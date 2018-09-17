Ashford Stud now has two Triple Crown winners. When can you see them together?

Two Triple Crown winners will stand at stud at the same farm for the first time in decades, but it will be a few months before horse racing fans can see them together.
Justify, the 13th horse to sweep America’s classic Thoroughbred races, arrived at Coolmore America’s Ashford Stud on a rainy Monday morning in Versailles and took his place catty-corner from fellow Triple Crown winner American Pharoah’s stall in the featured stone stallion barn.
American Pharoah currently resides in Australia on his second tour there for its breeding season and won’t return to Kentucky until mid-December, but Justify will be on hand to greet racing fans sometime in October. He just needs some time to get used to his new home, Coolmore America’s Adrian Wallace said.
“We plan to make him available to the public pretty soon, but we want to be mindful of the horse and do the right thing by the horse, and give him time to settle into his new surroundings,” said Wallace, who oversees nomination sales at Ashford Stud. “We’ve got to get to know him as well.”
Tours of Ashford Stud are arranged through Visithorsecountry.com.
“It’ll be quite exciting to have the two of them available on the same tour next year,” Wallace said.
Trainer Bob Baffert, who trained both Justify and American Pharoah, was on hand for the former’s arrival Monday.
“He looks beautiful,” Baffert said after Justify unloaded off the van from WinStar Farm. “To me, he’s always been the ultimate looking Thoroughbred … physically, mentally, he’s everything we look for in a horse.”
John and Tanya Gunther, the Glennwood Farm father-daughter team who bred Scat Daddy to Stage Magic to yield Justify, made the short trip from their farm, as well. Scat Daddy also stood at Ashford Stud, but died unexpectedly in 2015 at age 11.
Tanya Gunther said she already has a couple of mares in mind for the champ.
“We hope that Justify can carry on where (Scat Daddy) left off,” Tanya Gunther said. “It would be an amazing story if his son could carry on the line.”
Not since the early 1980s when Spendthrift Farm had Seattle Slew and Affirmed, have two Triple Crown winners resided together. Before that, you have to go back three decades to Citation and Whirlaway at Calumet Farm and then back some more for Gallant Fox and Omaha at Claiborne Farm.
“It’s amazing,” Wallace said. “Of the 13 Triple Crown winners, there have been four farms that have now stood two. To fall into the same bracket as Claiborne, as Calumet and Spendthrift is a great honor for us and one we don’t take lightly.”
Ashford Stud has become used to insatiable interest from racing fans and prospective breeders who’ve wanted to see American Pharoah up close. Now, with two Triple Crown winners, Wallace said they know they’ll be busy.
“We’ve learned never to underestimate the interest,” Wallace said. “Every hour of the day, every day of the year — we get calls on Christmas Day to come see American Pharoah.”
Pharaoh has handled his fame well, Wallace said.
“He’s an incredibly minded race horse. Justify looks like he’s pretty much the same,” he said.
