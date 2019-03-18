Sire of Triple Crown winner dies suddenly after breeding session

Pioneerof the Nile, sire of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah, died unexpectedly Monday, according to WinStar Farm.
The 13-year-old champion sire bred a mare Monday morning and “started acting uncomfortable once he was back in his stall,” a release from the farm said.
He died en route to the clinic.
“We are all extremely saddened by the loss of Pioneerof the Nile,” WinStar Farm’s Elliott Walden said. “He was a superior physical specimen, a Triple Crown Sire, and a unique personality. All of us at WinStar are heartbroken.”
A son of Empire Maker out of Star of Goshen by Lord at War had two Grade 1 wins before finishing second in the 2009 Kentucky Derby to Mine that Bird and accumulated more than $1.6 million in race earnings.
And his career as a stallion has been remarkable. His stud fee this year was $110,000.
Pioneerof the Nile is the sire of two 2-year-old male Eclipse Award winners and two Breeders’ Cup winners from his first four crops to race, including horse of the year and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and Classic Empire and has been “a leading sire of his generation for the past three years, including No. 1 sixth-crop cumulative sire in every category: Grade 1 winners, G1 horses, graded stakes winners, black type winners, earnings, etc.,” according to WinStar.
Owner Ahmed Zayat was among the first to react to the news with a statement on Twitter.
“Incredibly shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of my Pioneer of the Nile,” Zayat tweeted. “He was not only my first homebred he was one of my GREATEST. He was the proud father of American Pharoah and a true sire of sires. The POTN will be greatly missed by all of us here at Zayat Stables. … and by all of the racing and breeding world. Thank you to Bob Baffert for training him, thank you to Winstar Farm for standing him and caring for him these last years. He is gone way too soon, but never to be forgotten. It truly does take a Pioneer. My sweet boy.”
