Three jockeys injured, two horses dead after racing accident

Three jockeys were injured and two horses euthanized after a racing accident at Laurel Park in Maryland on Friday.
The Daily Racing Form reported that jockeys Trevor McCarthy, Horacio Karamanos and Jomar Torres were all taken to hospitals after the spill during the sixth race of the day, which was for 3-year-old fillies.
McCarthy’s mount, Tuffy’s Way, broke down, throwing him off as they neared the stretch. Karamanos was aboard Lucky Dilly, who fell over Tuffy’s Way.
Tuffy’s Way was euthanized on the track, as was Torres’ mount, Kimberly B., who “went head-over-heels when Tuffy’s Way tried to get up,” according to The Paulick Report.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
McCarthy and Torres were taken to a trauma center at the University of Maryland Medical Center. Their agents told the Daily Racing Form that they had gotten “encouraging” reports.
Karamanos was able to get up on his own after the accident, according to Paulick. The Daily Racing Form reported that he was expected to be released from Prince George’s Medical Center soon.
Comments