors in voting by members of The Associated Press from around the state.

The shared award marks the first time Associated Press voters have split evenly on its player of the year. This year also marks milestones for Burton, who is the first Lexington player and first offensive lineman to take the honor since its inception in 1986.

An AP first-team selection as a junior, the 6-4, 280-pound Burton also received the Paul Hornung Award from the Louisville Quarterback Club as the state’s top player and was chosen for the All-American Bowl. The senior’s versatility included a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown, three tackles for loss with a sack and anchoring the front of a Broncos offensive attack that averaged 38.7 points per game and reached the 5A semifinals.

Rated as Kentucky’s top player by several recruiting services, Burton signed with Kentucky in December and enrolled in January.

Hergott, 6-foot-2, combined for 3,554 yards and 41 touchdowns offensively last season while leading the powerhouse Tigers (10-2) to their first 2A championship after 14 1A titles. He threw for 2,467 yards and 26 TDs, including 154 with two scores on 12-of-26 passing as Beechwood topped Lexington Christian 24-23 in overtime for the championship. Hergott, who totaled 8,599 yards and 99 TDs, also led Beechwood to the 2018 1A crown and was named Most Valuable Player in both victories.

Love guided Class 3A Ashland Blazer (11-0) to its first state championship since 1990, while Hawkins led Bryan Station (10-2) to the Class 6A quarterfinals in his first season after the team had a 3-8 finish in 2019.

Hawkins won a district title before the Defenders fell 21-16 to crosstown Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Under Love, the Tomcats rolled through the regular season and playoffs behind a high-powered offense and stingy defense. Ashland Blazer capped its perfect season with a 35-14 rout of Elizabethtown.

AP Mr. Football honorees

1986: Frank Jacobs, Newport Central Catholic,

1987: Kurt Barber, Paducah Tilghman

1988: Jeff Brohm, Trinity

1989: Pookie Jones, Calloway County

1990: Damon Hood, Warren Central

1991: Scott Russell, Evarts

1992: Billy Jack Haskins, Paducah Tilghman

1993: Jeremy Simpson, Lincoln County

1994: Shaun Alexander, Boone County

1995: Tim Couch, Leslie County

1996: Derek Homer, Fort Knox

1997: Dennis Johnson, Harrodsburg

1998: Jared Lorenzen, Highlands

1999: Travis Atwell, Hancock County

2000: Montrell Jones, Male

2001: Jeffery Duggins, Boyle County

2002: Michael Bush, Male

2003: Brian Brohm, Trinity

2004: Curtis Pulley, Hopkinsville

2005: Micah Johnson, Fort Campbell

2006: Douglas Beaumont, Male

2007: Corey Robinson, Lone Oak

2008: Rolandan Finch, St. Xavier

2009: Antonio Andrews, Fort Campbell

2010: Lamar Dawson, Boyle County

2011: Patrick Towles, Highlands

2012: James Quick, Trinity, Louisville

2013: Nacarius Fant, Bowling Green

2014: Elijah Sindelar, Caldwell County

2015: Kash Daniel, Paintsville

2016: Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green,

2017: D’mauriae VanCleave, Danville,

2018: Wan’Dale Robinson, Western Hills

2019: Michael Mayer, Covington Catholic

2020: Jager Burton, Frederick Douglass; Cameron Hergott, Beechwood