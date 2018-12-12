Report: Study recommends home of Preakness be torn down, rebuilt

A new study suggests it’s time for Baltimore to demolish Pimlico Race Course, the longtime home of the Preakness Stakes.
The Baltimore Sun revealed a summary of a new Maryland Stadium Authority study on Thursday night that recommends tearing down all of the existing structures at Pimlico and rebuilding a track on the same site at a cost of $424 million.
The study suggests that, once rebuilt, the area could be ideal for racing and non-racing purposes and include amenities such as shopping and hotels.
According to the Baltimore Sun, the study said the aging Pimlico facility presents “significant challenges, which, if not addressed, may threaten its continued existence and the success of the Preakness Stakes.”
The crumbling track, home to the second leg of Thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown, has been the subject of debate in Maryland and around the nation for years.
The Baltimore Sun report did not indicate how the rebuilt track would be funded.
Pimlico, which opened in 1870, is owned by The Stronach Group.
Click here to read the full story from the Baltimore Sun, which includes reaction from the city and lots of details about what the proposed new facility might offer.
