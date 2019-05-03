Filly and jockey take frightening fall in Kentucky Oaks

How is filly who fell in Kentucky Oaks? On-track veterinarian Dr. Alan Ruggles says Positive Spirit suffered no significant injury after falling at the start of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK On-track veterinarian Dr. Alan Ruggles says Positive Spirit suffered no significant injury after falling at the start of the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 3, 2019.

The Kentucky Oaks got off to a horrifying start Friday as two horses came together and apparently clipped heels, sending Positive Spirit and her jockey Manny Franco tumbling to the dirt as the field sped away.

NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico announced on air shortly after the race that Franco and Positive Spirit were both “fine.”

Churchill Downs’ outriders came to gather Positive Spirit under control immediately, and the on-call veterinarian at Churchill Downs gave an update soon after.

“She was able to walk to her barn under her own power and no ambulance was required,” said Dr. Alan Ruggles, on-call veterinarian for the American Association of Equine Practitioners. “They’ll evaluate her once she’s back in her barn. Her private veterinarians will see if there is any more significant injury, but from what we understand, this is likely a soft-tissue injury. Sometimes it can be a little bit of skin laceration. Sometimes it’s just losing a little bit of hair.

Outriders secured Positive Spirit after the filly unseated jockey Manuel Franco at the start of the Kentucky Oaks. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

“The good news is that there didn’t seem to be any significant problems with her. All the reports that she walked off the track were very positive.” Initial reports from around the track on Twitter seemed to indicate both rider and jockey were uninjured.

Marty McGee of the Daily Racing Form reported that it looked like Jaywalk in post No. 7 came over on Positive Spirit in post No. 6, and Jaywalk was later disqualified for the incident.

Franco later confirmed he was uninjured in post-race comments provided by Churchill Downs.

“I clipped heels out of the gate. I’m OK,” Franco said.

Positive Spirit, a 3-year-old bay filly by Pioneerof the Nile out of Above Perfection, is owned by Michael J. Ryan and Gerry Dilger and trained by Rodolphe Brisset. She has two wins, two seconds and a third in seven starts.