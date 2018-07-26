They were stuck in Justify’s shadow. $1 million race Sunday offers a second chance.

Triple Crown winner Justify was retired from racing this week. While that’s bad news for horse racing, it’s not the worst news for those who had to chase him through this year’s Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.
Three of Justify’s top Triple Crown rivals were entered Thursday for Sunday’s $1 million Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park.
Good Magic, who was runner-up to Justify in the Kentucky Derby and fourth in the Preakness but has not raced since then, was installed as the 6-5 favorite for the 1 1/8-mile Grade 1 race at Oceanport, N.J. Good Magic, trained by Chad Brown, will break from post position No. 6 in a field of seven.
D. Wayne Lukas-trained Bravazo, sixth in the Derby, second in the Preakness and sixth in the Belmont, was made the 3-1 second choice.
Lone Sailor, eighth in the Derby and fifth in the Preakness, was assigned odds of 5-1.
That trio will be joined by four 3-year-olds who did not participate in any of the Triple Crown races in Core Beliefs (4-1), Roaming Union (10-1), Navy Commander (12-1) and Golden Brown (15-1).
Core Beliefs has never finished off the board in six career starts and comes in off a victory in the Grade 3 Ohio Derby on June 23 at Thistledown. Golden Brown is also coming off a Grade 3 win, the Kent Stakes at Delaware Park on July 14.
Navy Commander and Roaming Union are making their graded stakes debuts in the Haskell.
The Haskell is part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge “Win and You’re In” series, with the race winner receiving an automatic spot with fees paid in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Churchill Downs on Nov. 3.
Haskell Invitational
When: 5:47 p.m. Sunday
Where: Monmouth Park in Oceanport, N.J.
TV: NBC-18
Purse: $1 million (Grade 1)
Distance: 1 1/8 miles
For: 3-year-olds
Favorite: Good Magic (6-5)
Full field:
1. Lone Sailor (5-1)
2. Navy Commander (12-1)
3. Roaming Union (10-1)
4. Core Beliefs (4-1)
5. Bravazo (3-1)
6. Good Magic (6-5)
7. Golden Brown (15-1)
Comments