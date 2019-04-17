American Pharoah’s first foals are racing. See how they’re doing.

American Pharoah arrives at Coolmore’s Ashford Stud Triple Crown winner and Breeders Cup winner American Pharaoh retires at Ashford Stud in Woodford county. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Triple Crown winner and Breeders Cup winner American Pharaoh retires at Ashford Stud in Woodford county.

American Pharoah, the 2015 Triple Crown winner retired to Coolmore’s Ashford Stud in Versailles, had the first of his progeny hit the track in the United States on Wednesday at Aqueduct.

Tesorina, a chestnut 2-year-old filly out of Nonsuch, finished third in her maiden, the opening race Wednesday at Aqueduct. Tesorina, with Joe Bravo up, took the lead at the quarter pole and held onto it just into the stretch of the 4 1/2 furlongs but faded late as an Uncle Mo filly, Mo Mystery, and Micromillion cranked up their efforts as they approached the wire.

Trained by Wesley Ward, Tesorina was one of two American Pharoah fillies under his care who were slated for the race, but Lady Delaware out of More Hennessy was a late scratch.





Not a winning debut for American Pharoah's first US runner as Tesorina finishes third to Mo Mystery who lands the Aqueduct opener in good style for Todd Pletcher. Could be some smart ones to take from this race... pic.twitter.com/nrivcslLTQ — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 17, 2019

American Pharoah’s first starter on the track came in Europe on Saturday, where Monarch of Egypt, trained by Aidan O’Brien won at Naas Racecourse in Ireland.