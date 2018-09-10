American Pharoah colt hits new high at Keeneland yearling sale

Triple Crown fever swept the Keeneland September Yearling Sale on Monday. A colt from the first crop by 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah brought $2.2 million, the highest price of any horse sold at auction in the U.S. so far this year, according to Keeneland.
The colt, who is out of a stakes-winning mare named Kindle, was purchased by Godolphin, the private racing stable of the Maktoums, the ruling family of Dubai.
The blockbuster price came only about three hours into the yearling sale, which stretches through Sept. 23 with more than 4,500 yearlings cataloged. It’s the biggest marketplace in the world for young Thoroughbred racehorses.
The bluest blood will be sold in the first book, which continues through Thursday.
There were 66 American Pharoah yearlings in the first book and 81 in the entire sale, so buyers will have many opportunities to chase their Triple Crown dreams.
American Pharoah won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont in 2015, a feat that no horse had accomplished in 37 years. He also won the Breeders’ Cup Classic, making him the first “Grand Slam” winner. He now stands at stud at Coolmore’s Ashford Stud in Woodford County. His stud fee is listed as private but has reported to be at least $200,000.
Beside the first American Pharoah yearlings in the auction, the sale also will include a yearling half-brother to Justify, who won the Triple Crown this year. That colt is scheduled to be sold on Tuesday.
