Triple Crown winner Justify retired from racing. See where he could be headed next.

Justify, only the 13th horse to ever win the Triple Crown, has been retired from racing, according to an announcement from WinStar Farm on Wednesday.
“Justify had some filling in his ankle, and he is just not responding quick enough for a fall campaign,” trainer Bob Baffert said in a press release. “We all wanted to see Justify run again, but ultimately it is my responsibility to make sure he is perfect. Without 60-90 days, I can’t be definite.”
Owned in tandem with China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners and Starlight Racing, the original plan for the 3-year-old chestnut colt was to run him at least once more to set up a possible career-ending celebration at the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Downs in November, following the same path to stud as American Pharoah, Baffert’s 2015 Triple Crown winner.
“The timing is bad for another start in 2018, and therefore, we have to retire him,” said WinStar Farm president and CEO Elliott Walden in the release. “Like American Pharoah, we can’t take the risk of running Justify as a 4-year-old. We all wanted him to finish his career in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, but it was not meant to be. As has been reported, there is a possible sale to Coolmore in place, but that won’t be finalized until a later date. We are excited to share him with our fans starting the middle of August after he gets acclimated.”
The New York Times reported in May that Justify’s breeding rights had been sold to Coolmore Stud, the legendary breeding establishment based in Ireland. Coolmore already stands one Triple Crown winner in American Pharoah, whose home is Coolmore’s Ashford Stud, the 2,000-acre farm off U.S. 60 between Versailles and Frankfort.
While Justify is done racing, fans will be able to get one last glimpse of him at a racetrack. The Triple Crown winner was scheduled to be paraded at Del Mar in California this Saturday.
Justify came to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby in May as the odds-on favorite. Facing what was then regarded as one of the best Derby fields ever assembled on a sloppy track, he won by 2 1/2 lengths over Good Magic in 2:04.20. It was his fourth win in only four starts. Justify broke the so-called “Curse of Apollo,” by becoming the first horse that was unraced at 2 years old to win the Derby since Apollo in 1882.
